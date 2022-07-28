Top 10 Most Common Badminton Faults You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

Badminton is a sport played with lightweight rackets and a shuttlecock. Badminton was first played in 1873 at the estate of the dukes of Beaufort in Gloucestershire, England. The roots of this sport can be traced to ancient Greece, China, and India. Badminton first appeared as a demonstration sport in the 1972 Olympic Games and as an exhibition sport in 1988.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) is the world governing body of the sport that was formed in 1934. Badminton is a popular and competitive sport. After playing for a while, you should know some badminton basics and whether you are playing it in the correct order or not. To avoid such faults in badminton, there are many rules (made by BWF) to follow. These rules are important to know because nobody wants to lose and give away free points, especially when you are in a head-to-head fight with your opponent.

Therefore, in this post, we will explain to you some of the top 10 common mistakes that you need to avoid if you don’t want to lose a point.

What is a fault in badminton?

It usually refers to those actions that provide your opponent’s free points during a match.

There are lots of such faults mentioned by BWF in its rule book, but here we will discuss some common ones:

10 Common Badminton Faults

Service Faults

It is one of the most common badminton faults made by players, even the professionals. Usually, it happens when you perform a low or flick serve.

Rather than this, there are some other reasons for service faults, which are as follows:

Performing a serve from above your waistline.

In case you are positioned on the left side of the court while serving and you serve the shuttlecock on the same side in the opponent’s court.

While serving, you should keep your feet stable on the court. Dragging your feet may result in a service fault.

Pointing your racket head upwards while serving.

Also, performing a double action while serving is a service fault.

Unnecessary delays are also recognized as faults by the referee.

Contact Faults

Contact faults usually occur when the shuttlecock comes in contact with your body or any object rather than your racket. Remember, your badminton racket should be the only thing the shuttlecock must touch during the match.

The shuttle should not touch your shoes, clothes, shin, or body parts. Even if you try to make it over the net, your opponent will still make a point if you receive a contact fault.

So if you want to avoid this fault, you must keep your body flexible and light on the court. For performing some fast moves, you must complete a proper stretching and warm-up before entering the court.

Double Hit Faults

Attempting to hit the shuttlecock or swinging the racket in a row is counted as double hit faults in badminton. Such hits are prohibited in this sport as they will provide an access point to your opponent.

In the case of doubles, if you and your partner come in contact with the shuttle simultaneously, it will be counted as a double hit fault. So you should also stop hitting the shuttle twice if it is on your side of the net.

Hitting the Shuttle feathers first while Serving

According to the BWF’s rules and regulations, a server must always hit the base (made up of cork) of the shuttle. It means you cannot hit the shuttle through its feathers, or it will be counted as a fault.

There was a rule implemented by BWF later because the service situation was abused by the “S serve,” named after two professionals, the Sidek brothers, who belong to Malaysia.

The S serves as a technique where the feathers of the shuttle were indulged first to make the shuttle spin wildly, making it very difficult for the opponent to return.

Now, this rule is implemented to prevent the players from striking the feathers of the shuttlecock first.

Service Receiving Faults

There are many misconceptions regarding this service receiving fault.

It is said that the player should not move while your opponent is serving until the shuttle crosses the net, or it will be counted as a fault, which is invalid. A player can move across the court, rush to the shuttle, or get into the position as soon as possible.

LET

LET is not a fault; here, no points are awarded to any players.

Also, LET in badminton are those calls made by the umpire or the players to pause the game temporarily, and these pauses can be made for various reasons like:

Shuttlecock breakdown during the match.

When it becomes difficult for the referee to tell the line call.

Disturbance by coach or referee.

Obstruction during the rally.

When the server serves before the receiver gets ready.

If any player faces an injury during the match.

When the shuttlecock is stuck in the net.

Touching the Net

Remember that only the shuttle is allowed to touch the net and if any other objects like your body, clothes, or racket touch the net, it will be counted as a fault, and you have to lose a point there.

Rather than this, you are allowed to go near, under, and over the net only if you do not try to disturb your opponent’s gameplay.

Carrying the Shuttle

A player cannot carry the shuttle with his racket for too long before hitting it back to the other side. Every shot performed in badminton must be quick and frequent because if you take even a few seconds to hit the shuttle with your racket is likely a carry.

And to avoid such carrying faults in a badminton game, your shots must be a single, fluid motion with a single, and the shuttlecock must have a distinct point of contact with your racket’s string bed.

Hitting the Shuttle before it Crosses the Net

Players are prohibited from hitting the shuttlecock before it crosses the badminton net. However, players need not wait unless the shuttle completely crosses the net and can hit the shuttle when its point of contact is on his side of the court, which becomes legal and won’t let you lose a point.

And in case the follow-through is obstructed by his opponent, then his opponent will lose a point.

Disturbing your Opponent during Rally

If you try to disturb your opponent or obstruct him while serving or playing, then the referee will count it as a fault. Also, avoid making gestures and thrash talking to your opponent while serving or performing a shot.

You should concentrate on your own game if you do not want to lose a point or a rally.

Conclusion

So if you don’t want to lose your points unnecessarily or gift some free points to your opponents, then you need to avoid these ways through which faults can occur in your game. You need to keep the rules in mind, set by BWF.

Also, we suggest you practice hard to eliminate such flaws in your game because it’s easy to get into the game and make some fundamental mistakes, but it requires a lot of potentials to win a point and get a lead in the match.

