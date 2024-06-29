Top 10 Jaw-Droppingly Beautiful Female Football Players

- Advertisement -

Although football is still dominated by male football players, women are becoming more famous and respected in the sport. Over the past 20 years, there has been tremendous growth in women’s football, and FIFA still seems to want it to grow even more because it opens lots of opportunities for the sport. A number of inspirational female athletes have taken the sports industry to new heights. What makes football even more interesting is the beautiful talented women showcasing what they’ve got on the field.

Female soccer players, apart from being extremely goodlooking, have equally incredible skills. Many of these athletes have also been recognized not only in their sport but also in modeling, movies, television, and other media. Needless to say, beauty is subjective; some of these footballers have gained cult-like following amongst their fans. Now, who are the most beautiful female football players? We have listed down the top 10 beautiful female football players for you to admire and follow-on social media to learn more about them.

Top 10 Beautiful Female Footballers

Sr. No Name of beautiful female footballers 1 Ana Maria Markovic 2 Alisha Lehmann 3 Agata Isabella Centasso 4 Jordyn Huitema 5 Lauren Sesselmann 6 Kosovare Asllani 7 Alex Morgan 8 Julini Sally 9 Poppy Pattinson 10 Alexia Putellas

Ana Maria Markovic

On the list of the ten most beautiful female footballers comes the first, Ana Maria Markovic from Croatia. Croatian footballer Ana Maria Markovic has been labeled as the ‘world’s most beautiful footballer’ for the Grasshopper team; she revealed that the ‘sexy’ tag makes her feel annoyed because of an influx of unwanted attention and messages on social media. Ana is an athlete with over 3 million followers on Instagram, so her real athletic brightest moments should at least rival her perceived hottest moments.

Alisha Lehmann

On our countdown of the most beautiful women footballers, Alisha Lehmann comes second. A maverick and budding footballer, Alisha Lehmann undoubtedly has made a place for herself in English football. She played for three seasons for West Ham beginning in 2018 before being loaned out to Everton in January 2021, where she made a massive impact. She still displays her magnificent skills in the pitch while playing for Aston Villa. Alisha has gathered a large fan following across Europe due to her charisma and beautiful looks. Her Instagram account has crossed 13 million plus followers. She indeed is one of the world’s hottest female soccer players is Alisha.

Agata Isabella Centasso

Third place goes to Agata Isabella Centasso, a gifted midfielder who presently plays for Venezia’s women’s club in Serie B. She started out as an amateur player and worked her way up to the position of winger. Not only her football prowess, though, has made her well-known. The Italian beauty is regarded by many as the “most beautiful footballer in the world” due to her breathtaking appearance. As her stardom rises, so does her internet presence and social media following.

Jordyn Huitema

The fourth place goes to Jordyn Huitema, young Canadian soccer talent. She participated in the 2018 Women’s International Champions Cup with PSG Féminines. January 2019 saw her opt out of college to focus on structuring her professional soccer career. Because of her testament to talent and potential, she became a four-year contract signee with PSG in May 2019. She established herself in the game early by making her national team debut at 16. Many believe that if she can harness her great abilities, Huitema may follow in the very famous footsteps of successful Canadian soccer star Christine Sinclair.

Lauren Sesselmann

The American Canadian star Lauren Sesselmann is ranked as No. 5 in the list of the sexiest women soccer players. The energetic Lauren with the Santa Clarita Blue Heat is past the age of some of her fellow players, but she still features in women’s football. She played for Canada from 2011 to 2015 and was able to secure an Olympic bronze medal. Lauren Sesselmann is also the host, producer, and fitness trainer at Fit as A Pro.

Kosovare Asllani

Swedish football player Kosovare Asllani plays an important role for both Sweden’s women’s national team and Real Madrid in the Primera Division of Spain. She displays her extraordinary abilities on the field as an offensive midfielder or striker. Known to fans as “Kosse,” she captivates them with her extravagant speed and amazing skill when competing. She has acquired the nickname “the Queen” from her fans due to her alluring appearance.

Alex Morgan

Seventh place goes to the attractive and gifted American football player Alex Morgan. Throughout her career, she has had incredible success, taking home two world titles and an Olympic gold medal while competing for the United States national team. Playing with Lyon, Alex’s career took off as she helped the team win three trophies in a single season, including the highly sought-after Champions League and the Treble. She currently performs in the United States with the San Diego Wave Club.

Julini Sally

As a female soccer player, Julini Sally, the gifted wonder child from Carouge, is rapidly gaining popularity. On her Instagram account, she boldly displays her enthusiasm for the game along with her outstanding abilities and dark skin. She now resides in Brittany, France, and had made her Champions League debut as a teenager. She has gained admiration from supporters for both her football skills and her remarkable looks, giving her the moniker “black beauty.”

Poppy Pattinson

Poppy Pattinson, a professional football player from England, holds the ninth position. She plays left-back for Brighton & Hove Albion in the English Women’s Super League. Because of her inherent attractiveness, she is listed as one of the most attractive soccer players and has a close bond with her fans. She is currently participating in this season’s Everton games. She is also included in the list of the best female football players worldwide.

Alexia Putellas

Starting off the list we have Alexia Putellas. A midfielder who plays international football for Spain and is the captain of Barcelona’s Primera Division squad. In 2021, she was awarded the Ballon d’Or and the title of UEFA Women’s Player of the Year. Alexia played a major role in Barcelona’s 2020–21 UEFA Women’s Champions League triumph.

