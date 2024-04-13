Top 10 Minecraft Players in India 2024: Meet the Elite Gamers Dominating the Scene

- Advertisement -

India’s Minecraft community continues to thrive, boasting a diverse range of talented players. From skilled builders to innovative redstoners and engaging content creators, these individuals are pushing the boundaries of the game and inspiring others. Here, we celebrate the Top 10 Minecraft Players in India (2024), recognizing their contributions to the community.

-- Advertisement --

Top 10 Minecraft Players in India

S.No Name of Minecraft Players in India YouTube Subscribers 1 Techno Gamerz 39.2M 2 Mythpat 14.7M 3 CarryMinati (CarryisLive) 12.1M 4 Hindustan Gamer Loggy 7.4M 5 BeastBoyShub 6.34 M 6 YesSmartyPie 6.08M 7 The RawKnee Games 4.66M 8 GamerFleet 3.82M 9 Chapati Hindustani Gamer 8.44M 10 BlackClue Gaming 928K

Techno Gamerz

In the Indian online gaming community, Ujjwal Chaurasia, also known as Techno Gamerz, is amongst the notable players who is especially well-known in India for his Minecraft content. He began his career on YouTube in 2017 and is based in New Delhi. He was born in January 2002. His channel, which offers a wide range of gaming content, has gained a lot of popularity, especially for his gameplay of Minecraft. Through his videos on Minecraft, Techno Gamerz demonstrates his inventiveness and interaction with the game’s vast world. His standing in the gaming community has been cemented by the millions of viewers he has attracted with his captivating and entertaining content. His method of creating content, which started with little resources, emphasizes the value of imagination and commitment over expensive tools.

The channel of Techno Gamerz is growing beyond just Minecraft; he plays other games as well. His Minecraft videos, though, are particularly noteworthy for the way they combine gameplay with storytelling. The popularity of Techno Gamerz’s Minecraft series can be attributed to his ability to connect with his audience and produce content that reflects their preferences. He has also expanded his creative horizons by going into the music industry and appearing as a playable character in a mobile game. One of his next initiatives is to create a Minecraft server in an effort to interact more deeply with his gaming community.

Also Read | Career in eSports: Unlocking Exciting Possibilities in the World of Gaming

Mythpat (Mithilesh Patankar)

Mythpat, whose name is Mithilesh Patankar, is becoming well-known in the Indian YouTube gaming community. His channel, which debuted in the middle of 2018, attracted millions of followers right away with its distinct mix of humor and captivating gameplay, especially in GTA and Minecraft. Mumbai-born and bred, Mythpat has made a name for himself in the digital world by cleverly incorporating humor into his gaming videos. A large portion of his channel is made up of Minecraft content, which displays his creative approach to the game. Mythpat has carved out a distinct niche for himself by taking on a variety of challenges and ingeniously incorporating game elements into real life. His ability to mimic is a bonus that enhances the entertainment value of his videos.

CarryMinati

Ajey Nagar, also known as CarryMinati, is a well-known personality in India’s digital content market. He was born on June 12, 1999, in Faridabad. At a young age, he experimented with different kinds of content on YouTube. Over time, his channel underwent significant changes, with its initial focus being on gaming and mimicry. CarryMinati’s entry into the world of Minecraft gaming expands the variety of content he offers. He displays his diverse gaming abilities on his channel, CarryIsLive, which focuses on video games. One of his highlights is playing the imaginative and immersive game of Minecraft. His approach, which connects well with his audience, blends his trademark humor with perceptive gaming commentary.

Hindustan Gamer Loggy

In the Minecraft and gaming communities, Hindustan Gamer Loggy—also referred to as Jassu—has made a name for himself. His home is in Wales, England. He joined the YouTube gaming community in 2018 and has gained a significant amount of followers—more than 7 million—since then. He is well-known for his custom Minecraft skin, which features a character with a monitor for a head wearing a yellow hoodie, black pajamas, and white shoes. His channel primarily consists of gameplay from Minecraft. Although Loggy doesn’t provide his fans with a public Minecraft server, his content heavily relies on his modded server collaborations with his brother Chapati Hindustani Gamer.

BeastBoyShub (Shubham Saini)

Born in Delhi, India, Shubham Saini, also known as BeastBoyShub, started off his digital journey with YouTube. His channel swiftly became a gateway to fascinating gaming worlds after being inspired by a well-liked “Teen Titans” character. He started his adventure in 2016 or so, making stories in Minecraft, racing through the alleys of Grand Theft Auto 5, and making it through PUBG battlegrounds. The best part of BeastBoyShub’s Minecraft series is how his narrative expands the sandbox game into an infinitely creative universe. His channel combines humor, creativity, and personal tales with a focus on gaming. He even made a zombie shooter game in which he played the lead role.

YesSmartyPie (Hitesh Khangta)

In 2018, Hitesh Khangta, also known as YesSmartyPie, started his journey on YouTube, evolving from a fan of horror games to a master of Minecraft.Thanks to his original take on Minecraft gameplay, his channel quickly gained popularity and attracted over 3 million subscribers. A wide audience is drawn in by YesSmartyPie’s Himlands series, a captivating Minecraft saga that stands out for its inventive gameplay and captivating story. His journey through the Minecraft universe demonstrates his ability to develop his work and combine storytelling with entertainment, making him a well-liked character among the game’s community.

Also Read | The Gaming Phenomenon | Exploring the Explosive Growth of Esports in India

The RawKnee Games (Ronodeep Ghosh)

The RawKnee Games, the gamertag for Ronodeep Dasgupta, has made a name for himself in the YouTube and Minecraft gaming communities. Ronodeep started out on YouTube with the intention of making fun and entertaining videos, switching from his love of editing and filmmaking to gaming. His channel offers a range of well-known games, including Minecraft, and is distinguished by a funny and entertaining gameplay style. With its lively take on Minecraft, the RawKnee Games channel is noteworthy. Ronodeep’s gaming style and personality have drawn a sizable fan base. His journey, which combines creativity, enjoyment, and a love of gaming, has made him well-liked in the Indian YouTube gaming community.

Gamer Fleet (Anshu Bisht)

Anshu Bisht, popularly known as GamerFleet, has left a lasting impression on the Minecraft and YouTube gaming communities. Anshu began his career in the digital content creation space in 2017, having graduated with a degree in media and animation. However, there were obstacles in his path. His love of gaming, especially Minecraft, started in school, but he wasn’t able to fully immerse himself in the world until college because he needed a PC, which he paid for with the money he saved from tutoring.

Millions of people connect with the captivating and frequently humorous content on GamerFleet. Although there is a wide range of gaming content on his channels, Minecraft receives a lot of attention. He makes sure his content is entertaining and relevant by selecting his games according to audience preferences and current trends.

Chapati Hindustani Gamer

Indian Minecraft YouTuber Chapati Hindustani Gamer, real name Pammi, is well-known. Originally from Wales, he began his channel with vlogs but quickly became well-known for his uploads of Minecraft challenge and gameplay videos. His amusing commentary during gameplay and interactions with his viewers are what set his channel apart. At the moment, he has more than 8 million YouTube subscribers.

BlackClue Gaming (Wasim Khan)

BlackClue Gaming, also known as Wasim Khan, is well-known in the Indian Minecraft YouTube community. He has a sizable fan base thanks to his entertaining live-streamed Minecraft gameplay videos. With over 930,000 subscribers, his channel stands out in the gaming community, especially for its Minecraft content. Khan is becoming more and more well-liked among gamers and Minecraft aficionados thanks to his style of gameplay and his engaging live streaming sessions.

Also Read | Top 15 Best Gaming PC Available in the Market – 2024 Edition