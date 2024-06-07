Top 10 Lowest Team Totals in T20 World Cup History: Beyond the Batting Blunders

- Advertisement -

The T20 World Cup is a spectacle of sixes soaring over boundaries and batsmen demolishing bowling attacks. However, amidst the flurry of runs, there have been instances where teams have been bundled out for embarrassingly low scores. These batting collapses, while rare, become etched in memory for their sheer unexpectedness and the strategic lessons they offer. This article delves into the 10 lowest team totals in T20 World Cup history, analyzing the reasons behind these batting debacles and the impact they had on the respective matches and tournaments.

-- Advertisement --

Top 10 Lowest Team Totals in T20 World Cup

Team Score Opponent Venue Edition Netherlands 39 Sri Lanka Chattogram 2014 Netherlands 44 Sri Lanka Sharjah 2021 West Indies 55 England Dubai 2021 Uganda 58 Afghanistan Guyana 2024 New Zealand 60 Sri Lanka Chattogram 2014 Scotland 60 Afghanistan Sharjah 2021 Ireland 68 West Indies Guyana 2010 Hong Kong 69 Nepal Chattogram 2014 Bangladesh 70 New Zealand Kolkata 2016 Afghanistan 72 Bangladesh Mirpur 2014

Netherlands (39 all out) vs Sri Lanka (2014)

This score, etched in T20 World Cup infamy, belongs to the Netherlands. Facing a potent Sri Lankan bowling attack in Chattogram, the Dutch batting lineup witnessed a complete meltdown. Angelo Mathews, the Sri Lankan all-rounder, led the demolition with three wickets, while Ajantha Mendis, the mystery spinner, chipped in with another three. The Dutch innings lasted a mere 10.3 overs, leaving Sri Lanka with a formality of a chase, which they completed in just five overs without losing a wicket.

Netherlands (44 all out) vs Sri Lanka (2021)

The Netherlands’ struggles against Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup seem to hold a special place. In the 2021 edition held in Sharjah, the Dutch batting order was dismantled once again, this time for a meager 44 runs. Wanindu Hasaranga and Lahiru Kumara picked up three wickets each. Sri Lanka, needing just 7.1 overs to chase down the target, secured a comfortable 8-wicket victory.

West Indies (55 all out) vs England (2021)

This shocker came from the Windies, a team synonymous with power hitting. In a forgettable outing against England in the 2021 World Cup, the West Indian batting lineup was bundled out for a mere 55 runs. Adil Rashid, the English leg-spinner, spun a web of deception, taking four wickets. Moeen Ali and Tymal Mills picked up a couple each, reminding the Windies of their batting frailties on that day. England chased down the target in a mere 8.2 overs, highlighting the dominance of their bowling performance.

Uganda (58 all out) vs Afghanistan (2024)

The 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup witnessed another shockingly low score. Batting first, Afghanistan hammered a total of 183. Uganda, facing a potent Afghan bowling attack in Guyana, were skittled out for just 58 runs. Fazalhaq Farooqi picked up five wickets as they wreaked havoc against the Ugandan batting order.

Also Read | Top 10 Players with Most Wickets in T20 World Cup

New Zealand (60 all out) vs Sri Lanka (2014)

This low score from a team known for its consistent batting came as a surprise to many. Facing a disciplined Sri Lankan bowling attack in Chattogram, the New Zealand batting lineup faltered. Rangana Herath picked up a fifer, while Sachitra Senanayake picked up a couple, dismantling the Kiwi batting order in just 15.3 overs. This fell flat in response to Sri Lanka’s total of 119.

Scotland (60 all out) vs Afghanistan (2021)

Afghanistan in this match showed that they are indeed a force to be reckoned with. Batting first, they slogged their way to a formidable total of 190. Scotland’s batting woes against Afghanistan in the 2021 World Cup resulted in a disappointing total of 60 runs. Mujeeb-ur Rahman was the pick of the bowlers as he picked up five wickets while Rashid Khan chipped in with four scalps to his name.

Ireland (68 all out) vs West Indies (2010)

This low score from Ireland came against a formidable West Indian bowling attack in the 2010l edition of the T20 World Cup. Batting first, the Windies put up a competitive total of 138. In reply, the Irish batting order collapsed early on. Darren Sammy and Ravi Rampaul picked up three wickets each to restrict Ireland to a paltry 68.

Also Read | Top 10 Players with Most Catches in ICC T20 World Cup

Hong Kong (69 all out) vs Nepal (2014)

This low score from Hong Kong highlights the competitive nature of the T20 World Cup qualifiers. Having put to bat first, Nepal put forth a total of 149. Facing a disciplined Nepalese bowling attack in Chattogram, the Hong Kong batting lineup struggled. Basant Regmi, the Nepalese spinner, took three wickets, while Shakti Gauchan also chipped in with three wickets.

Bangladesh (70 all out) vs New Zealand (2016)

The 2016 T20 World Cup witnessed a forgettable day for Bangladesh’s batting lineup. Batting first, the kiwis put up a total of 145. Facing a disciplined New Zealand bowling attack at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, they were bundled out for a meager 70 runs. The New Zealand bowlers, led by Grant Elliott and Ish Sodhi with three wickets each, exploited Bangladesh’s batting frailties. This outing was a step towards the right direction for New Zealand, highlighting the dominance of their bowling performance.

Afghanistan (72 all out) vs Bangladesh (2014)

The 2014 T20 World Cup witnessed a tight bowling performance from Bangladesh against Afghanistan. Bangladesh’s bowling attack did restrict them to a below-par score. The final tally for Afghanistan was 72 runs, with Shakib Al Hasan wreaking havoc, claiming 3 wickets. It was a total that Bangladesh chased down comfortably with 9 wickets remaining. This match highlighted the potential of Bangladesh’s bowling attack and their ability to challenge established teams.

Also Read | Top 10 Best Cricket Batting Pads | Power Up Your Protection