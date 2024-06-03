Monday, June 3, 2024
Top 10 Longest WWE Title Reigns Ever: Championship Legacy

Longest WWE Title Reigns | KreedOn
Image Source: Sportskeeda
By Harshal Barot
In the world of professional wrestling, few accomplishments are as prestigious as winning the WWE Championship. The WWE Championship is more than just a title; it is a symbol of wrestling excellence and of course, a career milestone. In WWE, winning is one thing, but achieving and holding this title reign for the longest period is an honor that cements a wrestler’s place in the annals of professional wrestling history, making it one of the most important achievements in the sport.

Holding the WWE Championship signifies that a wrestler is at the top of their game. It represents the highest level of skill, dedication, and performance in the industry. Being recognized as the WWE Champion means that the wrestler has excelled beyond their peers and has been the leading performer.

We have seen many WWE superstars come and go. Some have disappeared while many others have secured a spot in the highly sought-after Hall of Fame. Many of them have concreted themselves as undisputed WWE champs. However, there are a handful of superstars who have successfully held their WWE Championship title for lengthy periods. So, who are those select names? Let’s explore the top 10 longest Reigning WWE Champions of all time, whose reigns have defined eras and set new standards of excellence.

Top 10 Longest WWE Title Reigns Ever

Sr. No WWE Wrestlers Number of Days
1 Bruno Sammartino 2803
2 Bob Backlund 2135
3 Hulk Hogan 1474
4 Roman Reigns 1316
5 Pedro Morales 1027
6 Brock Lesnar 504
7 CM Punk 434
8 John Cena 381
9 Randy Savage 371
10 AJ Styles 371

Bruno Sammartino – 2,803 Days

Bruno Sammartino | KreedOn
Image Source: Wrestle Zone

Bruno Sammartino holds the record for the longest single WWE Championship reign at 2,803 days, starting in 1963. His unmatched strength and popularity made him a beloved champion, drawing huge crowds and setting attendance records. Sammartino’s dominance and the respect he commanded in the wrestling community have made his reign the gold standard in WWE history.

Top 18 WWE Wrestlers Who Turned Actors | From the Ring to the Screen - KreedOnAlso Read | Top 18 WWE Wrestlers Who Turned Actors | From the Ring to the Screen

Bob Backlund – 2,135 Days

Bob Backlund - The Longest WWE Title Reign | KreedOn
Image Source; The Sportster

Bob Backlund’s tenure as WWE Champion stretched over 2,135 days across two reigns. His first reign from 1978 to 1983 showcased his technical prowess and intense rivalries. Known for his strict training regimen and the “Crossface Chicken Wing” submission, Backlund’s reigns were defined by his relentless pursuit of perfection and competitive spirit.

Hulk Hogan – 1,474 Days

Hulk Hogan - longest world title reigns in WWE history | KreedOn
Image Source: Sportskeeda

Hulk Hogan’s first reign as WWE Champion started in January 1984, lasting 1,474 days. After defeating The Iron Sheik, Hogan’s “Hulkamania” era propelled WWE into mainstream popularity. His larger-than-life persona and memorable feuds, especially with Andre the Giant, made him a household name and a symbol of professional wrestling’s golden age.

Roman Reigns – 1,316 Days

Roman Reigns - The Longest WWE Championship Reigns In History | KreedOn
Image Source: USA Network

Roman Reigns, the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, has held the title for over 1,316 days. His reign began in August 2020, marked by his transformation into “The Tribal Chief.” Reigns’ dominance and strategic alliances have made him a central figure in WWE, with notable victories over stars like Brock Lesnar and John Cena.

Pedro Morales – 1,027 Days

The Last 10 Title Reigns In WWE | KreedOn
Image Source: The Sportster

Pedro Morales’ reign as WWE Champion lasted 1,027 days, starting in 1971. Renowned for his technical skills and passionate fanbase, Morales defended his title against top challengers of his time. His historic reign helped pave the way for future champions, setting a high bar for longevity and excellence in WWE.

Brock Lesnar – 504 Days

Brock Lesnar - WWE Title | KreedOn
Image Source: Screen Rant

Brock Lesnar, known as “The Beast Incarnate,” held the WWE Championship for an imposing 504 days. His reign began with a dominant victory over John Cena at SummerSlam 2014. Lesnar’s rare appearances and unmatched physicality made each title defense a major event, reinforcing his reputation as one of WWE’s most formidable champions.

Impact of WWE on Pop Culture | KreedOnAlso Read | The WWE Impact: Wrestling’s Journey into Mainstream Pop Culture

CM Punk – 434 Days

CM Punk's WWE title win | KreedOn
Image Source: givemesport

CM Punk’s reign of 434 days with the WWE Championship is the longest in the modern era. Starting with his win at Money in the Bank in 2011, Punk’s tenure was characterized by his rebellious persona and masterful promo skills. He successfully defended his title against numerous challengers before losing to The Rock at the 2013 Royal Rumble. Punk’s reign was pivotal in the “Reality Era” of WWE, leaving a lasting impact on the industry.

John Cena – 381 Days

Top 10 Longest Title Reigns In WWE History | KreedOn
Image Source: sportzion.com

John Cena, a name synonymous with WWE, held the WWE Championship for 381 days after his victory at the 2006 Unforgiven event. Known for his resilience and connection with the WWE Universe, Cena defended his title against top-tier wrestlers such as Edge and Shawn Michaels. His reign showcased his dedication and commitment, cementing his legacy as one of WWE’s all-time greats.

Randy Savage – 371 Days

Randy Savage WCW/WWE Title Reign | KreedOn
Image Source: The Sportster

Randy, the Macho Man, Savage captured the WWE Championship by winning a tournament at WrestleMania IV in 1988. His 371-day reign was memorable, marked by his partnership and subsequent rivalry with Hulk Hogan. Savage’s charisma and flamboyant style made him a beloved figure in wrestling, and his championship run remains one of the most iconic periods in WWE history.

AJ Styles – 371 Days

AJ Styles Wins WWE Title | KreedOn
Image Source: What Culture

AJ Styles, known as “The Phenomenal One,” clinched the WWE Championship at the Clash of Champions event in 2017. For 371 days, Styles thrilled fans with his high-flying maneuvers and impeccable wrestling skills. He defended the title against top competitors like Kevin Owens and Shinsuke Nakamura, solidifying his status as one of WWE’s most versatile performers. His reign came to an end when Daniel Bryan emerged victorious at the 2018 Survivor Series.

10 Best WWE Merchandise to Buy | Collectibles Every Fan Should Own - KreedOnAlso Read | 10 Best WWE Merchandise to Buy | Collectibles Every Fan Should Own

