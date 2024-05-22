Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Top 10 Longest Penalty Shootouts in Football History: Thrilling Showdowns

Top 10 Longest Penalty Shootouts in Football history | KreedOn
Image Source: The Guardian
By Ikshaku Kashyap
Football, also known as soccer, is a sport brimming with drama, passion, and moments that leave fans breathless. One such scenario is the penalty shootout, a nerve-wracking test of composure and skill that often decides the fate of a tightly contested match. While most penalty shootouts are relatively short affairs, a select few have stretched the boundaries of tension, pushing players and fans to the absolute limit. This article delves into the world’s longest penalty shootouts, highlighting the sheer drama and determination displayed by players in these epic shootouts.

Top 10 Longest Penalty Shootouts in Football

Sr. No Match No. of Penalties
 1 SC Dimona vs Shimshon Tel Aviv 56
1 Washington vs Bedlington 54
2 KK Palace vs Civics 48
3 Old Wulfrunians vs Lane Head 44
4 Netherlands U21 vs England U21 32
5 Scunthorpe vs Worcester 32
6 Liverpool vs Middlesbrough 30
7 Olympiacos vs AEK Athens 30
8 Brockenhurst vs Andover 30
9 Macclesfield Town and Forest Green Rovers 24

SC Dimona 23-22 Shimshon Tel Aviv (56 penalties)

SC Dimona and Shimshon Tel Aviv have just set the record for the longest penalty shootout in football history, in a promotion playoff match. The match ended 2–2 after extra time and saw a total of 56 kicks in the shootout, which Dimona won 23–22. The event took place in Dimona, Israel, beating the 54 penalty kicks mark set in England earlier this year.

Washington 25-24 Bedlington (54 penalties)

Topping the list is the astonishing penalty shootout between two non-league English teams, Washington and Bedlington, in the first round of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The match ended 3-3 after extra time, setting the stage for a marathon penalty shootout that etched its name in football history. A staggering 54 penalties were taken, with both teams converting all but one of their initial attempts. The tension was palpable as the shootout progressed, with each successful penalty followed by agonizing sighs of relief from the respective fan bases. Finally, after almost an hour of spot kicks, Washington emerged victorious 25-24, securing their passage to the next round, albeit in an utterly exhausting.

KK Palace 17-16 Civics (48 penalties)

Moving beyond the realm of non-league football, the 2005 Namibian Cup final between KK Palace and Civics also witnessed a historic penalty shootout. The match ended 2-2 after regulation time, leading to a tense shootout that saw 33 penalties taken. Similar to the Washington vs. Bedlington encounter, both teams displayed exceptional composure, converting most of their initial attempts. The pressure mounted with each successful penalty, and it wasn’t until the 33rd spot kick that KK Palace finally secured victory, winning 17-16. This shootout remains a defining moment in Namibian football history, a testament to the resilience and skill of both teams.

Old Wulfrunians 19-18 Lane Head (44 penalties)

The English FA Vase, another non-league competition, witnessed its own epic shootout in 2014. Old Wulfrunians and Lane Head battled to a 1-1 draw after extra time, leading to a penalty shootout that demanded nerves of steel. A total of 44 penalties were taken, with both teams showcasing remarkable accuracy from the spot. The shootout stretched on for over an hour, with each successful conversion adding to the already suffocating tension. Ultimately, Old Wulfrunians prevailed 19-18, securing their place in the next round after a truly unforgettable encounter.

Netherlands U21 13-12 England U21 (32 penalties)

Stepping outside of non-league football, the 2017 European U21 Championship semi-final between Netherlands U21 and England U21 produced a dramatic penalty shootout. This encounter featured 32 penalties, showcasing the exceptional talent and composure of young players on the international stage. England missed their 12th penalty, handing victory to the Netherlands U21 team 13-12. This shootout remains a memorable moment in the history of the European U21 Championship, highlighting the pressure and drama that can unfold in youth international football.

Scunthorpe United 14-13 Worcester City (32 penalties)

During the FA Cup, Scunthorpe and Worcester engaged in a 32-kick shootout that broke the previous record for the longest shootout in the competition’s history. Miguel Llera, the striker for Scunthorpe, could feel the relief. He missed his first penalty attempt but made amends by scoring the winner on his second chance after Wayne Thomas of City had saved his first.

Liverpool 14-13 Middlesbrough (30 penalties)

Moving to the prestigious world of English professional football, the 2014 League Cup second-round tie between Liverpool and Middlesbrough produced a thrilling penalty shootout. A total of 30 penalties were taken, with both teams displaying remarkable accuracy. It wasn’t until the 24th penalty that Liverpool finally secured a dramatic 14-13 victory, showcasing the immense pressure and mental fortitude required to succeed in such high-stakes situations.

Olympiacos 15-14 AEK Athens (30 penalties)

A Greek Cup final between two elite teams had scenes out of Brockenhurst and Andover’s legendary matchup. After an exciting 4–4 draw in regulation and overtime, fans saw a historic shootout. After twenty-nine penalties were skillfully converted and one pivotal miss, the game’s pivotal moment was set in motion by silver fox goalkeeper Antonis Nikopolidis.

Brockenhurst 15-14 Andover Town (30 penalties)

A shootout between Brockenhurst and Andover in the highly anticipated Hampshire Senior Cup set a record for the most consecutive penalties scored in an English shootout. The drama didn’t end there, though, as Andover missed the thirty-first spot kick, which proved to be the game-winning kick. It was a true demonstration of steely nerves on both sides.

Macclesfield Town 11-10 Forest Green Rovers (24 penalties)

Macclesfield and Forest Green met in the FA Cup first round in 2001. An ordinary match that lasted three and a half hours and resulted in 24 penalty kicks turned into an incredible marathon. In the end, the result was decided by Kevin Langan and Lee Glover’s second attempts at taking penalties. Langan’s attempt went high, missing the mark, and Glover finished with ease to seal the win and set up a rematch with Swansea City.

