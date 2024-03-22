Saturday, March 23, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeChampion's TrainingFitness Secrets & TipsTop 10 Indian Health & Fitness YouTubers to Follow in 2024: Level...
-- Advertisement --

Top 10 Indian Health & Fitness YouTubers to Follow in 2024: Level Up Your Fitness Game

Top Indian Health & Fitness YouTubers | KreedOn
Image Source: vindiafeeds.org
Kanika Mahtoliya
By Kanika Mahtoliya
7 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

YouTube is a platform where trends usually come and go, but one trend that never goes out of date is prioritising health and fitness. As people seek to improve their physical and mental well-being, they start following the most popular Health and Fitness Youtubers for guidance. Whether it is about finding different workout routines for shaping bodies, nutritious diets for promoting their health, or constant motivation to maintain their wellness journey, these creators provide great resources. With their knowledge, enthusiasm and dedication for promoting healthier lifestyles, these influencers have earned a significant place in this digital world, helping out people on their journey to better health and self-improvement. Join us as we will explore this enlightening world of health and fitness led by these Indian Youtubers, encouraging millions of people around the world with their impactful content. 

-- Advertisement --

Top Indian Health & Fitness YouTubers in 2024

Sr. No Top Indian Health & Fitness YouTubers to follow in 2024
1 Ankit Bayanpuriya
2 Gaurav Taneja
3 Vivek Mittal
4 Rohit Khatri
5 Jeet Selal
6 Sahil Khan
7 Ranvir Allahbadia
8 Guru Mann
9 Rubal Dhankar
10 Amit Panghal

Ankit Bayanpuriya

“Ram Ram Bhai Sareyane,” the signature greeting style of Ankit Bayanpuriya, a prominent figure in the realm of fitness and wellness. Rising from a food delivery boy to achieving the title of one of India’s top fitness icons, his story resonates with his determination and dedication. Notably, Ankit has received significant accolades such as the Best Health and Fitness Creator award from Prime Minister Modi at the National Creators Awards. His notable achievements also include engaging in a ‘Shramdaan’ activity with PM Modi and discussing the transformative 75 Hard Challenge. Through his engaging content and unwavering commitment to promoting traditional wrestling workouts and mental resilience, Ankit has captivated audiences nationwide. With his infectious enthusiasm and genuine passion for fitness, Ankit Bayanpuriya continues to inspire countless individuals on their journey to better health and well-being.

Click Here To Continue Reading

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Kanika Mahtoliya
Kanika Mahtoliya
Previous article
PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction | Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report
Next article
KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

RELATED ARTICLES

Fitness Secrets & Tips

The 10 Best Low Impact Workouts You Need to Try: Gentle on Joints

Kanika Mahtoliya -
In today's fast-moving world, physical activity is crucial to keep our bodies fit and active. But you know what?...
Fitness Secrets & Tips

Healthy Juices and Drinks to Soothe Joint Pain: Natural Remedies

Kanika Mahtoliya -
Is joint pain bothering you? Sometimes, it can really get on our nerves, right? But hold on, we have...
Fitness Secrets & Tips

How to Do Crescent Lunge Pose or Anjaneyasana in Yoga | Sculpt Your Body and Soul

Kanika Mahtoliya -
Crescent Lunge Pose or Anjaneyasana is like a gentle stretch for your hips and thighs and you might experience...
Fitness Secrets & Tips

Aquatic Therapy: Exploring Types, History, Training Techniques, and Usage for Rehabilitation

Ikshaku Kashyap -
Imagine a therapy session where warmth embraces you, gravity eases its hold, and movement feels effortless yet impactful. This...
Fitness Secrets & Tips

Transform Your Day with These Morning Routine Tips: Start Strong

Kanika Mahtoliya -
Are you ready to make your mornings truly remarkable? In this guide, we'll tour 14 straightforward steps for you...
Fitness Secrets & Tips

8 Tips for Pain-Free Movement and Peak Performance: Mastering Pain Management

Kanika Mahtoliya -
Are you frustrated by your regular body aches? If yes, then continue reading this article as it will help...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich...

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019