Top 10 hockey shoes | Choose the best hockey shoes for your daily practice

Hockey is a kind of sport in which players try to obtain points by hitting the ball into the other team’s goal with a hockey stick. While playing any type of hockey whether field or ice, various equipment, and gear are required. The perfect hockey shoes while playing are just as important as the stick you wield.

Hockey is a very physical sport, and it can be hard on your feet. You must make sure that you have the right shoes for the game. There are a lot of options out there, so it’s tough to know which shoes are the best for you.

In this blog post, we’ll look at ten of the best hockey shoes available in the market today.

Top 10 Hockey Shoes

PRESTO Black Leather Hockey Shoes

Presto hockey shoes are available at a very reasonable price as they cost around Rs 999 on Amazon. These are leather shoes with lace-up closure.

With high-grade leather, these shoes are one of the most comfortable men’s hockey shoes. These multipurpose shoes are easy to wear and they have a flat heel structure with an amazing grip on grass and turf.

Pros Cons Affordable Not very durable Easy to use Fitting is an issue Very comfortable

RXN Hockey Shoes for Men

RXN is one of the biggest sports brands and is famous for its MMA, boxing, and gym products. These shoes comprise high-quality material that provides high comfort and breathability.

These men’s hockey shoes provide ultimate protection against injury. They are available in various sizes and comes in a price range of Rs 999 to Rs 1,399.

Pros Cons Breathable Low durability Nice fitting Size can be an issue Very comfortable

RAKSHAK Ranger Hockey Shoe

These Rakshak shoes have an amazing design and also provide great protection to the player. The soles of these shoes are good in quality and durable.

These men’s shoes are one of the best hockey shoes from India. These shoes provide good comfort and flexibility. These are also one of the most affordable products as they cost around 1,099 INR on Amazon.

Pros Cons Provide great protection Fitting is an issue High flexibility Not many cons Very stable

Feroc Evospeed Hockey Shoes

These hockey shoes are the latest addition to Feroc’s high-performance line. The sole uses EVA foam in higher density in support areas, and thus it is very lightweight shoe. These shoes are durable and protective.

These adult lightweight shoes just weigh around 400 grams and are available in different sizes. They are the most affordable product on this list as these men’s shoes cost around Rs 749.

Pros Cons Very Affordable The heels are a little too high High durability Not as great as some other products Protective shoes

ASICS Gel-Peake White Men’s Shoes

Asics is one of the biggest sports brands in the world. It provides us with quality products that might be a little expensive, but the quality of ASICS products are unwatchable. They are available on Amazon for Rs 5,190.

These shoes are perfect for athletes who play field sports and do outdoor training. These shoes have gel cushioning which reduces the shock from harsh landings.

Pros Cons Shock reduction Not very durable Nice cushioning Size is an issue Attractive design

Adidas Mens Gokyo Pro Shoes

Adidas is one of the biggest and leading brands in sports. There are only a few sports brands that can compete with its popularity. These Adidas hockey shoes are the sixth shoes on this list. This shoes by Adidas is preferred by several champion athletes all across the globe.

This product provides you with great comfort and support. They weigh around 250 grams. These men’s hockey shoes have good cushioning and are highly durable and costs around 2,826 INR on Amazon.

Pros Cons Provides great support A little expensive Very durable Fitting is an issue Lightweight and comfortable

BAS VAMPIRE Men’s Hockey Shoes

These Men’s Hockey shoes have a beautiful design and any top-level hockey player can wear them. These shoes are lightweight, durable, and comfortable.

The upper material of these shoes is one of their best features. It helps in keeping your feet cool and dry. These shoes also help in improving stability. They cost around 1,599 INR on Amazon.

Pros Cons High stability Average comfort Very durable Not a lot of issues Lightweight

Puma Women’s Basket Platform Patent WN’s Field Shoe

The 8th product on this list is from Puma. Puma is a sports brand that is probably on the same level as Adidas or Nike. These field hockey shoes are one of the best products from Puma.

These shoes have a synthetic upper and textile lining and look elegant. They also provide classic pairs of hockey shoes for women. The basket-style platform pumps have a cushioned insole for extra comfort.

These provide you with great value for money and are considered one of the best women’s hockey shoes.

Pros Cons Well Cushioned Very expensive Highly comfortable Not many cons Elegant design

Adidas Men’s Cetra Shoes

This is the second product from Adidas on this list. The weight of these shoes is around 800 grams and is available in various sizes.

Their price is around Rs 2,914 on Amazon. These Adidas shoes have a good fit and have quality finishing. These Adidas field hockey shoes are perfect for rainy days, as it is water-resistant.

These shoes are ideal for hockey and trekking.

Pros Cons Nice fitting Material is not good Finishing is good A little too costly Very comfortable

Adidas Mens Jerzotrail Pro Shoes

The final product on this list is also from Adidas. It is one of the most successful sports brands in the world. These shoes weigh around 800 grams.

They are super easy to clean and washing machine friendly. It has a low-profile look and doesn’t make your feet stand out as other high-top sneakers do. They are available on Amazon for around Rs 3200.

Pros Cons Easy to clean Too costly Comfortable Not a lot of cons Lightweight

