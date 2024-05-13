Top 10 Highest Team Totals in T20 World Cup: Setting the Bar High

It is the ICC T20 World Cup where some of the most thrilling as well as high-scoring cricket matches ever have been witnessed. The shortest format of cricket, T20 cricket is designed for fast-paced, ebullient cricket that keeps fans on their toes at all times. Over the years, we have seen teams pile up humongous totals with batsmen going bonkers and bowlers being taken apart. This article looks at the top 10 highest team totals scored in the ICC T20 World Cup (WC), highlighting some of the most unforgettable and record-breaking innings played.

Here is a table showcasing the top 10 highest team totals in the ICC T20 World Cup:

These records highlight some of the most remarkable team performances in the history of the ICC T20 World Cup.

Sri Lanka – 260/6 vs Kenya (2007)

Sri Lanka has registered the highest total in a match played in a T20 World Cup so far – 260/6 against Kenya. In batting first, Sri Lanka set up an imposing total scoring at a rate of 13 runs per over. Neither Kenya appeared like they would track it down nor were they able to anyway because they were bundled out for only 88 giving Sri Lanka an enormous win by 172 runs – biggest ever victory margin by runs in this Twenty20 World Cup event.

England – 230/8 vs South Africa (2016)

In a high-scoring affair against South Africa in the 2016 edition, England posted 230/8 in their 20 overs. Jos Buttler top scored with 54 off just 22 balls. South Africa put up a good fight in the chase but ultimately fell short, making 204/7. England won by 26 runs.

South Africa – 229/4 vs England (2016)

South Africa piled up a good total of 229/4 in the same game. Quinton de Kock (53 off 36) and Hashim Amla (58 off 31) were explosive at the start of their innings. Despite being huge, it wasn’t sufficient as England chased down it with seven wickets to spare and seven balls left.

India – 218/4 vs England (2007)

During the inaugural T20 World Cup back in 2007, India set a target of 218/4 against England. Yuvraj Singh was on fire scoring an unbeaten fifty-eight off only sixteen deliveries. In response to this score, however, England could only manage two hundred runs for six wickets thereby losing that match by eighteen runs.

South Africa – 211/5 vs Scotland (2009)

South Africa recorded a total of two hundred and eleven runs for five wickets while playing against Scotland during the two thousand and nine event. Herschelle Gibbs made the highest score with fifty-eight runs not out with thirty-one balls faced by him/her. Scotland could never catch up as they finished on one three six/seven thus lost by seventy-nine marks.

India – 210/2 vs Afghanistan (2021)

In a 2021 Super 12 match, India posted 210/2 against Afghanistan. KL Rahul (69 off 48) and Rohit Sharma (74 off 47) put on 140 for the first wicket. Afghanistan made a decent fist of the chase, ending on 144/7, but India won comfortably by 66 runs.

South Africa – 209/5 vs Afghanistan (2016)

South Africa scored 209/5 against Afghanistan in the 2016 tournament. Quinton de Kock (45 off 24) and Faf du Plessis (69 off 41) were the main contributors. Afghanistan could only manage 172/7 in reply, losing by 37 runs.

South Africa – 208/2 vs West Indies (2007)

In the 2007 edition, South Africa made 208/2 against the West Indies. Herschelle Gibbs (90 off 55) and AB de Villiers (64 off 34) put on 170 for the second wicket. The West Indies fell well short, making 193/7, losing by 15 runs.

West Indies – 205/6 vs South Africa (2007)

In the same match, the West Indies batted first and posted 205/6. Dwayne Bravo top scored with 33 off 23 balls. However, South Africa chased it down with 2 balls to spare, winning by 8 wickets.

West Indies – 205/4 vs Australia (2012)

The West Indies scored 205/4 against Australia in the 2012 tournament. Chris Gayle smashed 54 off 33 balls at the top of the order. Australia could only manage 200/7 in reply, losing by 5 runs in a thriller.

Conclusion

The ICC T20 World Cup has witnessed some remarkable batting performances where many teams have scored more than two hundred runs. In particular, there were highlights of matches between South Africa vs West Indies (in 2007), and England vs South Africa (in 2016) when both teams achieved over two hundred plus runs. This format has continued to change and create big totals.

