Over the years, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen many amazing innings. One of the most iconic records in the IPL is the highest individual score by a player. Some of the best players in the game have achieved this feat. In this article, we will explore the top 10 Highest Individual Scores in IPL.

Top 10 Highest Individual Scores in IPL

Sno Player Runs Team Opponent Year 1 Chris Gayle 175* RCB Pune Warriors 2013 2 Brendon McCullum 158* KKR RCB 2008 3 Quinton de Kock 140* LSG KKR 2022 4 AB de Villiers 133* RCB MI 2015 5 KL Rahul 132* PBKS RCB 2020 6 AB de Villiers 129* RCB Gujarat Lions 2016 7 Shubman Gill 129 GT MI 2023 8 Chris Gayle 128* RCB DC 2012 9 Rishabh Pant 128* DD SRH 2018 10 Murali Vijay 127 CSK RR 2010

Chris Gayle (175 vs Pune Warrior)

Chris Gaylе played a super and memorable knock in the IPL on April 23, 2013. He was on the part of RCB, facing off against the Pune Warriors India. Gaylе scored a whopping 175 runs without getting out, and he did it in just 66 balls. This is the highest individual score in the history of IPL. He scored 100 runs in only 30 balls, making it the fastest century in T20 cricket at the time.

Gayle ended his innings with 175 runs off 66 balls, which included 17 sixes and 13 fours. His amazing performance helped RCB get a huge total of 263/5 in their 20 overs. It was an incredible day for Gaylе and Crickеt fans.

Brendon McCullum (158 vs RCB)

In 2008, during the first game of the IPL, McCullum played a historic inning. He was playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) against RCB at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. McCullum scored a century on just 53 balls, hitting 13 fours and 10 sixes. He ended the inning unbeaten with 158 runs off 73 balls, including 13 fours and 10 sixes. His brilliant performance helped KKR reach a strong total of 222/3 in their 20 overs.

Quinton de Kock (140 vs KKR)

In the 2022 IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and KKR, Quinton de Kock had an amazing game. He got lucky early on when he was dropped, but then he smashed the ball all over the place. He scored 140 runs without getting out, hitting 10 boundaries and 10 sixes in just 70 balls. Because of his great batting, Lucknow ended up with a big total of 210 runs.

In the 19th over, he smashed three sixes and a boundary off Tim Southee. Then, in the next over, he hit four boundaries in a row against Andre Russell. Lucknow won the match by just 2 runs thanks to De Kock’s amazing batting.

AB de Villiers (133 vs MI)

In 2015, the Villiеrs played an amazing cricket match against the Mumbai Indians. He scored 133 runs from only 59 balls, hitting 19 fours and 4 sixes. This made him the fourth-highest scorer ever in the IPL. His fantastic performance helped his team to win the match by 39 runs.

KL Rahul (132 vs RCB)

In 2020, KL Rahul, the captain of Kings XI Punjab and the player who scored the most runs that season, had an amazing game against RCB in the IPL. He scored 132 runs on 69 balls, hitting 14 fours and 7 sixes. His performance helped his team get a high score and win the match. RCB missed two chances to catch him, and Rahul took full advantage of that by playing aggressively.

Ab de Villiers (129 vs Gujarat Titans)

In 2016, in Bangalore, de Villiеrs scored 129 runs in a cricket match against the Gujarat Lions. He hit 10 fours and 12 sixes in just 52 balls. This helped his team RCB to score 248 runs in first inning. Playing alongside Virat Kohli, they made another 200 runs together. The Gujarat Lions lost by a huge margin of 144 runs because of RCB’s strong performance.

Shubman Gill (129 vs MI)

During the second qualifying match of the IPL 2023 playoffs, Shubman Gill scored 129 runs against the Mumbai Indians. He quickly reached his first 50 runs in just 32 balls and then got to another 50 runs, even faster, in only 19 balls. Throughout his innings, he hit seven fours and 10 sixes. Gill had an amazing season, finishing with a total of 890 runs in 17 matches and winning the Orangе Cap.

Chris Gayle (128 vs DC)

Gayle made it onto the list again because of his fantastic performance in the IPL 2012 match against the Delhi Daredevils. He scored 128 runs from only 62 balls by hitting lots of boundaries and sixes. Thanks to Gayle’s great batting, RCB scored 215/1. The Mumbai Indians couldn’t match up, scoring only 194/9 in their 20 overs and losing by 21 runs.

Rishabh Pant (128 vs SRH)

Rishabh Pant played amazingly in the IPL, especially in 2018 against Sunrisеrs Hydеrabad. When Dеlhi Darеdеvils were in trouble at 21/2, Pant hit a lot of boundaries and sixes. He made 128 runs in just 63 balls, with 15 fours and 7 sixes. His batting helped Dеlhi reach a strong score of 187/5 in 20 overs.

Murali Vijay (127 vs RR)

At the bottom of this list is Murali Vijay’s amazing 127 runs in 56 balls for the Chennai Super Kings against the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2010. He batted first for CSK, hitting 8 fours and 11 sixes, helping them reach a winning score of 246/5. This is still the highest score by any CSK player in the IPL history.