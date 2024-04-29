Top 10 Highest Aggregates Scores in T20 Cricket: Explosive Batting Displays

- Advertisement -

Twenty20 cricket, with its explosive batting displays and nail-biting finishes, has captivated audiences worldwide. One of the most thrilling aspects of this format is the potential for high-scoring encounters. This article delves into the top 10 matches in T20 history that produced the highest aggregate scores by both teams.

Top 10 Highest Aggregate Scores in T20

Team 1 Team 2 Runs Overs Ground Match Date Scorecard RCB SRH 549 40.0 Bengaluru 15 Apr 2024 T20 KKR PBKS 523 38.4 Eden Gardens 26 Apr 2024 T20 SRH MI 523 40.0 Hyderabad 27 Mar 2024 T20 South Africa West Indies 517 38.5 Centurion 26 Mar 2023 T20I Gladiators Sultans 515 40.0 Rawalpindi 11 Mar 2023 T20 Surrey Middlesex 506 39.2 The Oval 22 Jun 2023 T20 DC MI 504 40.0 Delhi 27 Apr 2024 T20 Titans Knights 501 40.0 Potchefstroom 31 Oct 2022 T20 Central D Otago 497 40.0 New Plymouth 21 Dec 2016 T20 Tallawahs Trinbago 493 40.0 Kingston 13 Sep 2019 T20

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (549 runs, 2024)

The match between SRH and RCB on April 15th, 2024, rewrote the record books for the highest aggregate runs in T20 cricket history. Batting first, SRH set a record-breaking total of 287/3. Travis Head smashed a blazing century (102 off 39 balls), while Heinrich Klaasen provided valuable support with a quickfire 67. In response, RCB put up a valiant fight, posting a respectable 262/7. Dinesh Karthik led the charge with a well-composed 83 runs, but SRH’s bowling attack held firm in the death overs. This high-scoring encounter was a treat for cricket fans, showcasing incredible batting displays and the ever-evolving nature of T20 cricket.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings (523 runs, 2024)

The 42nd match of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) witnessed history being made as the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) engaged in a run-fest for the ages. Played on April 26th, 2024, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the match produced the second-highest combined score in T20 history. KKR captain, Shreyas Iyer, opted to bat first, and the decision paid off handsomely. Openers Phil Salt and Sunil Narine laid a solid foundation with aggressive knocks. Salt, the left-handed Englishman, smashed a blistering 75 runs off just 41 deliveries, while the ever-reliable Narine chipped in with a well-composed 71 runs. However, Jonny Bairstow stole the show with a record-breaking century (108* off 48 balls) for PBKS as they chased down the target with 8 balls to spare.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians (523 runs, 2024)

In a six-hitting frenzy on March 27th, the battle between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) produced the second-highest combined score in T20 history, just shy of the record set a month later by KKR and PBKS. Winning the toss, SRH chose to bat and unleashed a batting masterclass. The batters took the attack to the bowlers, setting the tone for a massive total, Abhishek Sharma (63 off 23), Travis Head (62 off 24) and Heinrich Klassen (80 from 34). SRH finished with a record-breaking 277/3, the highest ever IPL total at that time.

MI, known for their aggressive batting, didn’t go down without a fight. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan provided a strong start. Despite a valiant effort, MI fell short by 31 runs, ending their innings at 246/5.

South Africa vs West Indies (517 runs, 2023)

The March 26th, 2023, encounter between South Africa and West Indies in Centurion wasn’t just a thrilling T20 match, it rewrote the record books. The Windies opted to bat first and unleashed a massive total of 258/5. Johnson Charles’s explosive knock of 118 runs was the highlight. Chasing a daunting target, South Africa didn’t disappoint. Reeza Hendricks (68) and Quinton de Kock with a well-paced 100, ensuring they stayed in the hunt. South Africa secured a thrilling victory by 6. This chase became the highest successful run chase in T20 history at that time.

Gladiators vs Sultans (515 runs, 2023)

The March 11th, 2023, clash between the Gladiators and Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) was a record-breaking affair, producing the fourth-highest combined score in T20 history. Winning the toss, Sultans chose to bat first and posted a commendable 262 runs on the board. Usman khan anchored the innings with a brilliant century (120 runs). Gladiators, known for their batting depth, didn’t back down. Omar Yousuf led the chase with a composed 67, showcasing his experience. However, they came up short and Sultans won the match by 9 runs.

Surrey vs Middlesex (506 runs, 2023)

The June 22nd, 2023, clash between Surrey and Middlesex in the English domestic T20 tournament, the Vitality Blast, was a record-breaking affair. Middlesex won the toss and decided to field first. Will Jacks led the charge with a blistering 96 runs, setting the tone for a massive total of 252. Despite the daunting target of 254 runs, Middlesex displayed remarkable composure in their chase. Stephan eskinazi anchored the innings with a well-constructed 73 runs, ensuring they stayed in control. And sure enough, they managed to chase down the mammoth target.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians (504 runs, 2024)

Every team is breaking records in IPL 2024. One such splendid display of batting came from the batters of Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians on 27th April 2024 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. While batting first, Delhi Capitals posted a mammoth total of 257 runs against MI, thanks to a destructive innings of 84 off 27 from Jake Fraser-McGurk. In response, the MI lost their openers early. However, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya and Tim David unleashed some fireworks and took the team on the close to the winning line. Despite scoring 257, DC won the game by just 10 runs which shows how ruthless the batters were in that particular game.

Titans vs knights (501 runs,2022)

In a record-breaking display of power hitting on October 31st, 2022, the Titans and Knights rewrote the history books for the highest combined score in T20 cricket. Knights won the toss and decided to field first. Put into bat first, the titans unleashed a batting masterclass. They posted a staggering 271/3, with Dewald Brevis leading the charge with a dominant 162 runs. The Knights, not to be outdone, displayed an aggressive batting approach. However, despite a valiant effort, they fell short of the target, ending their innings at 230/9.

Central Districts vs Otago (497 runs, 2016)

Otago won the 497-run T20 match by a margin of only one run, setting a new record. Central Districts lost four wickets while chasing 250 from 20 overs, but they were unable to reach the difficult target. Despite hitting a century for Central Districts, Mahela Jayawardene’s team was still defeated.

Tallawahas vs Trinbago (493 runs, 2019)

This faceoff between the two teams from the Caribbean Premier league was one for the books. Trinbago Knight Riders’ 267 for 2 was 41 runs too many for Jamaica Tallawahs, who put up a brave fight but fell short. The result meant Knight Riders made it four wins in a row, while Tallawahs suffered their fourth straight defeat. Lendl Simmons (86) and Collin munro (96) set the stage for the Knights. And despite Glenn Phillips’s valiant 62, the Tallawahas fell short of the target.