Monday, April 29, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeSportsCricketTop 10 Highest Aggregates Scores in T20 Cricket: Explosive Batting Displays
-- Advertisement --

Top 10 Highest Aggregates Scores in T20 Cricket: Explosive Batting Displays

Highest Aggregate Scores in T20 | KreedOn
Image Source: BCCI
Ikshaku Kashyap
By Ikshaku Kashyap
6 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Twenty20 cricket, with its explosive batting displays and nail-biting finishes, has captivated audiences worldwide. One of the most thrilling aspects of this format is the potential for high-scoring encounters. This article delves into the top 10 matches in T20 history that produced the highest aggregate scores by both teams.

-- Advertisement --

Top 10 Highest Aggregate Scores in T20

Team 1 Team 2 Runs Overs Ground Match Date Scorecard
RCB SRH 549 40.0 Bengaluru 15 Apr 2024 T20
KKR PBKS 523 38.4 Eden Gardens 26 Apr 2024 T20
SRH MI 523 40.0 Hyderabad 27 Mar 2024 T20
South Africa West Indies 517 38.5 Centurion 26 Mar 2023 T20I
Gladiators Sultans 515 40.0 Rawalpindi 11 Mar 2023 T20
Surrey Middlesex 506 39.2 The Oval 22 Jun 2023 T20
DC MI 504 40.0 Delhi 27 Apr 2024 T20
Titans Knights 501 40.0 Potchefstroom 31 Oct 2022 T20
Central D Otago 497 40.0 New Plymouth 21 Dec 2016 T20
Tallawahs Trinbago 493 40.0 Kingston 13 Sep 2019 T20

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (549 runs, 2024)

Highest aggregate scores in T20 Cricket | KreedOn
Image Source: BCCI

The match between SRH and RCB on April 15th, 2024, rewrote the record books for the highest aggregate runs in T20 cricket history. Batting first, SRH set a record-breaking total of 287/3. Travis Head smashed a blazing century (102 off 39 balls), while Heinrich Klaasen provided valuable support with a quickfire 67. In response, RCB put up a valiant fight, posting a respectable 262/7. Dinesh Karthik led the charge with a well-composed 83 runs, but SRH’s bowling attack held firm in the death overs. This high-scoring encounter was a treat for cricket fans, showcasing incredible batting displays and the ever-evolving nature of T20 cricket.

Yuvraj Singh 6 sixes kreedonAlso Read | Blazing Across the Pitch: Top 10 Fastest 50s in T20 Cricket History

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings (523 runs, 2024)

Jonny Bairstow savours a record-breaking victory - Highest Aggregate Scores in T20 | KreedOn
Image Source: BCCI

The 42nd match of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) witnessed history being made as the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) engaged in a run-fest for the ages. Played on April 26th, 2024, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the match produced the second-highest combined score in T20 history. KKR captain, Shreyas Iyer, opted to bat first, and the decision paid off handsomely. Openers Phil Salt and Sunil Narine laid a solid foundation with aggressive knocks. Salt, the left-handed Englishman, smashed a blistering 75 runs off just 41 deliveries, while the ever-reliable Narine chipped in with a well-composed 71 runs. However, Jonny Bairstow stole the show with a record-breaking century (108* off 48 balls) for PBKS as they chased down the target with 8 balls to spare.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians (523 runs, 2024)

Most Runs in a T20 Match | KreedOn
Image Source: BCCI

In a six-hitting frenzy on March 27th, the battle between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) produced the second-highest combined score in T20 history, just shy of the record set a month later by KKR and PBKS. Winning the toss, SRH chose to bat and unleashed a batting masterclass. The batters took the attack to the bowlers, setting the tone for a massive total, Abhishek Sharma (63 off 23), Travis Head (62 off 24) and Heinrich Klassen (80 from 34).  SRH finished with a record-breaking 277/3, the highest ever IPL total at that time.

MI, known for their aggressive batting, didn’t go down without a fight. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan provided a strong start. Despite a valiant effort, MI fell short by 31 runs, ending their innings at 246/5.

South Africa vs West Indies (517 runs, 2023)

South Africa vs West Indies - Highest Aggregate Scores in T20 Cricket | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images

The March 26th, 2023, encounter between South Africa and West Indies in Centurion wasn’t just a thrilling T20 match, it rewrote the record books. The Windies opted to bat first and unleashed a massive total of 258/5.  Johnson Charles’s explosive knock of 118 runs was the highlight. Chasing a daunting target, South Africa didn’t disappoint. Reeza Hendricks (68) and Quinton de Kock with a well-paced 100, ensuring they stayed in the hunt. South Africa secured a thrilling victory by 6. This chase became the highest successful run chase in T20 history at that time.

Gladiators vs Sultans (515 runs, 2023)

Most T20 Runs in a game | KreedOn
Image Source: PCB

The March 11th, 2023, clash between the Gladiators and Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) was a record-breaking affair, producing the fourth-highest combined score in T20 history.  Winning the toss, Sultans chose to bat first and posted a commendable 262 runs on the board. Usman khan anchored the innings with a brilliant century (120 runs). Gladiators, known for their batting depth, didn’t back down. Omar Yousuf led the chase with a composed 67, showcasing his experience. However, they came up short and Sultans won the match by 9 runs.

Surrey vs Middlesex (506 runs, 2023)

Surrey vs Middlesex, T20 Blast | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images

The June 22nd, 2023, clash between Surrey and Middlesex in the English domestic T20 tournament, the Vitality Blast, was a record-breaking affair. Middlesex won the toss and decided to field first. Will Jacks led the charge with a blistering 96 runs, setting the tone for a massive total of 252. Despite the daunting target of 254 runs, Middlesex displayed remarkable composure in their chase. Stephan eskinazi anchored the innings with a well-constructed 73 runs, ensuring they stayed in control. And sure enough, they managed to chase down the mammoth target.

Showcasing the Most Astonishing IPL Records: Record-Breaking Feats | KreedOnAlso Read | Exploring the Most Iconic Individual Records in IPL 

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians (504 runs, 2024) 

Tilak Varma provided excellent support to Hardik Pandya, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2024, Delhi, April 27, 2024 | Kreedon
Image Source: Associated Press

Every team is breaking records in IPL 2024. One such splendid display of batting came from the batters of Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians on 27th April 2024 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. While batting first, Delhi Capitals posted a mammoth total of 257 runs against MI, thanks to a destructive innings of 84 off 27 from Jake Fraser-McGurk. In response, the MI lost their openers early. However, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya and Tim David unleashed some fireworks and took the team on the close to the winning line. Despite scoring 257, DC won the game by just 10 runs which shows how ruthless the batters were in that particular game.

Titans vs knights (501 runs,2022)

Titans vs Knights, CSA T20 Challenge - Highest Aggregate T20 Runs | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images

In a record-breaking display of power hitting on October 31st, 2022, the Titans and Knights rewrote the history books for the highest combined score in T20 cricket. Knights won the toss and decided to field first. Put into bat first, the titans unleashed a batting masterclass. They posted a staggering 271/3, with Dewald Brevis leading the charge with a dominant 162 runs. The Knights, not to be outdone, displayed an aggressive batting approach. However, despite a valiant effort, they fell short of the target, ending their innings at 230/9.

Central Districts vs Otago (497 runs, 2016)

Most Runs in a Single T20 Match | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images

Otago won the 497-run T20 match by a margin of only one run, setting a new record. Central Districts lost four wickets while chasing 250 from 20 overs, but they were unable to reach the difficult target. Despite hitting a century for Central Districts, Mahela Jayawardene’s team was still defeated.

Tallawahas vs Trinbago (493 runs, 2019)

Jamaica Tallawahs v Trinbago Knight Riders | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images

This faceoff between the two teams from the Caribbean Premier league was one for the books. Trinbago Knight Riders’ 267 for 2 was 41 runs too many for Jamaica Tallawahs, who put up a brave fight but fell short. The result meant Knight Riders made it four wins in a row, while Tallawahs suffered their fourth straight defeat. Lendl Simmons (86) and Collin munro (96) set the stage for the Knights. And despite Glenn Phillips’s valiant 62, the Tallawahas fell short of the target.

MS DhoniAlso Read | Top 13 Best Cricket Bats in India | Buy Today & Hit It Big

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Ikshaku Kashyap
Ikshaku Kashyap
Previous article
Top 10 Greatest Wrestlers to Grace WWE SmackDown: Reigning Royalty
Next article
LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction | Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

RELATED ARTICLES

Cricket

LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction | Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match...

KreedOn Network -
LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to collide on 30th...
Sports

Top 10 Greatest Wrestlers to Grace WWE SmackDown: Reigning Royalty

Ikshaku Kashyap -
Since its electrifying debut in 1999, WWE SmackDown has established itself as a cornerstone for wrestlers indulged in professional...
Acrobatics

Acrobatics: The Perfect Blend of Skill, Grace, and Artistry

Akshanda Chandel -
The display of human balance, agility, and motor coordination is known as acrobatics. Martial arts, athletic activities, and performing...
News

Velavan Senthilkumar Secures Batch Open Squash Title with Win over Melvil Scianimanico

Saiman Das -
Indian squash prodigy Velavan Senthilkumar claimed his eighth Professional Squash Association (PSA) tour title by winning the Batch Open...
Badminton

Indian Women’s Team Storms into Uber Cup Quarterfinals with 4-1 Victory over Singapore

Saiman Das -
In the Uber Cup badminton tournament, the Indian women's team, led by Isharani Baruah and Anmol Kharb, secured a...
Archery

Archery World Cup: Indian Archery Men’s Team Triumphs Over Korea for First Gold in 14 Years

Saiman Das -
Indian men's recurve archery team, consisting of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai, and Pravin Jadhav, achieved a landmark victory over...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich...

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019