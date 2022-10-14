Top 10 Greatest Boxers of All Time | Boxers Who Amazed The World With Hard Hitting Punches

- Advertisement -

Getting into the ring with them is something that you will most ‘not’ wish for. While it is quite difficult to categorize or label someone as the greatest boxer of all time, simply because different varieties of boxers had different types of traits to them, and that they belonged to different weight classes. Furthermore, with time the prerequisites required to be labeled or even referred to as the greatest boxer started to change. What’s more is that the opponents that one faced also played a pivotal role, in them being placed in the elite ranks of the best boxers.

One thing does need to be mentioned here though, boxers from the heavyweight class always seemed to have an edge, one way or another. And that is not limited to boxing only, as even in other contact sports, such as MMA, some of the best fighters often hail from the heavyweight category. Keeping these things aside, let us take a look at the top 10 greatest boxers of all time.

Top 10 Greatest Boxers of All Time

Ranking Boxer 1 “Sugar” Ray Robinson 2 Muhammad Ali 3 Joe Louis 4 Floyd Mayweather, Jr. 5 Mike Tyson 6 “Sugar” Ray Leonard 7 Rocky Marciano 8 George Foreman 9 Joe Frazier 10 Carmen Basilio

Carmen Basilio

Starting off the list at number ten, we have Carmen Basilio. An American professional boxer who managed to capture the World Titles at the heavyweight and middleweight divisions, Basilio was a vicious puncher with immense stamina and managed to wear his opponents down via nasty shots to the head and the body. His stamina and endurance were legendary, and it is believed that he utilized them to their fullest potential, wearing the opponent out before knocking him out cold. He was named Fighter of the year in 1955 as well as in 1957 by The Ring magazine and the Boxing Writers Association of America, respectively.

Joe Frazier

At number nine we have Joe Frazier. While he is prominently known for his calm and quiet demeanor in interviews and off the ring, while in the ring, Frazier transformed into a beast who had no problem knocking out his opponent. Nicknamed ‘Smoking Joe’, he was widely acclaimed for his immense strength, durability, formidable punching power, and ability to come back for more. He retired with a record of 32 wins (with 27 of them being knockouts), 4 losses, and 1 draw

George Foreman

Claiming the number eight position is George Foreman. George “Big George” Foreman is a former American professional boxer who competed between 1967 and 1997. A two-time world heavyweight champion and an Olympic gold medalist, Foreman was a beast who used to punish his opponents inside the squared ring. Out of the eighty-one bouts that he faced, he lost only five and won sixty-eight of those matches via knockouts. Foreman was also the oldest heavyweight champion, at age of forty-five

Rocky Marciano

Rocco Francis Marchegiano, more commonly known as Rocky Marciano, was a former American professional boxer who competed from 1947 to 1955, he is the only heavyweight champion to have finished his career undefeated. Known for his formidable punching power, his prowess, and stamina, his career knockout-to-win percentage stands at a staggering 87.8%.

“Sugar” Ray Leonard

At number six we have Sugar Ray Leonard. Nicknamed “The Sweet One”, Leonard managed to win titles across the various weight divisions, a pretty mean feat. He earned titles in divisions such as the Welterweight division, middleweight division as well as heavyweight division. Out of his total of forty fights, The Sweet One has won thirty-six matches, three losses, and one draw. He even managed to win a gold medal in the Light Welterweight division at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal.

Mike Tyson

You must be living under a rock if you haven’t heard his name. After dominating in the ring, Mike Tyson has made his presence across all the media and has become quite the celebrity nowadays. He is such an iconic athlete that anyone who is not even familiar with the sport of boxing can easily recognize him. He straight-up dominated anyone and everyone who came his way. His notorious demeanor and his ability to get under his opponent’s skin worked marvels for him. His record of 58 fights, 50 wins, and 44 by knockout is a testament to his ruthless approach.

Floyd Mayweather, Jr

One of the most dominant boxers of the current era, Floyd Mayweather Jr is an athlete that serves up entertainment and controversy wherever he goes. A favorite of the current generation, Floyd has shown why he is a force to be reckoned with, his perfect record of 50-0 is a testament to the sheer tenacity that he brings with him into the ring. His hyper-aggressive style of fighting, coupled with his mind-playing tactics have helped him come out on top on every occasion.

Joe Louis

At number three we have Joe Louis. Born Joseph Louis Barrow, he was an American professional boxer and is considered one of the greatest boxers of all time. He competed from 1934 to 1951. Nicknamed the Brown Bomber, he had the longest single title reign as champion across any weight class, that being twenty-five successful title defenses. It’s worth noting that his match against the German boxer Max Schmeling was of importance, as it was during World War 2. He served as a focal point against the anti-Nazi sentiment.

Muhammad Ali

Coming in at number two we have the Great One, Muhammad Ali. His reputation precedes him. The man who transcended possibly every sport, Ali was and still is, hailed as a hero. His personality and demeanor made people gravitate toward him. Not afraid to be the bad guy, Ali often played with his opponents in the ring, almost mocking them. With 5 losses from 68 bouts, with 37 knockouts, he indeed was one of the greatest boxers of all time.

“Sugar” Ray Robinson

And at number one we have Sugar Ray Robinson who is considered one of the greatest boxers of all time. Often hailed as the Boxer’s boxer, he is believed to hold a professional record of 128-1-2 with 84 knockouts. Born Walker Smith Jr, Robinson competed from 1940 to 1965. A charismatic personality, he could do it all. Known for his incredible technique and prowess, he could come attacking his opponent and knock them out at a second’s notice, with them even failing to realize what hit them.

