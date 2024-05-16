Thursday, May 16, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeChampion's TrainingFitness Secrets & TipsTop 10 Fitness Myths You Shouldn’t Believe: Debunked
-- Advertisement --

Top 10 Fitness Myths You Shouldn’t Believe: Debunked

10 Common Fitness Myths | KreedOn
Image Source: Pinterest
Kanika Mahtoliya
By Kanika Mahtoliya
7 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

When we start on a fitness journey, we come across many persistent myths and misconceptions that are misleading. Such kind of habits which usually emanate from friends, relatives who mean good to us and even other people who may be well conversant with the matter may result in developing unhealthy manners, wasting time or even putting our lives at peril. This article is a study into ten popular fitness myths that will enable you to make the right choices regarding your health and wellness journey. To help you out, we decided to debunk 10 of these myths for your better understanding about them if you want to get maximum results from training sessions.

-- Advertisement --

Top 10 Fitness Myths You Shouldn’t Believe

Sr. No 10 Fitness Myths You Shouldn’t Believe
1 Static Stretching Before a Workout
2 Pre and Post-Workout Snacks
3 Longer Workouts Are More Meaningful
4 Target Specific Areas
5 Eat More Protein, Exclude Carbs and Fat
6 No Pain, No Gain
7 More Sweat Equals a Better Workout
8 Lifting Weights Makes You Bulky
9 Detoxing to Lose Weight
10 Morning Workouts Increase Metabolism

Static Stretching Before a Workout

Static Stretching Myth Debunked | KreedOn
Image Source: infofit.ca

One of the most common fitness myths is that static stretching before a workout is a must for preventing injuries. Although one should stretch, the form of stretching does matters. According to this, static stretches wherein you hold for an extended period may not be the best way to prepare your body for exercise. Instead, dynamic stretches are recommended where you move your joints and muscles throughout their entire range of motion. Dynamic stretches that imitate the way in which your upcoming workouts will move can increase blood flow through warming up of muscles as well as enhance flexibility without risking overstretching them. Besides, it is important to spend some five to fifteen minutes doing light cardio exercises, supercharging your body system ready for what lies ahead.

Top 15 Fitness Influencers in India | KreedOnAlso Read | Get Fit with India’s Finest: 15 Best Fitness Influencers to Follow

Pre and Post-Workout Snacks

pre and post workout snacks | KreedOn
bswhealth | KreedOn

It’s an another popular myth that you must take pre-workout meal or post-workout protein shake to fuel your body and help it recover. Although good nutrition is important for exercise performance and muscle recovery, the need for these particular snacks depends on how long you work out and how intensive the exercises are. A 30-minute workout is likely to get enough energy and nutrition from a meal taken at another time during the day. On the other hand, if you engage in an extended period of physical exertion or vigorous exercise, however, a small protein-rich snack before or after exercising might be helpful. In order to create a personalized dietary plan centered on your own health as well as fitness objectives, it is crucial to consult with a healthcare provider or registered dietitian.

Longer Workouts Are More Meaningful

Fitness Myths | KreedOn
Image Source: fitbod.me

This myth that longer workouts are better at achieving fitness goals is a common and popular misconception that has misguided many people on their workout journey. Consistent exercise, however, does enhance physical fitness even though spending much time in the gym does not directly relate to superior results. Overtraining can cause muscle strain, joint pain and eventual burnout; it doesn’t pay off to overdo exercises. Rather than concentrating on the length of your sessions it is necessary to focus on having a well-rounded routine including such types of workouts as cardio exercises, weightlifting and mobility exercises. This program not only addresses all muscle groups but also minimizes the risk of injuries while providing sufficient healing period for your body.

Target Specific Areas

Spot Reduction is a Myth | KreedOn
Image Source: eliteclubs.com

There are those who think they can target specific areas of their body for fat loss or muscle development by doing certain exercises. This idea is fat loss known as “spot reduction” but it is not true at all. While some exercises can tone some muscles in a particular area of the body, they do not necessarily cause localized fat loss or bring about significant changes in such areas. An overall body transformation demands a holistic workout plan consisting of whole-body workouts combined with good nutrition and controlled calorie intake.

Eat More Protein, Exclude Carbs and Fat

Fitness Myth | KreedOn
Image Source: leehayward.com

Another common mistake in fitness is considering that one will lose excess fats and accumulate muscles just by taking large quantities of protein while reducing carbohydrates and fats. In spite of the fact that the body needs proteins for growth of muscles, excessive consumption may result to health problems such as heart diseases and kidney issues. It is also not advisable to eradicate all carbohydrates and fats from your diet since this practice is not only unfeasible but also detrimental to your physical welfare. Carbohydrates gives energy needed by the body whereas healthy fats are very important for brain development among other things. Therefore, it would be better if you adopt a balanced diet that includes lean proteins, complex carbs and healthy fats in moderation.

Does the fitness industry have a booming future? KreedOnAlso Read | Does Fitness Industry Have A Booming Future? How Fitness Industry is Leading the Way

No Pain, No Gain

No Pain, No Gain is a myth | KreedOn
Image Source: restmore.co.uk

The myth that pain is an integral part of successful training has a negative impact on health and well-being of those who believe in it. While it’s natural to feel some muscle soreness called delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS) after new or hard workouts, continuous pain or discomfort shows that there is something wrong with you. If you push beyond limits during exercises, you may sustain major injuries which would set back your physical progress or need medical attention as special care may be needed here. One must respect his own body taking into account its condition and seeking professional help when experiencing chronic pains

More Sweat Equals a Better Workout

Fitness | Livestrong.com
Image Source: livestrong.con

Many people believe that the amount of sweat that one produces while exercising is a clear sign of how intense and effective the workout is. However, this is not always the case. Sweat is the body’s method for cooling off and regulating its temperature naturally but can be affected by factors such as weather conditions, hydration status, and differences in individual perspiration tendencies. Sweating does not necessarily imply that you are having better exercise although it may show that you are working hard. Instead, concentrate on issues like your heart rate, how difficult you find the exercise to be or how well it moves to evaluate whether or not it has been productive.

Lifting Weights Makes You Bulky

Will You Get Bulky Lifting Weights? | KreedOn
Image Source: Fox News

One of the most persistent myths associated with fitness exercises is that many women fear they will develop bulky masculine muscles if they weight lift. This myth is simply untrue especially among women. Because of hormonal variations as well as muscle developing capabilities, females are much less likely to have similar amounts of muscle mass compared to males even when they have committed to strength training only routines. Actually, there are plenty advantages associated with lifting weights including increased strength, bone density and metabolism boost. Rather than avoiding strength training, women should embrace it as an essential component of a well-rounded fitness routine.

Detoxing to Lose Weight

Workout Myths | kreedOn
Image Source: slim-couture.com

Extreme weight loss techniques like juice cleanses or fasting as a way of detoxing, with the hope that it will result in sustainable weight loss is a common fitness myth. Even though you may lose some weight for a short time by using these approaches, your metabolism and overall health could be put at risk. By drastically cutting calories or cutting out solid foods your metabolism could slow down causing you to store fat and find it harder to lose weight in future. Instead of counting on unsustainable detox techniques, adopt balanced calorie-controlled diets alongside regular exercise to ensure healthy and long-term wellbeing.

Morning Workouts Increase Metabolism

Morning Habits That Boost Metabolism? | KreedOn
Image Source; AskMen

The development of metabolism in the body is caused by the exercise in which they are engaged for many early morning hours. However, it is not precisely true that the rate of metabolism will increase due to these exercises that are done early in the morning. All sorts of things affect your metabolism including genetics, age, exercise and muscle mass yet time of day does not have any impact on metabolic rates as compared to when you stop doing them. The consistency and intensity with which you do an exercise rather than the particular time you choose to do it is what matters most. Whether you prefer to work out in the morning, afternoon or evening, exercise still remains beneficial to one’s health as long as its regularity and diversity are sustained.

Conclusion

One can have better health and well-being knowledge by understanding and debunking these common fitness myths. Rather than being stuck into outdated and misplaced beliefs though, come up with ways which are factual based that will promote your general welfare. Remember there’s no one-size fits all solution for fitness, listen to your body, consult experts and make sure your routine matches your specific goals and needs. Just focus on exercising regularly and eating healthy foods to stay fit and healthy in the long run.

Top Ten Best Protein Powders: Start the right 'Whey'- KreedOnAlso Read | Top 15 Best Protein Powders: Start the Right ‘Whey’ Today

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Kanika Mahtoliya
Kanika Mahtoliya
Previous article
Sunil Chhetri’s Final Whistle: Retirement Set After June 6 Clash!

RELATED ARTICLES

Fitness Secrets & Tips

Grip Strength: Understanding, Improving, and Measuring Your Power

Kanika Mahtoliya -
Grip strength demonstrates a measure of the highest force grasped by the muscles of the hand and forearm when...
Fitness Secrets & Tips

11 Gym Challenges to Keep Your Motivation Sky-High: Challenge Yourself

Kanika Mahtoliya -
Fitness challenges are an excellent way to keep gym members motivated and excited about working out. They encourage friendly...
Health and Fitness

The Art of Zen Meditation: Harnessing Tranquility for a Balanced Life

Kanika Mahtoliya -
Zen meditation, originating from China, is an ancient Buddhist practice that has spread to countries like Korea and Japan...
Fitness Secrets & Tips

A Deep Dive into 17 Government Health Insurance Schemes: Navigating India’s Healthcare Landscape

Kanika Mahtoliya -
The Government of India prioritizes good healthcare facilities for its citizens, even if they don't have much money. The...
Fitness Secrets & Tips

12 Detox Drink Recipes to Cleanse and Rejuvenate: Savor the Flavor

Kanika Mahtoliya -
Detox drinks are drinks made with fruits and vegetables that can help you lose weight by improving your digestion...
Fitness Secrets & Tips

Cool Down with These 10 Refreshing Summer Salad Sensations | Beat the Heat

Kanika Mahtoliya -
Summer has arrived, bringing with it a desire for something light, refreshing, bursting with flavor, and beneficial for health....

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich...

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019