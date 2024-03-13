Ranking the Top 10 Female UFC Fighters of All-Time: The Queens of the Octagon

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has witnessed a phenomenal and unprecedented rise in women’s MMA over the past two decades. From the pioneering days to the current times of elite athletes, these female fighters have captivated audiences with their technical prowess, unwavering determination, and inspiring journeys and have proven that if you indeed possess the zeal and the will power, there is indeed nothing that can hold you back. Here, we have an article ranking the top 10 female fighters of all time in the UFC, acknowledging their achievements, dominance, and overall impact on the sport.

Undisputed. Dominant. Unstoppable. These words perfectly describe Amanda Nunes, “The Lioness.” A two-division UFC champion (bantamweight and featherweight), Nunes possesses a well-rounded skillset with devastating power in her strikes and submissions. Her victories over legends like Cris Cyborg and Ronda Rousey solidify her place as the greatest female fighter of all time.

Valentina Shevchenko

Valentina Shevchenko nicknamed “The Bullet,” is a force to be reckoned with in the flyweight division. Her striking is some of the most precise and technical in women’s MMA history. She holds the record for most title defenses in the UFC flyweight division (seven) and has challenged for titles in two weight classes. While she hasn’t defeated Nunes, her exceptional skills and dominance at flyweight earn her the number two spot.

Cris Cyborg

Cris Cyborg, a former UFC featherweight champion, dominated the 145-pound division for years. Her ferocious striking and intimidating presence made her a force to be reckoned with. While she eventually lost her title to Amanda Nunes, her reign of dominance and her status as a pioneer in women’s MMA solidify her place among the all-time greats.

Ronda Rousey

Does not matter whether you love her or hate her, you have got to accept that she has indeed cemented herself as one of the greatest of all time ever. Ronda Rousey’s impact on women’s MMA is undeniable. She was the first woman to sign with the UFC and became the inaugural UFC bantamweight champion. Her judo throws and armbar submissions were lightning-fast, leading to a string of first-round finishes. While her career was cut short by losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes, her legacy as a pioneer and cultural icon remains unmatched.

Joanna Jędrzejczyk

Joanna Jędrzejczyk, fondly referred to as “JJ,” was a force to be reckoned with in the strawweight division. Her technical striking, footwork, and championship reign of five defenses showcase her dominance. Her wars with Zhang Weili are considered some of the greatest fights in women’s MMA history. Despite setbacks later in her career, her technical brilliance and championship reign earn her a spot among the all-time greats.

Zhang Weili

Zhang Weili, also known as “Magnum,” is a sureshot powerhouse in the strawweight division. Her devastating striking and relentless pressure have earned her victories over Jessica Andrade and a thrilling championship win over Joanna Jędrzejczyk. While her reign was short-lived, her aggressive style and championship victory solidify her place as one of the best strawweights ever.

Miesha Tate

Miesha “Cupcake” Tate is a pioneer in women’s MMA. A former UFC bantamweight champion, she was the first woman to coach on The Ultimate Fighter. Her well-rounded skillset and exciting fighting style made her a fan favorite. While she never defeated Ronda Rousey, her impact on the sport and her championship reign earns her a well-deserved spot on this list.

Holly Holm

Holly Holm’s shocking knockout of Ronda Rousey remains one of the biggest upsets in UFC history. A skilled boxer with a sharp counter-striking style, Holm exposed Rousey’s weaknesses and became the UFC bantamweight champion. While her reign was short, her historic victory and her boxing prowess solidify her place among the all-time greats.

Rose Namajunas

Rose Namajunas, also called “Thug Rose,” has carved her own path in the strawweight division. She holds the distinction of defeating Joanna Jędrzejczyk twice, including a stunning upset to capture the strawweight championship. Her resilience and well-rounded skillset make her a dangerous contender. While her career is still ongoing, her championship victories and exciting fighting style earn her a spot on this list.

Carla Esparza

Carla Esparza, nicknamed “The Cookie Monster,” is a force to be reckoned with in the UFC strawweight division. Her journey to the top is a testament to perseverance and dedication. In 2014, Esparza made history by winning the inaugural season of The Ultimate Fighter dedicated to women. This victory earned her a UFC contract and the distinction of being the first UFC strawweight champion. Esparza’s fighting style is a blend of technical wrestling and developing striking skills. Her ability to control opponents on the ground and threaten with submissions makes her a dangerous competitor. Esparza has held the UFC strawweight championship twice.

