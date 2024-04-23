Exploring The Top 10 Fastest Half-Centuries in IPL: Rapid Fire Innings

- Advertisement -

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is a really fun cricket tournament where teams play quick matches. People love the IPL because it has lots of exciting games. One big reason for this experience is the powerful hitting by the batters. Fans go wild when a player hits the ball to the boundary and when their favorite players do well. Over the years, many great batsmen have played in the IPL. But only a few of them have scored really fast runs, like getting fifty or a hundred runs quickly. Today, we’ll talk about the Fastest Half-Centuries in IPL scored for every IPL team.

-- Advertisement --

Top 10 Fastest Half-Centuries in IPL

Player Balls Match Venue Date Yashasvi Jaiswal 13 Rajasthan Royals v Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata 11 May 2023 KL Rahul 14 Kings XI Punjab v Delhi Capitals Mohali 08 April 2018 PJ Cummins 14 Kolkata Knight Riders v Mumbai Indians Pune 06 April 2022 Yusuf Pathan 15 Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata 24 May 2014 Sunil Narine 15 Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bangalore Bangalore 07 May 2017 Nicholas Pooran 15 Lucknow Super Giants v Royal Challengers Bangalore Bengaluru 10 April 2023 Jake Fraser-McGurk 15 Delhi Capitals v Sunr is e r s Hyderabad Delhi 20 April 2024 Suresh Raina 16 Chennai Super Kings v Kings XI Punjab Mumbai 30 May 2014 Ishan Kishan 16 Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad Abu Dhabi 8 October 2021 Abhishek Sharma 16 Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians Hyderabad 27 March 2024

Yashasvi Jaiswal: 13 balls (Rajasthan Royals)

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who plays for the Rajasthan Royals, hit the fastest fifty in an IPL match. He reached 50 runs in just 13 balls. In a match against Kolkata in the 2023 season, Rajasthan needed 150 runs to win. Jaiswal scored 98 runs off 47 balls, with 13 boundaries and 5 sixes. His impressive performance helped Rajasthan win the match by 9 wickets.

KL Rahul: 14 balls (Punjab Kings)

KL Rahul is really good at hitting the ball far in crickеt. People enjoy watching him play. Back on April 8, 2018, when he was playing for Punjab against Delhi, he scored 50 runs in just 14 balls. This was the fastest fifty in the history of IPL until Yashasvi Jaiswal surpassed him in IPL 2023. Punjab had to chase 167 runs, and Rahul started strong, hitting six fours and four sixes in his first inning.

Pat Cummins: 14 balls (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Few years ago, Pat Cummins matched KL Rahul’s record for the second-fastest fifty in the IPL. This happened on April 6, 2022, when Pat Cummins, a bowler for Kolkata, played exceptionally well against Mumbai. He scored a rapid fifty in just 14 balls, hitting four boundaries and six sixes. Kolkata successfully chased down the target of 162 runs in 16 overs, with Cummins leading the charge.

Yusuf Pathan – 15 balls (Kolkata Knight Riders)

In a fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad, KKR’s Yusuf Pathan came out to bat when almost 90 runs needed in the last ten overs. Rather than opting the conventional way and taking the match to the last over, Pathan decided to complete the match as soon as possible. Yusuf went on to smash 72 in just 22 balls at an explosive strike rate of 327.77! KKR won the match with 34 balls remaining as Yusuf smashed the then fastest 50 of IPL in just 15 balls on 24 May 2014.

Sunil Narine – 15 Balls (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Next on the list of fastest IPL 50 is Sunil Narine’s super-aggressive innings of 54 against RCB in the 2017 edition of IPL. Narine opened the innings for KKR and reached to his milestone of 50 in just 15 balls. He smashed RCB’s in every possible corner of Chinnaswamy Stadium of Bengaluru as KKR won the match with 29 balls remaining.

Nicholas Pooran: 15 balls (Lucknow Super Giants)

While playing for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023, Nicholas Pooran smacked the fastest fifty of that seaosn. Royal Challengers Bengaluru‘s bowlers were at the receiving end at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The Caribbean brought up his half-century in just 15 deliveries, which is also the joint-third fastest fifty in the history of the IPL. This innings of Pooran consisted of four fours and seven sixes, and he eventually scored 19-ball 62 runs. His splendid innings brought Lucknow on the driver seat while chasing a target of 213 runs.

Jake Fraser-McGurk: 15 balls (Delhi Capitals)

On April 20th, 2024, Jakе Frasеr-McGurk made a really fast 50 runs while playing in the Indian Premier League against Hydеrabad. He scored 50 runs in just 15 balls and ended up scoring 65 runs in total from only 18 balls. During his time at bat, he hit five fours and seven big sixes. The mammoth chase 267 seemed achievable while the young Australian was at the crease.

Suresh Raina: 16 balls (Chennai Super Kings)

The fastest fifty for Suresh Raina in IPL came in just 16 balls. Wankhede Stadium witnessed this quick half-century which came against the Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) on May 30, 2014. Raina’s blistering innings of 87 runs from 25 balls in IPL 2024 qualifier included twelve fours and six sixes. His explosive inning in still remembered as one of the best innings of IPL. Despite his efforts, CSK lost the game.

Also Read | Meet the Top 10 Players with Most 50s in IPL History

Ishan Kishan: 16 balls (Mumbai Indians)

Next is Ishan Kishan’s mind-blowing knock of 62 which came in just 21 balls. The young 21-year-old was able to smash the likes of Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla and Andre Russel all over Eden Gardens as he smashed five fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 295.23! This happened on 8 October 2021.

Abhishek Sharma – 16 balls (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

The young left hander is also in our list of fastest half centuries in the IPL, he scored quick fire 50 against Mumbai in just 16 balls, to break the record of David Warner for the fastest half century for SRH in IPL. The elegant left hander scored 63 in just 23 balls before he got out. with this brilliant inning he joins the elite list of batters with quickest half centuries in Indian Premier League.