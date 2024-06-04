Tuesday, June 4, 2024
Top 10 Fastest Centuries in T20 World Cup History: Century Rush

Fastest Century in T20 World Cup | KreedOn
Image Source CricFacts
Ikshaku Kashyap
By Ikshaku Kashyap
5 mins read
Updated:
The T20 World Cup is a whirlwind of power hitting, audacious stroke play, and moments that leave fans breathless. Among these electrifying moments, the sight of a batsman reaching a century in a mere blink stands out. These rapid-fire assaults on bowling attacks showcase phenomenal power, clean hitting, and a touch of luck, making them truly unforgettable. This article delves into the top 10 fastest centuries ever scored in the T20 World Cup, highlighting the batsmen who defied time and rewrote the record books.

Top 10 Fastest Centuries in T20 World Cup

Sr. No Players Number of Balls
1 Chris Gayle 47
2 Chris Gayle 50
3 Brendon McCullum 51
4 Rilee Rossouw 52
5 Ahmed Shehzad 58
6 Suresh Raina 59
7 Alex Hales 60
8 Tamim Iqbal 60
9 Glenn Philips 61
10 Mahela Jayawardene 63

Chris Gayle (West Indies) vs. England (2016): 47 balls

Chris Gayle celebrates his century, England v West Indies, World T20 2016 | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images

The “Universe Boss,” Chris Gayle, holds the record for the fastest century in T20 World Cup history. In the 2016 semi-final against England, Gayle unleashed a batting masterclass. He plundered the English bowling attack with brutal sixes and audacious fours, reaching his hundred in a mere 47 balls. This record-breaking knock was a defining moment of the tournament and a testament to Gayle’s sheer power and dominance.

Chris Gayle (West Indies) vs. South Africa (2007): 50 balls

Chris Gayle - Fastest T20 World Cup Centuries | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images

Even before his record-breaking knock in 2016, Chris Gayle had announced himself on the T20 World Cup stage with a blistering century in the inaugural edition in 2007. Facing a strong South African attack in the opening match, Gayle tore them apart with his aggressive batting. He reached his century in just 50 balls, setting the tone for the tournament and showcasing the explosive potential of T20 cricket.

Brendon McCullum (New Zealand) vs. Bangladesh (2012): 51 balls

Brendon McCullum | KreedOn
Image Source: AFP

The former New Zealand captain, Brendon McCullum, was renowned for his aggressive batting style. In the 2012 T20 World Cup, he displayed his power in a match against Bangladesh. McCullum unleashed a flurry of boundaries, reaching his century in 51 balls and going on to score the highest individual score in T20 World Cup history (123). His knock was a masterclass in clean hitting and showcased the destructive potential of an opener in top form.

Rilee Rossouw (South Africa) vs. Bangladesh (2022): 52 balls

Rilee Rossouw fell after scoring a 56-ball 109 | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images

The latest entry on this list comes from the powerful South African batsman, Rilee Rossouw. In the 2022 T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh, Rossouw unleashed a whirlwind knock. He smashed boundaries with disdain, reaching his century in just 52 balls. This aggressive display of batting power was a crucial factor in South Africa’s emphatic victory.

Ahmed Shehzad (Pakistan) vs. Bangladesh (2014): 58 balls

Ahmed Shehzad celebrates Pakistan's maiden T20 hundred | KreedOn
Image Source: ICC

The former Pakistani opener, Ahmed Shehzad, etched his name in the record books with a brilliant century in the 2014 T20 World Cup. Facing Bangladesh, Shehzad displayed a combination of elegance and power, reaching his century in 58 balls. This knock was a significant moment for Pakistani cricket, showcasing their batting prowess on the world stage.

Suresh Raina (India) vs. South Africa (2010): 59 balls

Suresh Raina brought up his hundred in style - Fastest Centuries in T20 World Cup | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images

The “Mr. IPL,” Suresh Raina, is known for his consistent batting performances. In the 2010 T20 World Cup, he displayed his skills against a strong South African attack. Raina played a composed yet aggressive knock, reaching his century in 59 balls. This crucial knock helped India secure a vital victory in the group stage.

Alex Hales (England) vs. Sri Lanka (2014): 60 balls

Alex Hales celebrates his century | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images

The explosive English batsman, Alex Hales, showcased his power hitting in the 2014 T20 World Cup. Facing Sri Lanka, Hales unleashed a flurry of boundaries, reaching his century in 60 balls. This aggressive knock was a crucial factor in England’s dominant victory over the Sri Lankans.

Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh) vs. Oman (2016): 60 balls

Tamim Iqbal is pumped up after reaching his maiden T20 international century - Fastest Centuries in T20 World Cup | KreedOn
Image Source: Associated Press

The Bangladeshi opener, Tamim Iqbal, is known for his elegant strokeplay. In the 2016 T20 World Cup match against Oman, Tamim displayed his class with a composed century. He reached his hundred in 60 balls, leading Bangladesh to a comfortable victory. This knock highlighted Tamim’s ability to score quickly while maintaining a degree of control.

Glenn Philips (New Zealand) vs Sri Lanka (2022): 61 balls

Glenn Phillips scored a scintillating ton after coming in at a tricky situation, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Men's T20 World Cup | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images

Phillips’s whirlwind century, reached in a mere 61 balls, was not just a record-breaker; it was a match-defining performance. His quickfire knock propelled New Zealand to a total of 167 runs, effectively putting the game out of reach for Sri Lanka. He finished with a staggering score of 104 runs, laced with 10 fours and 4 sixes. His innings not only secured a comfortable victory for New Zealand but also announced his arrival as a force to be reckoned with in the T20 arena. Phillips’s innings was a masterclass in clean hitting and powerful strokeplay. He targeted every scoring opportunity, dispatching deliveries to the boundary with disdain. Sixes soared over the ropes, and fours whistled past fielders, leaving the bowlers with little to no answer.

Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) vs Zimbabwe (2010): 63 balls

Mahela Jayawardene celebrates his century | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images

While the top 10 fastest centuries in T20 World Cup history are dominated by explosive batsmen like Chris Gayle and Brendon McCullum, Mahela Jayawardene‘s knock against Zimbabwe in the 2010 edition deserves a special mention. While not the fastest on the list, his century showcased a different kind of dominance – a blend of power, elegance, and calculated aggression. Walking out to bat on a difficult pitch in Guyana, Mahela Jayawardene didn’t let the conditions deter him. He started cautiously, ensuring he built a solid foundation. However, as he settled in, Jayawardene began to unleash his strokes. He combined powerful drives down the ground with elegant flicks off his pads, finding the boundary with regularity. Jayawardene’s century laid the foundation for a dominant Sri Lankan victory. The team posted a total of 173 runs, which proved too much for Zimbabwe to chase.

Ikshaku Kashyap
Ikshaku Kashyap
