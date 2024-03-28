Top 10 Cricketers with Most balls bowled in ODI Cricket: Bowling Titans

- Advertisement -

This article explores the top 10 players who have bowled the most number of balls in One Day International (ODI) cricket matches. Muttiah Muralidaran holds the record for bowling the most balls in ODI history, securing the top position on the list.

Taking wickets proves to be a challenging task for bowlers, demanding numerous deliveries to secure them. The accumulation of balls bowled over a career correlates with the tally of wickets amassed, paralleled by a wealth of invaluable experience gained. Therefore, let’s delve into the list of the Top 10 Players who have delivered the most number of balls in One Day International (ODI) cricket.

Top 10 Cricketers with Most Balls Bowled in ODI Cricket

Sr. No Name of the Player Number of Balls Bowled in ODI 1 Muthiah Muralidaran 18811 2 Wasim Akram 18196 3 Shahid Afridi 17670 4 Chaminda Vaas 15775 5 Shaun Pollock 15712 6 Sanath Jayasuriya 14874 7 Anil Kumble 14496 8 Daniel Vettori 14060 9 Glenn McGrath 12970 10 Waqar Younis 12698