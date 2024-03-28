Top 10 Cricketers with Most balls bowled in ODI Cricket: Bowling Titans

Table of Contents
This article explores the top 10 players who have bowled the most number of balls in One Day International (ODI) cricket matches. Muttiah Muralidaran holds the record for bowling the most balls in ODI history, securing the top position on the list.
Taking wickets proves to be a challenging task for bowlers, demanding numerous deliveries to secure them. The accumulation of balls bowled over a career correlates with the tally of wickets amassed, paralleled by a wealth of invaluable experience gained. Therefore, let’s delve into the list of the Top 10 Players who have delivered the most number of balls in One Day International (ODI) cricket.
Top 10 Cricketers with Most Balls Bowled in ODI Cricket
|Sr. No
|Name of the Player
|Number of Balls Bowled in ODI
|1
|Muthiah Muralidaran
|18811
|2
|Wasim Akram
|18196
|3
|Shahid Afridi
|17670
|4
|Chaminda Vaas
|15775
|5
|Shaun Pollock
|15712
|6
|Sanath Jayasuriya
|14874
|7
|Anil Kumble
|14496
|8
|Daniel Vettori
|14060
|9
|Glenn McGrath
|12970
|10
|Waqar Younis
|12698
Muttiah Muralidaran (18811)
Similar to Sachin Tendulkar‘s record for facing the most balls in cricket, it’s unsurprising that Muthiah Muralidaran occupies the top spot for wickets in ODI cricket. This achievement stands as a testament to his exceptional bowling prowess across both formats, solidifying his status as a true champion bowler.
Wasim Akram (18196 Balls)
The identity of the second individual mentioned here shouldn’t come as a shock. It’s remarkable that a fast bowler occupies the second spot on this list, underscoring his remarkable consistency. Renowned for his mastery of swing, Wasim Akram is one of only two players to have taken over 500 ODI wickets. His performances were a delight to behold and have left an indelible mark on the memories of cricket enthusiasts worldwide.
Shahid Afridi (17670 Balls)
The third individual listed may come as a surprise to many fans, as they may not typically associate this name with bowling, despite their versatility as an all-rounder. Shahid Afridi stands out as a unique cricketer, boasting remarkable longevity in the sport. Notably, he has secured 395 wickets in ODIs, solidifying his exceptional talent on the field.
Chaminda Vaas (15775 Balls)
The inclusion of Chaminda Vaas on this list marks the second representation from Sri Lanka. Vaas is revered not only within Sri Lankan cricket circles but also internationally as a remarkable left-arm pace bowler, often likened to the legendary Wasim Akram. With an impressive tally of 400 wickets to his name, Vaas remains eternally cherished by cricket enthusiasts worldwide.
Shaun Pollock (15712 Balls)
Shaun Pollock, a renowned fast bowler from South Africa, follows closely behind Chaminda Vaas in stature. Hailing as one of the finest bowlers to emerge from South Africa, Pollock maximized his talent, accumulating 393 wickets throughout his ODI career. His remarkable achievements serve as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring fast bowlers across South Africa.
Sanath Jayasuriya (14874 Balls)
Sanath Jayasuriya, representing Sri Lanka, has secured a spot in the Top 6, indicating the proficiency of Sri Lankan bowlers in delivering numerous balls in ODI cricket, resulting in significant wicket-taking opportunities. Sanath Jayasuriya exemplifies this trend, being a pivotal figure in the Sri Lankan team, as evidenced by his presence in both the lists of most balls faced and most balls bowled.
Anil Kumble (14496 Balls)
The sole Indian representative on this roster is the illustrious Anil Kumble, renowned as one of India’s most impactful match-winners. Regarded as one of the premier leg spinners in cricket history, Kumble has amassed 337 wickets throughout his career, leaving an indelible mark on the sport with his remarkable contributions.
Daniel Vettori (14060 Balls)
Daniel Vettori stands out as the sole representative from New Zealand on this esteemed roster. Widely adored, he is a spinner renowned for his exceptional skill, particularly as a left-arm spinner, making him one of the finest in cricket history. His remarkable ability to claim numerous wickets has solidified his status as a living legend in New Zealand cricket, a reputation he has upheld for many years.
Glenn McGrath (12970 Balls)
It’s remarkable that Glenn McGrath stands out as the sole Australian player on this list, showcasing his extraordinary skills. Renowned as one of the finest cricketers of all time, McGrath possessed the remarkable ability to deliver precise deliveries consistently, resulting in numerous wickets. His unparalleled consistency on the field solidifies his status as a true legend in the game.
Waqar Younis (12698 Balls)
The third Pakistani cricketer to appear in the Top 10 of this ranking is Waqar Younis. This bowler was renowned for his incredible speed and was a formidable opponent for batsmen. He claimed 417 wickets through his exceptional efforts, making him a sight to behold on the cricket field.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Muttiah Muralidaran, a crickеtеr from Sri Lanka, sеt a rеcord by dеlivеring 18,811 balls during his Onе Day Intеrnational (ODI) carееr.
Othеr notablе bowlеrs includе Wasim Akram, Shahid Afridi, Chaminda Vaas, and SM Pollock.
Chaminda Vaas has the best bowling figures in the history of ODI cricket. The former pacer from Sri Lanka bagged 8 wickets conceding just 19 runs against Zimbabwe in 2001.
Anil Kumble is the only Indian player to feature in the list.