Thursday, March 28, 2024
Top 10 Cricketers with Most balls bowled in ODI Cricket: Bowling Titans

Most Balls Bowled in ODI cricket | KreedOn
Image Source: Cricket Addictor
5 mins read
Updated:
This article explores the top 10 players who have bowled the most number of balls in One Day International (ODI) cricket matches. Muttiah Muralidaran holds the record for bowling the most balls in ODI history, securing the top position on the list.

Taking wickets proves to be a challenging task for bowlers, demanding numerous deliveries to secure them. The accumulation of balls bowled over a career correlates with the tally of wickets amassed, paralleled by a wealth of invaluable experience gained. Therefore, let’s delve into the list of the Top 10 Players who have delivered the most number of balls in One Day International (ODI) cricket.

Top 10 Cricketers with Most Balls Bowled in ODI Cricket

Sr. No Name of the Player Number of Balls Bowled in ODI
1 Muthiah Muralidaran 18811
2 Wasim Akram 18196
3 Shahid Afridi 17670
4 Chaminda Vaas 15775
5 Shaun Pollock 15712
6 Sanath Jayasuriya 14874
7 Anil Kumble 14496
8 Daniel Vettori 14060
9 Glenn McGrath 12970
10 Waqar Younis 12698

Muttiah Muralidaran (18811)

Muttiah Muralitharan - Most Balls Bowled in ODI | KreedOn
Image Source: Hindustan Times

Similar to Sachin Tendulkar‘s record for facing the most balls in cricket, it’s unsurprising that Muthiah Muralidaran occupies the top spot for wickets in ODI cricket. This achievement stands as a testament to his exceptional bowling prowess across both formats, solidifying his status as a true champion bowler.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Who holds the record for the most balls bowled in ODI matches?

Muttiah Muralidaran, a crickеtеr from Sri Lanka, sеt a rеcord by dеlivеring 18,811 balls during his Onе Day Intеrnational (ODI) carееr.

Which other bowlers feature in the top list for most balls bowled in ODIs?

Othеr notablе bowlеrs includе Wasim Akram, Shahid Afridi, Chaminda Vaas, and SM Pollock.

Which bowler has the best bowling figure in the ODI cricket?

Chaminda Vaas has the best bowling figures in the history of ODI cricket. The former pacer from Sri Lanka bagged 8 wickets conceding just 19 runs against Zimbabwe in 2001.

Which Indian bowler features in the list of cricketers with most balls bowled in ODI cricket?

Anil Kumble is the only Indian player to feature in the list.


