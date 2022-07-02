Top 10 Cricket Bowling Machine | Buy Today to Upscale Your Batting Skills

- Advertisement -

Cricket is one of the most played sports in the world with roughly 3.5 billion fans worldwide. A game that is played on a pitch with a wicket at each end and each consisting of two bails balanced on three stumps. This sport tests the endurance of players and brings the best out of them with some innovative playing techniques. Cricket bowling machines are an important part of any professional cricket setup. They are great for training and allow the players to develop and improve their game. These machines have evolved to become more advanced than ever. They are a lot more expensive than they used to be, but that’s the price you pay for any decent quality piece of cricket gear.

Cricket bowling machines are great for players who are just starting and want to elevate their skills. This new tech is also a necessity for most professional players because one of the most significant aspects of cricket is bowling.

Cricket bowling machines are one of the most popular pieces of equipment one can purchase. If you’re interested in doing some research on cricket bowling machines, you’re at the right place. In this blog, we are going to discuss the top 10 cricket bowling machines on the market.

Complete list of top 10 best cricket bowling machines

Franklin Sports MLB Cricket Bowling Machine

These bowling machines are one of the most affordable cricket bowling machines available in the market. They can throw balls at an interval of every 7 seconds. It can also hold up to 9 balls and can throw balls from 3 different angles.

Furthermore, the height of this machine can be adjusted as you desire. This bowling machine is lightweight and portable. Its only flaw is that the accompanying balls don’t bounce a lot. This is mostly due to this machine being designed for baseball rather than cricket.

However, it is still an excellent choice if you are looking for an affordable bowling machine.

Pros Cons Affordable machine Expensive batteries Lightweight Primarily made for baseball Portable

Ae Cricket Ball Throwing Machine

The Ae cricket bowling machines are one of the most user-friendly cricket bowling machines. Although these machines are expensive, they provide great value for their money.

The height of these machines can be adjusted. They don’t take up much space and are easy to store. Not only are these cricket bowling machines easy to use, but they are also incredibly durable.

This machine is undoubtedly a great choice for beginners and junior-level players.

Pros Cons High durability Highly expensive Value for money Not many cons Adjustable heights

Sareen Sports Ball Feeder

The Sareen Heat Slider is a very useful machine that can hold up to 12 cricket balls. This machine delivers balls every 9 seconds. The maximum speed of these balls can reach as far as 100 kph.

The best thing about this machine is that it provides a nice swing and thus it is perfect to improve batting skills against both in-swing and out-swing balls. Moreover, these bowling machines are also portable.

This machine is undoubtedly one of the best bowling machines.

Pros Cons Variability and versatility Very expensive Nice speed Not very durable Portable

FIRE FLY Professional Ball Feeder Machine

The Fire Fly bowling machines are probably the most efficient bowling machines in the market. This machine is great for batting and fielding practices. It can fit up to 20 cricket balls and consistently throw balls after every eight seconds.

Fire Fly Automatic ball feeder machine is easy to store and transportable. This bowling machine is great for school, clubs, and even outdoor settings.

This portable bowling machine will be a great choice for both kids and adults.

Pros Cons Portable machine Durability can be an issue Easy to store Not very lightweight Great for batting purposes

My Cricket Buddy Bowling Machine

This cricket bowling machine is available with 12 cricket balls. It can store up to 10 cricket balls at a time and can throw balls every six seconds. These balls can travel around 7-8 m after every shot. You can also adjust the height and distance easily.

This cricket bowling machine has long-lasting battery life and can stay charged for around 15-16 hours.

It is great for training purposes and you won’t regret purchasing this machine.

Pros Cons Great battery life Low durability Adjustable height and distance Speed is not very good Lightweight and durable

FEED BUDDY Automatic Cricket Feed Machine Combo

This cricket bowling machine can store at least 10 balls. It shoots balls at an interval of 5 seconds and each ball can travel around 4 meters at a good speed. This machine is ideal for sponge balls and tennis balls.

Players who want to build up their skills would love this machine. While not the fastest bowling machine, it is great for beginners.

It is one of the best bowling machines for training purposes.

Pros Cons Great bowling speed Durability is an issue Perfect for beginners Not for professionals Accurate bowling

FEED BUDDY Automatic Ball Feeder

This is the second product on this list from Feed Buddy. They can stack up to ten balls and shoot them out every 10 seconds. These balls can go as far as 3-4 meters in distance.

This machine is usable with various kinds of balls like tennis balls, sponge balls, or light cricket balls. It can accurately feed you with balls for hours consistently. This machine also allows you to adjust the settings for closer and longer feeds.

These bowling machines are highly affordable and are a great choice if you want to improve your shot selections.

Pros Cons Highly Affordable Not suitable for intermediate or professional players Great for training Poor speed and bounce Adjustable settings

R66T Academy Ball Feeder

This bowling machine is a great fit for cricket beginners. The R66T ball feeder is great for batting practice and helps perfect your technique. This machine throws balls after every 8 seconds.

This bowling machine also includes 8 balls and a power adapter. There are multiple ways to use this machine, either you can plug it in or insert 4D batteries. Furthermore, you can adjust the height and distance too.

It is truly a great choice and provides great value for money.

Pros Cons High-performance machines Low durability Adjustable height The flight trajectory is poor Great value for money

Freebowler Non Electric Portable Cricket Bowling Machine

This is a unique product on this list. It works more like a catapult than an actual bowling machine. This machine provides a good speed and does not require extra manpower. The set-up is basic, and you can insert as many balls as you want.

It allows for great transportation and is quite easy to fold and store. Not only incredibly lightweight, but these balls can also shoot with a speed of around 140kph.

This is an incredible training kit that would be a great pick.

Pros Cons Nice speed Too expensive Very lightweight Not long-lasting Easy to carry

Waahkart Sports Field Trainer

The WaahKart bowling machine is one of the best bowling machines. It can be used to bowl various deliveries such as off-spin, leg-spin, or even out-swing. This machine also has great speed with a maximum bowling speed that can range as far as 155 kph.

The machine is easy to install and also allows the user to adjust the speed of the ball. These factors alone make it one of the best bowling machines on the list.

This bowling machine is a great choice if you want to train like professionals.

Pros Cons Great speed Highly expensive Perfect for training Not many cons Nice variability

