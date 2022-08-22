Top 10 Boxing Academies In India | Take your boxing skills to whole new level with India’s finest boxing academies

- Advertisement -

India is already on its way to become a multi-sports nation and a power house of sports. Neeraj Chopra, Hima Das, Dutee Chand, Mirabai Chanu, PV Sindhu, and many such athletes have contributed immensely and broke the shackles of India’s single-sports nation status. Indian boxers are reaching new heights at various international events. Be it Mary Kom, Vijender Singh, or Lovlina Borgohain, all have helped boxing to be a sport of fame and glamor in India. There has been a surge in the number of boxing academies all over India, and in this article, we will look at the top 10 best boxing academies in India.

Top 10 Best Boxing Academies in India.

Rank Boxing Academy 1. Bhiwani Boxing Club 2. Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports 3. Crosstrain Fight Club 4. Mary Kom-SAI Boxing Academy 5. Gladiators boxing academy 6. Balaji Boxing Academy 7. Manoj Kumar Academy 8. Boxing Academy For Women Empowerment 9. Najafgarh Boxing Academy 10. Muaythai Boxing Academy & Gym n CrossFit

Bhiwani Boxing Club

It was the Summer Olympics of year 2000 and India had a total of 5 boxers in the Olympic contingent and out of those five, four belonged to Bhiwani Boxing Club. This club is famous for producing boxers of world-class quality and will never cease to do so.

-- Advertisement --

A total of 239 Medals are won by the Boxers of the Bhiwani Boxing Club at the International level. Famous boxer Vijender Singh also comes from this boxing club.

Bhiwani Boxing Club is not just about medals and trophies, it has also contributed immensely in spreading the game of boxing all around India, and hence it is also known as Little Cuba in India.

Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports

-- Advertisement --

Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports or simply the National Institute of Sports is not famous just for the athletes, but it is also famous for the people who teach those athletes. NIS is very productive when it comes to producing quality boxing coaches. This is not only limited to boxing so this institute is popularly known as the “Mecca” of Indian Sports.

Crosstrain Fight Club

Crosstrain Fight Club is a boxing academy in Delhi. It is an MMA club in Delhi and is founded by Siddharth Singh who is the first Brown Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in India and a 14 Khan Grading, Silver Mongkol ‘Master’ in Muay Thai. Siddharth Singh, himself trains the students coming to this academy.

-- Advertisement --

Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Boxing, Wrestling, and Muay Thai are the programs that are available in this academy. It was established in 2013 and within a short period, it has gained tremendous success and stature.

Mary Kom-SAI Boxing Academy

It was initially Mary Kom Boxing Academy, but now it has been renamed Mary Kom-SAI Boxing Academy. The change of name happened under the Sports Authority of India‘s extension scheme.

Before the extension, the academy was helping the young boxers by giving them a stipend, sports kits, etc. It is a dream for all budding boxers to train in this academy as this is the initiative by India’s legendary boxer Mary Kom.

-- Advertisement --

Gladiators boxing academy

Gladiators Boxing Academy is located in Bangalore. The academy has got many positive reviews on social media and the name of the coach is Anil Kumar. He is qualified from the National Institute Of Sports, India. They have been providing good training under reasonable fees.

By getting training in this academy, your child or even you might feel the overall and all-around development of your body and your personality. This academy encourages you to be more flexible, and stronger and also motivates you to take part in different competitions.

READ | Top 10 Best Badminton Academy in India

Balaji Boxing Academy

We will slightly move our attention to the eastern part of India, to be precise in Kolkata. Balaji Boxing Academy was founded by Mr. Sanjay Prasad on 2nd October 2017.

It is situated in Kolkata and despite being one of the youngest academics, it is still considered one of the best boxing academies in India. Sanjay Prasad is a boxing coach who used to play for Indian Railways during his young days.

Manoj Kumar Boxing Academy

Manoj Kumar Boxing Academy is one of the best boxing academies going around. Their sole aim is to increase India’s Olympic participation. The academy has been in operation since 2013 and is India’s first ISO-certified academy.

This was started by Indian Boxer Manoj Kumar who is a 2-Times Olympian, a 2-Times Commonwealth medalist, and Arjuna Awardee. This academy is situated in Kurukshetra, Haryana. The academy has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 on Google from 328 reviews so far.

Boxing Academy For Women Empowerment

Though the name of the boxing academy might convey the message only for women but is open to all. Here girls and boys can learn self-defensive techniques. GSF Sports Academy for Boxing is operated by NIS Certified Professional Boxer Geetanjali. This academy is situated in Najafgarh, Delhi. They are doing noble work of teaching students how to defend themselves in a tough situations.

Najafgarh Boxing Academy

Najafgarh Boxing Academy does have an International Certified Boxing Coach (AIBA 2 STAR) with a NIS Certified Boxing Coach. The academy has been working for boxing since 2015.

This academy has different courses like Boxing, Kickboxing, Mix Martial Art, Weight Training, Weight Loss, Weight Gain, CrossFit, Cardio, Government Job Physical Test Training, Yoga, etc. The students graduating from this academy have brought many laurels and medals.

Muaythai Boxing Academy

Muaythai Boxing Academy is Delhi based boxing academy. It has been recognized by the Delhi Olympic Association which works for preserving and spreading the art of Muay Thai in Thailand.

This organization or academy in Delhi has legendary grandmasters of Muay Thai as their origin. The complete address of this academy is ‘1st floor Grah Kalyan Kendra, Community Center, Sector 3, Sadiq Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110049’.

Conclusion

As said earlier, India is on the right path to becoming a multi-sports country. Earlier, only cricket used to bring glory to India, but now along with cricket other sports like badminton, table tennis, chess, football, etc. have started to show their potential. The sport of boxing is governed by the Boxing Federation of India. It is believed that India’s affinity towards boxing will further increase and these boxing academies are doing extremely well to make India proud on the global stage.

READ | All About the National Cricket Academy

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport