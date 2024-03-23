The Top 10 Best Bowling Figures in the History of IPL: Phenomenal Bowling Spells

In the fiery world of the IPL, where long sixes and boundaries are common, bowlers often find themselves overshadowed by the batsmen’s barrage. But every now and then, a bowling spell emerges from the shadows that catches the eye of everyone. It is through these moments that a bowler writes his name in the history books, the moments wherein they delivered their best bowling figures. Bowling figures play a crucial role in the outcome of a match. Here are the top 10 best bowling figures in IPL history.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has witnessed countless bowling masterpieces, but none quite like Alzarri Joseph’s spell for Mumbai Indians (MI) against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 2019 season.

Walking into his debut match, the young West Indian fast bowler had his work cut out for him. SRH boasted a formidable opening pair in David Warner and Jonny Bairstow, known for wreaking havoc on bowling attacks. However, Joseph had other plans.

Joseph ripped through the SRH batting line-up, taking wickets at regular intervals. He finished with a staggering 6 wickets for just 12 runs in a mere 3.4 overs – the best bowling figures ever recorded in the IPL. His victims included key players like Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Sohail Tanvir

Image Source: Sportskeeda

The inaugural season of the IPL (2008) was a watershed moment in cricket history. Not only did it usher in a new era of fast-paced T20 action, but it also served as a launchpad for several talented players. Among them was Pakistani left-arm pacer Sohail Tanvir While Tanvir impressed throughout the season, his most remarkable performance came against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. His bowling figures: a staggering 6 wickets for a mere 14 runs (6/14) in 4 overs. This exceptional feat not only helped RR restrict CSK to a low total but also cemented Tanvir’s place as one of the tournament’s standout performers.

Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa’s spell against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 2016 IPL season was one for the history books. Playing for Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS), Zampa ripped through the SRH batting order, taking an incredible 6 wickets for just 19 runs. With this, Zampa became the second overseas spinner and the first ever spinner to take a six-wicket haul in the IPL.

Anil Kumble

Anil Kumble, a name synonymous with Indian spin bowling excellence, etched his name forever in Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) folklore with a spell that defied belief. His accuracy and guile were on full display as he ripped through the RR batting order, taking an astonishing 5 wickets for a mere 5 runs in just 3.1 overs. This phenomenal bowling figure (5/5) remains the best ever recorded by an RCB bowler against any opponent in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Akash Madhwal

The 2023 IPL Eliminator between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will forever be etched in the memory of cricket fans for Akash Madhwal’s spellbinding bowling performance. The young pacer single-handedly dismantled the LSG batting line-up with his career-best figures of 5/5. Madhwal’s accuracy and pace proved too much to handle for the LSG batsmen.

Jasprit Bumrah

In a display of exceptional bowling, Bumrah carved his name into the history books with his best-ever figures in T20 cricket – a remarkable 5 wickets for just 10 runs in his four overs. Bumrah’s spell restricted KKR to a manageable 165/9, a total that could have been much higher without his intervention. He took crucial wickets, such as the likes of Andre Russell, Nitish rana, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine and Sheldon Jackson.

Also Read | Top 10 Players with Most Ducks in IPL History | From Dinesh Karthik to Harbhajan Singh

Mohit Sharma

The Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023 will forever be etched in the memories of Gujarat Titans fans for two reasons: Shubman Gill‘s magnificent century and Mohit Sharma’s spell of breath-taking bowling. While Gill laid the foundation with the bat, it was Sharma who dismantled the Mumbai Indians batting order, securing a convincing 62-run victory for the Titans. His bowling figures of 5/10 are not only his career-best in the IPL, but also the best bowling performance for Gujarat Titans in their short IPL history. It surpassed Mohammed Shami‘s previous record of 4/11 against Delhi Capitals earlier in the season.

Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma’s fiery display for the Deccan Chargers against the Kochi Tuskers Kerala in 2011 was indeed something to be reckoned with. Ishant Sharma, with the new ball in hand, turned the tide single-handedly. Exploiting the seam movement and uneven bounce on offer, he ripped through the Kochi batting order. His figures of 5 wickets for just 12 runs are one of the best to be ever recorded in the history of IPL.

Lasith Malinga

Lasith Malinga’s most impressive bowling performance against the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) came in the 2011 IPL season. During this match, Malinga ripped through the Daredevils batting lineup, registering his best bowling figures in the IPL, 5 wickets for 13 runs.

Malinga was brought into the attack early in the second over. He wasted no time in making an impact, dismissing both David Warner and Unmukt Chand within the first four balls of his spell. He picked up two more wickets later in the innings – Venugopal Rao and Morne Morkel – before claiming his fifth and final wicket in his last over.

Ankit Rajpoot

Ankit Rajpoot, the young pacer from Kings XI Punjab, etched his name in the record books with a spell for the ages against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL). Rajpoot’s fiery opening burst and a clinical return in the final over dismantled the SRH batting line-up, restricting them to a paltry 132/6. He returned with impressive figures of 5/14.

Also Read | Top 15 Best Cricket Balls to Buy | From Leather to Seam