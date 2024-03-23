Saturday, March 23, 2024
The Top 10 Best Bowling Figures in the History of IPL: Phenomenal Bowling Spells

Best Bowling Figures in IPL | KreedOn
Image Source: crickwick.com
By Ikshaku Kashyap
In the fiery world of the IPL, where long sixes and boundaries are common, bowlers often find themselves overshadowed by the batsmen’s barrage. But every now and then, a bowling spell emerges from the shadows that catches the eye of everyone. It is through these moments that a bowler writes his name in the history books, the moments wherein they delivered their best bowling figures. Bowling figures play a crucial role in the outcome of a match. Here are the top 10 best bowling figures in IPL history.

Top 10 Best Bowling Figures in the History of IPL

Sr. No Bowler Figures Team Opposition
1 Alzarri Joseph 6/12 Mumbai Indians Sunrisers Hyderabad
2 Sohail Tanvir 6/14 Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings
3 Adam Zampa 6/19 Rising Pune Supergiants Sunrisers Hyderabad
4 Anil Kumble 5/5 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Rajasthan Royals
5 Akash Madhwal 5/5 Mumbai Indians Lucknow Super Giants
6 Jasprit Bumrah 5/10 Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders
7 Mohit Sharma 5/10 Gujarat Titans Mumbai Indians
8 Ishant Sharma 5/12 Deccan Chargers Kochi Tuskers Kerala
9 Lasith Malinga 5/13 Mumbai Indians Delhi Daredevils
10 Ankit Rajpoot 5/14 Kings XI Punjab (Now Punjab Kings) Sunrisers Hyderabad

Alzarri Joseph

Alzarri Joseph - Best Bowling Figures in IPL | KreedOn
Image Source: Free Press Journal

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has witnessed countless bowling masterpieces, but none quite like Alzarri Joseph’s spell for Mumbai Indians (MI) against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 2019 season.

Walking into his debut match, the young West Indian fast bowler had his work cut out for him. SRH boasted a formidable opening pair in David Warner and Jonny Bairstow, known for wreaking havoc on bowling attacks. However, Joseph had other plans.

Joseph ripped through the SRH batting line-up, taking wickets at regular intervals. He finished with a staggering 6 wickets for just 12 runs in a mere 3.4 overs – the best bowling figures ever recorded in the IPL. His victims included key players like Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

