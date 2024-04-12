Top 10 Bowlers with Most Balls Bowled in T20I Matches: Cricket Insights

T20 cricket, the shortest format of the game, is known for its explosive batting displays and high-scoring encounters. However, amidst the six-hitting frenzy, there lies a crucial element often overshadowed – the art of economical bowling. There are numerous bowlers of the game who have managed to put a stop to the barrage of runs by their bowling. Be it economical bowling, or with their ability to take wickets at frequent intervals, these bowlers just kept on coming and coming and took on the batters and more often than not, prevailed. It is their sheer grit and determination that made them some of the most successful bowlers to have ever played the game. This article delves into the top 10 bowlers with the most balls bowled in T20 International (T20I) history, recognizing the tireless players who have consistently delivered economical spells and restricted opposition batters.

New Zealand’s pace spearhead, Tim Southee, occupies the top spot with 2681 balls bowled. His swing bowling and variations make him a potent weapon in the powerplay overs. Southee’s ability to take wickets and restrict runs throughout his spell makes him a valuable asset for the New Zealand T20I team.

Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan, the evergreen all-rounder from Bangladesh, seconds the list with a staggering 2535 balls bowled in T20I cricket (as of October 26, 2023). His left-arm spin and ability to control the run flow have made him a vital cog in the Bangladesh bowling attack for over a decade. Shakib’s longevity and consistent presence in the Bangladesh T20I setup have significantly contributed to his record-breaking tally.

Ish Sodhi

Ish Sodhi, the New Zealand leg-spinner, has carved a niche for himself in the world of T20I bowling. While not at the top of the wicket-taking charts, his impact goes beyond mere statistics. Sodhi’s primary strength lies in his ability to bowl a variety of deliveries. He possesses a well-disguised googly that bamboozles batsmen, especially right-handers. His leg-breaks, sliders, and flippers further add to his arsenal, making him unpredictable and difficult to score off. This variation keeps batsmen guessing and creates pressure for them to take risks. He has bowled a total of 2279 balls.

Adil Rashid

Adil Rashid, the right-arm leg-spinner from England, has established himself as a crucial figure in their T20I bowling attack. Rashid’s primary strength lies in his ability to control the flow of runs. His ability to spin the ball sharply increases the chances of LBW dismissals and bowled wickets, especially against right-handed batsmen. Additionally, his variations can induce mistimed shots, leading to caught-out dismissals. The leggie from England has bowled a total of 2192 balls in the T20 Internationals.

Shahid Afridi

The legendary Pakistani all-rounder, Shahid Afridi, occupies the fifth position with 2168 balls bowled. Afridi’s fiery leg-spin and aggressive batting made him a fan favorite throughout his career. His ability to take wickets and bowl tight spells during the middle overs played a crucial role in Pakistan’s T20I success.

Mohammad Nabi

the charismatic all-rounder from Afghanistan, there is no doubt that Mohammad Nabi has established himself as one of the most reliable and impactful players in T20I cricket. He possesses a well-controlled loop and flight, making it difficult for batsmen to hit him cleanly. His ability to bowl a quicker straighter one and a deceptive doosra adds further variety to his arsenal, keeping batsmen guessing and restricting scoring opportunities. The Afghan veteran has bowled 2134 deliveries in the shortest format of the game.

Mitchell Santner

Next up, we have Mitchell Santner, the left-arm orthodox slow bowler from New Zealand who has bowled a total of 2027 balls. Santner’s understated yet impactful style has made him a crucial cog in the Blackcaps’ bowling attack. He possesses a smooth, rhythmic bowling action that allows him to flight the ball consistently and land it precisely where he wants. This makes him difficult to hit big against, forcing batsmen to play cautiously and take calculated risks. Furthermore, he can deceive batsmen with a quicker slider, a loopier googly, and a cleverly disguised carrom ball.

Shadab Khan

Making it into the list next is the Pakistani all-rounder, Shadab Khan. His leg-spin bowling, combined with his aggressive batting, makes him a valuable asset for the Men in Green. Shadab’s primary strength lies in his repertoire of leg-spin variations. He possesses a well-disguised googly that bamboozles batsmen, complemented by a sharp leg-break and a quicker slider. In this format, Shadab Khan has bowled 1951 balls in 88 T20I innings.

Rashid Khan

The Afghan spin sensation, Rashid Khan, occupies the eighth position with 6,800 balls bowled in the T20I cricket. His leg-spin variations, googlies, and ability to deceive batsmen have made him a world-class bowler in all formats. Rashid’s economical spells and wicket-taking prowess have been instrumental in Afghanistan’s rise in T20I cricket. Rashid Khan has bowled 1946 balls while playing for Afghanistan in the T20 Internationals.

Mustafizur Rahman

And finally, we have Mustafizur Rahman from Bangladesh. He has been nothing short of a revelation in T20I cricket. Furthermore, his ability to bowl accurate yorkers and slower deliveries at the death makes him a nightmare for batsmen looking to score big runs. What’s more is that he can mix up his pace and lengths cleverly, making it challenging to predict his deliveries and score boundaries. In 90 innings T20I innings, this left-arm seamer from Bangladesh have delivered 1942 balls.

