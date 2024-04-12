Friday, April 12, 2024
Top 10 Bowlers with Most Balls Bowled in T20I Matches: Cricket Insights

Most Balls Bowled in T20I | KreedOn
Image Source: tv9telugu.com
By Ikshaku Kashyap
T20 cricket, the shortest format of the game, is known for its explosive batting displays and high-scoring encounters. However, amidst the six-hitting frenzy, there lies a crucial element often overshadowed – the art of economical bowling. There are numerous bowlers of the game who have managed to put a stop to the barrage of runs by their bowling. Be it economical bowling, or with their ability to take wickets at frequent intervals, these bowlers just kept on coming and coming and took on the batters and more often than not, prevailed. It is their sheer grit and determination that made them some of the most successful bowlers to have ever played the game. This article delves into the top 10 bowlers with the most balls bowled in T20 International (T20I) history, recognizing the tireless players who have consistently delivered economical spells and restricted opposition batters.

Top 10 Bowlers with the Most Balls Bowled in T20I

Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ
TG Southee (NZ) 123 120 2681 446.5 6 3635 157 5/18 23.15 8.13
Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) 117 115 2535 422.3 3 2869 140 5/20 20.49 6.79
IS Sodhi (NZ) 111 107 2279 379.5 3048 132 4/28 23.09 8.02
AU Rashid (ENG) 104 100 2192 365.2 4 2698 107 4/2 25.21 7.38
Shahid Afridi (ICC/PAK) 99 97 2168 361.2 4 2396 98 4/11 24.44 6.63
Mohammad Nabi (AFG) 121 113 2134 355.4 5 2616 93 4/10 28.12 7.35
MJ Santner (NZ) 100 98 2072 345.2 2 2457 111 4/11 22.13 7.11
Shadab Khan (PAK) 92 88 1951 325.1 3 2301 104 4/8 22.12 7.07
Rashid Khan (AFG/ICC) 85 85 1946 324.2 1 1970 138 5/3 14.27 6.07
Mustafizur Rahman (BAN) 91 90 1942 323.4 6 2469 107 5/22 23.07 7.62

Tim Southee

Tim Southee - Most Balls Bowled in T20I | KreedOn
Image Source: cricketnmore.com

New Zealand’s pace spearhead, Tim Southee, occupies the top spot with 2681 balls bowled. His swing bowling and variations make him a potent weapon in the powerplay overs. Southee’s ability to take wickets and restrict runs throughout his spell makes him a valuable asset for the New Zealand T20I team.

