Top 10 Best WWE Tag Teams That Dominated the Ring: Finest Wrestling Duos

Professional wrestling thrives on larger-than-life personalities and captivating storylines. But within this spectacle, a special kind of magic exists in the dynamic of tag teams. Two wrestlers working in sync, feeding off each other’s energy, and delivering high-octane maneuvers create a unique and thrilling experience for fans. WWE, the biggest stage in professional wrestling, has witnessed countless tag teams leave their mark. Here’s a look at the top 10 best WWE tag teams of all time, their impact on the industry, and the reasons they continue to be celebrated.

Sr. No Top 10 Best WWE Tag Teams 1 The Hardy Boyz 2 The New Day 3 D-Generation X 4 Edge And Christian 5 The Dudley Boyz 6 The Hart Foundation 7 Legion Of Doom 8 British Bulldogs 9 The Steiners 10 The Usos

The Hardy Boyz

High-flying maneuvers, innovative tag team moves, and a daredevil spirit – that’s what The Hardy Boyz brought to the table. Matt Hardy, the strategist, and Jeff Hardy, the enigmatic high-flyer, wowed audiences with their aerial assaults and risky maneuvers. Their signature “Twist of Fate” and “Swanton Bomb” combination became iconic, leaving fans at the edge of their seats. The Hardy Boyz captured multiple tag team titles in WWE and achieved success in other promotions as well. Their ability to connect with audiences and their willingness to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the ring solidify their place as tag team legends.

Needless to say, they are considered the greatest tag team of all time; the ones who redefined the entire game.

The New Day

Bringing a refreshing change of pace to the tag team scene, The New Day broke the mold with their positivity and charisma. The trio of Big E, the powerhouse, Kofi Kingston, the agile high-flyer, and Xavier Woods, the charismatic mouthpiece, captured the imagination of fans with their energetic entrances, colorful outfits, and innovative use of their signature unicorn horn trophy. Beyond the entertainment, their in-ring skills were undeniable, earning them a record-setting reign as the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions. The New Day’s influence transcends championships; they redefined what a tag team could be and inspired a new generation of fans.

D-Generation X

The combination of Triple H – D-Generation X and Shawn Michaels is a tag team duo unlike any other! The contentious pair caused quite a stir in the wrestling community during the 1990s, as they were instrumental in transforming the WWE and introducing a fresh phase of attitude within the organization. After coming back together in 2006, they won the title of Undisputed Tag Team Champions and participated in several historic matches. The Big Show, Shane McMahon, and Vince McMahon triumphed over the two in it.

Edge And Christian

This team, composed of Edge, the charismatic opportunist, and Christian, the cunning technician, delivered a unique blend of in-ring skill and captivating storytelling. Their ability to seamlessly transition between tag team partners and singles competitors added another layer to their legacy. Edge & Christian held the WWE Tag Team Championship on multiple occasions and engaged in memorable rivalries with The Hardy Boyz and The Dudley Boyz. Their ability to adapt, their in-ring chemistry, and their captivating personalities make them a deserving addition to this elite list.

The Dudley Boyz

Bubba Ray Dudley and D-Von Dudley, better known as The Dudley Boyz, are two of the most decorated tag team wrestlers in wrestling history. Together, they rose through the ranks of ECW and went on to become one of the most well-liked tag teams in the world. They played in some amazing tables, ladders, and chairs matches with a wide range of opponents, helping to define the Attitude Era in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Their ability to stay together for almost 25 years in different promotions was what made them one of the greatest tag teams of all time. WWE acknowledges them as eighteen-time world tag team champions, but TNA claims they have won 23 championships in big companies like NJPW, TNA, WWE.

The Hart Foundation

How could the Hart Foundation not rank among the greatest WWE tag teams of all time, featuring one of the greatest wrestlers of all time in Bret Hart? During their tenure, Bret Hart and Jim Neidhart won the WWE Tag Team Championships twice, thrilling fans with their exceptional character acting and in-ring prowess. Under Jimmy Hart’s management, the pair was among the best tag teams in the world. One of the greatest tag teams in WWE history, the original Hart Foundation included wrestlers like Owen Hart, British Bulldog, and Brian Pillman, but they also added other wrestlers later on.

Legion Of Doom

This powerhouse duo, initially known as The Road Warriors and later as The Legion of Doom, dominated the tag team scene in the 1980s and 90s. Animal, the face-painted powerhouse, and Hawk, the high-flying technician, were an unstoppable force. Their signature entrance, coupled

with their brutal in-ring style, made them a fan favorite. Their dominance spanned promotions, including a successful run in WCW before their arrival in WWE. The Legion of Doom’s legacy is cemented in their numerous championship reigns, their influence on future tag teams, and their undeniable charisma.

British Bulldogs

The Dynamite Kid and Davey Boy Smith better known as The British Bulldogs are two of the most inventive wrestlers of all time. One of the greatest tag teams of all time, the English pair from Wigan transformed tag team wrestling in the WWF during the 1980s with their amazing fast-paced, technically advanced style, which was revolutionary at the time. Despite the fact that their careers were hindered by drug problems and injuries, their time in the WWE ranks them among the greatest tag teams of all time.

The Steiners

Known for their intense in-ring battles and innovative double-team maneuvers, the Steiner Brothers were a force to be reckoned with. Rick Steiner, the “Big Poppa Pump,” was a powerhouse brawler, while Scott Steiner, “The Franchise,” showcased exceptional technical ability. Their innovative offense, often incorporating suplex variations, and their signature catchphrases like “Steiner Screamer” and “Math Doesn’t Work in Here!” made them unforgettable. Despite a shorter run in WWE compared to others on this list, their impact on tag team wrestling and their overall entertainment value solidify their place among the best.

The Usos

Brothers Jimmy and Jey, representing The Bloodline, rank tenth among the greatest WWE tag teams of all time! The twin brothers Jey and Jimmy Uso, also known as The Uso’s, are the tag team that has ruled the WWE for the better part of a decade. The Usos have proven to be two of the greatest in-ring performers in the WWE tag team division, displaying both endearing faces and awful heels. Being twins, they collaborate with each other in a way that ordinary tag team members could never match.

