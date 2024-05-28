Top 10 Best WWE Matches Featuring Roman Reigns: The Reign of Roman

Roman Reigns is the “Head of the Table,” the “Tribal Chief.” He is one of the most dominant forces within the WWE, as he’s beaten all people in his way and left a big mark in the company’s history. Even more than the titles and accolades, it’s the memorable matches against some of the best opponents that have tested the audiences and cemented Roman as a top-star talent. This collection highlights the top 10 best matches in Roman Reigns’ career with WWE, bringing to the forefront some pivotal moments that formed the course of his ascendance toward stardom.

Top 10 matches of Roman Reigns in WWE

Sr. No Top 10 Matches of Roman Reigns Events 1 The Shield vs. The Wyatt Family WWE Elimination Chamber 2014 2 Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes WWE WrestleMania 40 3 Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan WWE SmackDown 4 Roman Reigns Vs. Edge Vs. Daniel Bryan WWE WrestleMania 37 Night Two 5 Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa Vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens WWE Night Of Champions 2023 6 Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa Vs. The Usos WWE Money in the Bank 2023 7 Roman Reigns Vs. AJ Styles WWE Extreme Rules 2016 8 Roman Reigns Vs. Sami Zayn WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 9 Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 10 Roman Reigns Vs. Logan Paul WWE Crown Jewel 2022

The Shield vs. The Wyatt Family – WWE Elimination Chamber 2014

The crowd was insanely hot for The Shield’s match against the Wyatt Family, which was every bit as good as, if not better than, their debut match. It was an entertaining change in dynamics as each player on both teams had their moment to shine, with The Shield feeling like the underdogs for the first time. Roman Reigns looked fierce, the Wyatt Family was dominant, and Rollins and Ambrose both exuded a babyface energy that the group was still getting to know. It moved quickly, picking up speed as the fight went on. Undoubtedly, it is among the greatest multi-man matches in WWE history.

Dave Meltzer Rating: 4.25 Stars

Cagematch.net Rating: 9.22

Also Read | Top 10 Shortest WWE Title Reigns: From Champion to Chump

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes – WWE WrestleMania 40

This match is going to be remembered as one of the wildest, thrilling and most significant main events in WWE history. Both Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes gave their best performance in terms of precise wrestling and powerful maneuvers, captivating the audience for thirty minutes. Though a plethora of interference from players like The Undertaker, The Rock, and John Cena culminated in a memorable finish that felt straight out of the Attitude Era, the later portions of this match will be the ones that fans remember the most. Most significantly, Cody Rhodes completed a historic match by ending Roman Reigns’ illustrious 1316-day title reign.

Dave Meltzer Rating: 4.75 Stars

Cagematch.net Rating: 9.18

Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan – WWE SmackDown

Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns have wrestled in a number of excellent matches, but their final match together on a SmackDown episode where Bryan’s career was on the line was possibly their best. The stakes were extremely high, and both men’s displays of combativeness made it feel like a real battle. Tension was evident even in the ThunderDome, and Reigns’s trash-talking was as excellent as usual. Though Bryan demonstrated a great deal of desperation and his ever-present technical masterclass, Reigns ultimately prevailed, bringing Bryan’s WWE career to an emotional close.

Dave Meltzer Rating: 4.5 Stars

Cagematch.net Rating: 8.82

Roman Reigns Vs. Edge Vs. Daniel Bryan – WWE WrestleMania 37 Night Two

Although Edge and Daniel Bryan had a strong desire to defeat Roman Reigns and exact revenge on him, this ultimately proved to be their undoing as Reigns exploited their weakness (aided by some outside intervention). Although The Bloodline’s intervention wasn’t a major problem at the time, looking back, it did seem a little startling. Nevertheless, during this fantastic WrestleMania main event, the physical aspect of the match, the entertaining moments, and the intense fight atmosphere were definitely on display. Reigns reached a new height of celebrity power, simultaneously eliminating and pinning both men.

Dave Meltzer Rating: 4.5 Stars

Cagematch.net Rating: 8.90

Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa Vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens – WWE Night Of Champions 2023

A 2023 pay-per-view event featured the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships as Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens faced off against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in their ongoing feud with The Bloodline. Zayn’s heartfelt Arabic cry inspired the electrifying audience to applaud the babyfaces. It was a wonderful moment. Even though the match followed a standard Bloodline formula, it was still fantastic. As both teams put in their best efforts, it was easy to sense the tension between them, and it was fantastic to see The Usos finally turn on Reigns. The victory over Reigns by Zayn & Owens was a fantastic way to end the show.

Dave Meltzer Rating: 4.5 Stars

Cagematch.net Rating: 8.39

Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa Vs. The Usos – WWE Money In the Bank 2023

In front of a heated UK audience, The Bloodline fought in “Civil War” at Money in the Bank 2023, which significantly improved the quality of the match. The spectacle was enhanced by the chants and fan interaction with celebrities like Roman Reigns, which overshadowed the match’s slower start pace. There was undoubtedly a big fight vibe to this fight, and the final moments of the fight, which included spectacular moves, near-falls, and an unexpected finish, really got things going. Jey Uso won a historic match by pinning Roman Reigns in the middle of the ring for the first time in more than three years.

Dave Meltzer Rating: 4.5 Stars

Cagematch.net Rating: 8.38

Roman Reigns Vs. AJ Styles – WWE Extreme Rules 2016

This occurred when Roman Reigns was the target of derision from the crowd, and their contempt for him in spite of his babyface role created an odd dynamic in this match, but it was still a fantastic match. The smaller Styles looked amazing in everything he did, and Reigns was able to take advantage of his size by swatting him away and bumping all over the place while executing moves to precise perfection. It was a good thing that the use of weapons and the disorganized intervention of both men’s allies gave the fight a bit of excitement and an Attitude Era vibe.

Dave Meltzer Rating: 4.5 Stars

Cagematch.net Rating: 8.64

Also Read | The Top 10 Beautiful Women Wrestlers of WWE in 2024

Roman Reigns Vs. Sami Zayn – WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

The boisterous audience that turned out for Sami Zayn’s hometown main event greatly helped to elevate this match, but the actual match wasn’t as noteworthy as some may have claimed. In contrast to Reigns’ more commanding presence, Zayn performed admirably as the underdog, but this match, like most of Reigns’ Undisputed WWE Universal Title reign, was deliberate, slow, and at times tedious.

Dave Meltzer Rating: 4.75 Stars

Cagematch.net Rating: 8.36

Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns – WWE Clash at the Castle 2022

The outcome of this game at the time left fans with a very bad taste in their mouths, which negatively impacted the atmosphere in the last moments of play and gave the game a worse reception than it deserved. However, there was a strong sense of a big fight throughout this match as the enthusiastic UK crowd treated McIntyre and his performance with fire, treating them like big stars. They made spectacular near falls, traded big moves, and, despite the frustration, Solo Sikoa’s debut was unforgettable.

Dave Meltzer Rating: 4.5 Stars

Cagematch.net Rating: 7.78

Roman Reigns Vs. Logan Paul – WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Logan Paul looked like a star as he challenged for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in just his second-ever singles match. He was up to the challenge on the big stage. At various points during the match, he outperformed Reigns in terms of moves and psychology, far beyond his legitimate abilities. Although his inexperience did occasionally show and it wasn’t flawless, it didn’t detract much from the game. Much of this was covered up by big moments like Paul’s impulsive announce table splash and a ton of interference in the last few minutes. It felt like a fantastic demonstration of “sports entertainment” and wasn’t overdone.

Dave Meltzer Rating: 4.5 Stars

Cagematch.net Rating: 8.21

Also Read | 10 Best WWE Merchandise to Buy | Collectibles Every Fan Should Own