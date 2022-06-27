Top 10 Best Wicket Keeping Gloves: Buy finest gloves for wicket keeping – Buyer’s Guide

- Advertisement -

Best Wicket keeping gloves guide | Cricket is the most popular sport in India, which is played in almost every nook and corner of this country. Cricket is considered as a religion in India, and the sport is gradually gaining popularity in the western world too.

Cricket is a sport that requires the use of several equipments and gear like a cricket helmet, cricket ball, batting gloves, Bat etc.

There are various roles and fielding positions in a game of cricket. Some are batsmen, some are bowlers and behind the stumps, we have one wicketkeeper. The role of the wicketkeeper is very important in cricket. A WK is responsible for catching the ball if the ball nicks the batsman’s bat, he is also responsible for catching the ball if the batsman misses the ball and he is usually involved in many runouts and stumpings during a match of cricket.

To perform his role accurately a wicketkeeper requires a good pair of wicketkeeping gloves. It is a special kind of glove that keeps the hands and fingers of a WK safe. It is very important for a WK to wear gloves during wicket-keeping as it is helpful in protecting the hand, wrist, fingers, and thumbs of the WK from unnecessary injuries. High-speed balls can cause blisters on hands and can even cause permanent damage in some cases.

These gloves are one of the most important items in a cricket player’s kit bag. But which cricket gloves are the best? Which one to buy?

Let’s have a look at the top 10 best wicket-keeping gloves in the world of cricket.

Top 10 Best Wicket Keeping gloves

SG W.K. Gloves – SG Savage Leather W.K Gloves

SG is one of the most popular and trustworthy cricket brands in the world. It provides high-quality products. These leather gloves by SG are perfect for wicket-keeping and provide high comfortability and safety.

Furthermore, these cricket gloves are very durable and cost-effective. They are a great choice for professional cricket players.

Pros Cons High durability expensive Comfortable and lightweight Not many cons Great design

Whitedot Camo PU Gloves

The gloves from Whitedot have a great texture and design. These wicket-keeping gloves are undoubtedly one of the best gloves available in the market. These gloves are not only affordable, but they are also very attractive as well. These gloves provide great grip to the player.

They are truly one of the best cricket gloves at affordable rates.

Pros Cons Nice grip Not very durable Highly attractive Fitting is an issue Very affordable

JetFire Cricket Practice Wicket Keeping Gloves

Jetfire Cricket practice gloves are designed to deliver accurate grip and comfort. These best-selling gloves are highly comfortable for long matches. Additionally, they are lightweight, breathable, and good for practice.

Furthermore, they provide great value for money as they are quite affordable.

Jetfire glove is a great option for club-level players.

Pros Cons High breathability Not for advanced level players Lightweight and comfortable Durability Design

JetFire Champ Wicket Keeping Gloves

These Jetfire cricket gloves are available in multiple colors and designs. Best quality materials are used in making these gloves which makes them highly comfortable and long-lasting. Furthermore, these gloves have a great fitting.

The Jetfire champ is very affordable and cost-effective.

These gloves would be a great choice for club-level players.

Pros Cons Affordable gloves Stitching is an issue Very comfortable Not for higher level players Nice fitting

JetFire Ibex College Wicket Keeping Gloves

One of the best Jetfire gloves in the list, famous for sturdy grip and unique textures. The Jetfire Ibex wicket-keeping gloves rank top in safety. They are very reliable and provide great flexibility for quick reactions.

The fitting in these gloves is magnificent. These leather cricket gloves are made of high-quality material.

Pros Cons High flexibility Low durability Very protective Sizing is an issue Great grip

SG RSD Xtreme Wicket Keeping Gloves: SG Wicket Keeping gloves

This is the second glove in our list of best WK gloves by SG. These gloves are made of the highest quality PVC cuffs which make them very attractive and comfortable. Moreover, they have an excellent rubber grip which is helpful in catching the high-speed ball.

These wicket-keeping gloves ensure the complete protection of your fingers and are one of the best wicket-keeping gloves available in the market.

Pros Cons Highly comfortable A little tight Attractive design Not for professionals Excellent grip

JetFire Youth Cricket Wicket Keeping gloves

These gloves have an outstanding combination of inner and outer gloves. Probably one of the best products by Jetfire. These gloves are affordable and highly comfortable. These gloves are not only durable but have excellent fitting as well.

It is truly one of the best options available in the market.

Pros Cons Nice fitting Average finishing Highly durable Stitching is an issue Affordable gloves

DSC Intense Attitude Wicket-Keeping gloves

These wicket-keeping gloves from DSC are stitched using the best materials and fabric. Highest-quality rubber is used in making the palms of these gloves.

These cricket gloves provide great protection to the fingers. The other characteristics of these gloves which makes them highly recommendable are their sturdiness and durability.

These gloves are one of the best cricket gloves available. You would definitely not regret buying these gloves.

Pros Cons Very durable Fitting is an issue Sturdy gloves A little expensive Provides great protection

HeadTurners Wicket Keeping Gloves

HeadTurners is a sports brand which has produced excellent products in a very short amount of time. These cricket gloves are perfect for wicket-keeping.

Moreover, these cricket gloves have incredible grip, good cushioning, and comfort.

These gloves provide great protection and are suitable for all age groups. These are some of the best gloves in the market.

Pros Cons Great grip Durability is an issue Nice cushioning Poor fitting Suitable for all ages

Whitedot Albatross W.K gloves

This is the last pair in our list of top 10 best wicket-keeping gloves and the second one from Whitedot.

These cricket gloves provide optimum comfort at an affordable price. Genuine leather is used in making these gloves.

These gloves are not only easy to use, but they also provide great protection as well. It would be a great choice for all academy-level cricketers.

Pros Cons Very comfortable A little expensive Cost-effective gloves Low durability Highly protective

