Top 10 Iconic UFC Fights: The Best Matches in MMA History

- Advertisement -

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has captivated audiences for decades with its raw displays of athleticism, grit, and heart-stopping moments. Beyond the championship victories and iconic rivalries, it’s the unforgettable fights that truly etch themselves into MMA history. This list explores the top 10 best UFC fights of all time, highlighting encounters that transcended the sport, delivering drama, technical brilliance, and moments that left fans speechless.

-- Advertisement --

Top 10 Best UFC Fights of All Time

Sr. No Best UFC Matches 1 Robbie Lawler vs. Rory Macdonald, UFC 189 2 Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk, UFC 248 3 Israel Adesanya vs. Kelvin Gastelum, UFC 236 4 Frankie Edgar vs Gray Maynard 2, UFC 125 5 Dan Henderson vs. Mauricio Rua, UFC 139 6 Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson, UFC 165 7 Cheick Kong vs. Pat Barry, UFC on Versus 4 8 Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 2, UFC 202 9 Mark Hunt vs. Antonio Silva, UFC Fight Night 33 10 Forrest Griffin vs. Stephan Bonnar, TUF 1 Finale

Robbie Lawler vs. Rory Macdonald, UFC 189

One of the most fascinating stories in MMA history is Robbie Lawler’s vjourney to the UFC welterweight division. However, “Ruthless” gave the world his masterpiece at UFC 189. In the co-main event, Lawler defended his title against Rory Macdonald, while everyone’s attention was on Conor McGregor’s meteoric rise in the main event. Lawler’s split decision victory in their previous matchup was the ideal way to start their 21-minute conversation. Both fighters brutalized and bloodied one another in a real war of attrition, and in the last round, Macdonald’s body just gave out after a hard blow crushed his face.

Also Read | Top 10 Must-Play UFC Video Games for Every MMA Enthusiast

Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk, UFC 248

The co-main event of UFC 248 far exceeded fans’ expectations, even though the main event between Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero fell short of expectations. This is due to the fact that former divisional queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk and strawweight champion Weili Zhang both left nothing on the table. Both women delivered powerful blows and accepted each other’s best efforts. They were almost unrecognizable by the last bell due to the injuries they sustained. Thought to be the best women’s fight in UFC history, Zhang barely prevailed via split decision to keep the title.

Israel Adesanya vs. Kelvin Gastelum, UFC 236

Israel Adesanya appeared unstoppable as he won the middleweight title in the UFC. But at UFC 236 at that precise moment, he would go up against TUF winner Kelvin Gastelum for the interim title. “The Last Stylebender” appeared weak for the first time in his mixed martial arts career. Adesanya was at times overmatched and subdued, and the wrestler almost put an end to him in the fourth round with an unexpected head kick. But in the last frame, he was able to take command again and win the decision.

Frankie Edgar vs Gray Maynard 2, UFC 125

Frankie Edgar’s only loss before becoming the lightweight champion was against TUF 5 finalist Gray Maynard. The unanimous choice was made after a fairly routine fifteen minutes, and it gave no clue as to what would happen in the UFC 125 main event. Maynard was determined to complete the task this time, and he almost succeeded with a furious display in the first round that earned him 10-8 ratings from all three judges. Remarkably, Edgar survived a rare split draw and went on to win the title again. Months later, they would finish the trilogy in almost exactly the same way, with Edgar winning via fourth-round knockout.

Dan Henderson vs. Mauricio Rua, UFC 139

Not only was UFC 139 the Octagon’s first visit to San Jose, the venue of choice for the recently acquired Strikeforce, but it was also the first time the main event would feature a five-round non-title fight. Only months after winning the same title in the UFC, Strikeforce’s former light heavyweight champion Dan Henderson faced off against Mauricio “Shogun” Rua. Those two extra minutes were very well spent by the two legends. With intense momentum swings and a superb offensive and durability display, “Hendo” prevailed in a hotly contested unanimous decision.

Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson, UFC 165

The UFC called Alexander Gustafsson as a worthy contender after Jon Jones destroyed everyone put in his path to contend for the light heavyweight title. Nothing up until that point suggested that Shogun would perform any differently than Jones’s prior opponents, despite the fact that he had defeated Jones in his six-fight winning streak. Rather, the Swede pushed Jones to his absolute limit. “Bones,” who had punished the winner in the first few rounds, had to mount a valiant comeback in the second half to win the title by unanimous vote.

Cheick Kong vs. Pat Barry, UFC on Versus 4

UFC on Versus 4 featured a main event match between Pat Barry and Cheick Kongo. Anticipated were fireworks between the heavyweight kickboxers. But rather than a protracted battle, the two packed as much drama and action into the first half of a round as they possibly could. Kong was floored twice by Barry’s lightning-fast start, and the commentators prematurely declared the fight to be over. Kongo, still shook, staggered back toward the fence and delivered two powerful blows that turned out Barry’s lights right away.

Also Read | Powerhouses of the Sports World: Discover the Most Dominant Athletes Today

Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 2, UFC 202

Some pretty ambitious plans for the rising Irish superstar Nate Diaz were put on hold after his upset of Conor McGregor on short notice. His plans to add a lightweight championship to his record were shelved, and there were rumors that he was interested in moving up to welterweight. “The Notorious” gave his all to facing Diaz again at UFC 202. The peculiar duo battled it out for the full twenty-five minutes of the UFC pay-per-view main event, which sold the most tickets of any UFC pay-per-view. With a much more methodical strategy and better cardio, McGregor leveled the score with his opponent and prevailed via majority decision.

Mark Hunt vs. Antonio Silva, UFC Fight Night 33

There were no objections raised by the promotion when Mark Hunt and Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva were scheduled for the main event of the UFC’s inaugural stop in Brisbane, Australia. However, rather than the inevitable highlight reel knockout, the two put on a dramatic brawl in which neither gave up. No one could argue that either man deserved to lose when the outcome was declared a majority draw.

Forrest Griffin vs. Stephan Bonnar, TUF 1 Finale

With the spirit of a friendly sparring match, Forrest Griffin and Stephan Bonnar gave us an intense and entertaining back-and-forth battle in the light heavyweight tournament final of the UFC’s groundbreaking reality show. Griffin raised his hand, but both guys notably won the highly sought-after six-figure UFC contract. Even though the fight doesn’t have the same technical brilliance as some of the others on the list, its reputation in the MMA community is enhanced by the fact that it is credited with igniting the UFC boom that was fueled by Spike TV.

Also Read | Exploring the Top 10 Best MMA Gloves: Gear Up and Get Ready