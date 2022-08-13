Top 10 Best Trekking Shoes to Embrace a Hassle-Free Adventure

- Advertisement -

If you’re a fan of outdoor games and enjoy exploring new places, then trekking is for you. It’s an appreciable way to explore nature and experience the beautiful locations of the world. There is nothing like putting on a good pair of trekking shoes and getting lost in mountains, jungles or snow, away from the hustle of town. Having a good pair of shoes and other essential gears make your hike much more easy, comfortable and safe.

If you’re a trekker, then you know that the best shoes can make all the difference in your comfort and performance. If you’re an ardent traveler or planing your maiden trek, then you must check out these top ten best trekking shoes.

These shoes provide the best support and protection for your feet while you’re out in the wilderness. Also, they look good and are comfortable enough to wear all day long.

So, lets have a look at the best trekking shoes review by KreedOn experts, but before that lets learn how to choose the best trekking shoes and what are the essential feature/characteristics of a good trekking shoes.

How to choose best trekking shoes

1: Check for good grip in the trekking shoe

2: The sole must be soft and flexible

3: Ankle support in trekking shoes id preferrable

4: Always choose the snug fit shoe

5: Trekking shoes must be water proof

How To Clean Your Trekking Shoes – Tips

Trekking shoes are quite expensive. So if you have good pair of trekking shoes you would expect it to last longer. To make your trekking shoes last longer you need to maintain it well.

Here are 5 golden tips to keep your trekking sure in good shape after a long trek:

1: Clean it well

2: Let it dry

3: Treat your shoes properly

4: Timely rearing

5: Keep it at right place

Top 10 Best Trekking Shoes

Bacca Bucci Men’s Trekking Shoe

The Bacca Bucci trekking shoes are one of the best in India. These shoes weigh around 1.2 kg. These stylish trekking shoes provide great comfort and are a good choice for rough terrains. These shoes will your trek a lot more fun and comfortable.

The sole of these shoes is of very high quality and provides enough traction. They are perfect for outdoor activities and also considered for mountaineering.

Pros Cons Comfortable shoes Not waterproof Great design Low durability Nice sole

Check Price

Woodland Men’s G 40777cma Leather Sneaker

These shoes have a perfect fit, good padding and great cushioning. The weight of these trekking shoes is quite heavy yet it is easy to wear. These trekking shoes have a great grip and are very comfortable. These shoes provide great value for their money.

Many professional trekkers prefer this pair by Woodland. Its a great option for all your travelling plan.

Pros Cons Nice cushioning Size can be an issue comfortable Cushioning can be better Great value for money

Check Price

Coasters Unisex Synthetic Trekking and Hiking Shoes

The Coaster sneakers are a great choice for anyone who wants to keep their feet comfortable while hiking. They’re lightweight and durable and you can go for hours without worrying about your feet getting tired. These trekking shoes are also easy to clean.

These shoes have the best combination of both comfort and style in hiking shoes. The soles are made from crepe material (which feels soft) with a lace-up closure type that makes it easy to put on and take off. The best part is its weightlessness, these shoes weigh only 425 g.

These trekking shoes are one of the most comfortable products on this list. The price of these shoes is around Rs. 1,249.

Pros Cons Easy to clean A little tight Soft material Not Waterproof Lightweight and durable

Check Price

Woodland Men’s Leather Sneakers

The fourth product on this list is from Woodland. Woodland is the best brand for leather and trekking shoes. We can also use them for biking and other sports.

This product is one of the best trekking shoes for men. They have a very attractive design as well as sturdy and long-lasting. The weight of these shoes is only 250 grams. These shoes provide great value for their money and cost around 3,325 on Amazon.

Pros Cons Value for money A little expensive Comfortable Heel can be an issue Sturdy shoes

Check Price

Wildcraft Men’s RuNX TR Hugo

Wildcraft is famous for making high-quality trekking shoes with great comfort. These Wildcraft trekking shoes are available on Amazon for 3,680 INR.

These trekking shoes have a good ground grip with perfect ankle support. These stylish shoes are extremely lightweight and easy to clean as well.

Pros Cons Easy to clean Not water resistant Amazing design Low durability Lightweight shoes

Check Price

Adidas Men’s Terrex Ax4 GTX Trekking Shoes

Adidas has established themselves as one of the most successful sports brands in the world. These Adidas trekking shoes will help you move fast through rough terrain. They are perfectly stable for trekking and outdoor sports.

These shoes are a little expensive as they cost around 6,340 on Amazon. The price of these shoes can vary with different size. However, they offer great value for their money. They weigh around 800 grams.

Pros Cons High stability Very expensive Value for money Not many cons Great for rough roads

Check Price

FURO by Redchief- Trekking Shoes

Redchief is one of the biggest leather shoe brands in the world. It’s one of the few brands which can compete with the quality of Woodland. These shoes are stylish and have a very attractive design.

These trekking shoes comprise of two separate parts, first one is the upper part, with a wide variety of floaters (They have designed each floater for different activities). The other part is a base with an elastic band around it so that the shoe stays on your foot as you move around.

Besides these features, this shoe is also breathable and flexible. This means it won’t feel too heavy when you wear it.

Pros Cons Stylish design No memory foam High flexibility Toe is too tight Breathable and comfortable

Check Price

Power Men’s Lionel Running Shoes

If you’re looking for a good pair of trekking shoes, look no further than these trekking boots from Power. These shoes are great for any type of workout as well as for casual wear. These trekking shoes are also one of the most affordable shoes on the market as the price of these shoes is only Rs 689 – 935 on Amazon.

They are easy to wash and perfect for all seasons as these shoes give you a comfortable fit. The sole has a soft cushion insole that provides extra comfort to your feet with a perfect grip. We can use these trekking shoes for multiple purposes.

Pros Cons Very comfortable Size is an issue Great fitting Not waterproof Nice cushioning

Check Price

Bacca Bucci Waterproof Snow Boots

This is the second product from Bacca Bucci on this list. These trekking shoes are the perfect pair of snow boots for any outdoor enthusiast. They are stylish and they come in a variety of colors.

These trekking boots are super-soft and comfortable. They keep your feet dry all day long, even when it’s snowing outside. With an anti-slip sole, they’ll be ideal for hiking or just walking around town in the winter.

These trekking boots are available on Amazon for Rs 1,399.

Pros Cons Comfortable A little loose Waterproof trekking shoes Not good for winter Anti-slip shoes

Check Price

adidas Men’s Terrex Swift R3 Hiking Shoe

These trekking shoes are the last product on this list and the second product from Adidas. These Adidas shoes weigh around 800 grams. It is available at a price range of 2,300 – 2,700 INR.

These trekking Shoes come in three different styles and each color has its own unique features that make it stand out from other shoes on the market today. They are perfect for walking, trekking, and even running.

Pros Cons Great design A little expensive Easy to wear Not many issues Available in multiple colors

Check Price

