Saturday, June 8, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeSportsCricketTop 10 Best T20 World Cup Innings of All Time: Pure Entertainment
-- Advertisement --

Top 10 Best T20 World Cup Innings of All Time: Pure Entertainment

Top 10 Best T20 World Cup Innings of All Time: Pure Entertainment | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images
Ikshaku Kashyap
By Ikshaku Kashyap
7 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

The T20 World Cup is a stage for explosive batting, daring shots, and remarkable performances by skilled players. The batsmen from all around the world get a chance to display their skills and make a mark in the annals of cricket. This article discusses the top 10 best innings in T20 World Cup history, which were delivered with exceptional talent and determination and have significant effects on the result of the game.

-- Advertisement --

Top 10 Best T20 World Cup Innings of All Time

Sr. No Player’s Name Against T20 World Cup Year
1 Virat Kohli Pakistan 2022
2 Yuvraj Singh England 2007
3 Chris Gayle South Africa 2007
4 Michael Hussey Pakistan 2010
5 Joe Root South Africa 2016
6 Yuvraj Singh Australia 2007
7 Herschelle Gibbs West Indies 2007
8 Tillakratne Dilshan West Indies 2009
9 Virat Kohli South Africa 2014
10 Brendon McCullum Bangladesh 2012

Virat Kohli (82* off 53 vs Pakistan 2022)

Virat Kohli holds his pose, India vs Pakistan, 2022 Men's T20 World Cup, Super 12s, MCG - Best T20I Innings | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images

Virat Kohli faced criticism for his batting in the format but stepped up to lead India to victory in a 160-run chase at the MCG in T20 World Cup 2022. Despite a strong pace attack from Pakistan, Kohli played steadily before accelerating to reach his half-century. With Hardik Pandya at the other end, Kohli shifted gears and hit crucial boundaries to keep India in the game. Needing 16 off the final over, Kohli’s smart batting and some help from Pakistan’s mistakes secured a remarkable win for India.

Analyzing the Mind-Blowing T20 World Cup Records: Behind the Numbers | KreedOnAlso Read | Analyzing the Mind-Blowing T20 World Cup Records: Behind the Numbers

Yuvraj Singh (58 off 16 vs England 2007)

MS Dhoni looks on as Yuvraj Singh sends one soaring into the stands, England v India | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images

This innings by Yuvraj Singh is arguably the most iconic knock in T20 World Cup history. Yuvraj unleashed a six-hitting spree against a potent English attack, that redefined power hitting. He smashed six sixes in Stuart Broad’s over, turning the tide of the match and propelling India to a thrilling victory. This innings showcased Yuvraj’s audacious strokeplay and his ability to perform under immense pressure.

After Yuvraj was teased by England’s top all-rounder Andrew Flintoff at the end of his over, the Indian player became enraged and hit six sixes in the following over. For the supporters, that was unimaginable because it was a first for T20I cricket. Only Herschelle Gibbs of South Africa had hit six sixes in international cricket before Yuvraj. Throughout the competition, Yuvraj was outstanding, putting on consistently strong performances. In the semifinal match against Australia, he delivered another devastating blow. With 148 runs at the end of the World Cup, he had scored two noteworthy and brilliant half-centuries.

Chris Gayle (117 off 57 vs South Africa 2007)

Chris Gayle plays across the line, South Africa v West Indies | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images

Chris Gayle, the “Universe Boss,” lived up to his nickname with a brutal assault on the South African bowling attack in the 2007 T20 World Cup. He launched into a whirlwind knock of 117 runs off just 57 balls, peppering the boundary sixes and fours. This innings, the highest individual score in a T20 World Cup final at the time, laid the foundation for the West Indies’ dominant total of 205 in 20 overs, which was surprisingly chased by South Africa; riding on the knocks of opener Herschelle Gibbs’s 90 and Justin Kemp’s 46.

Michael Hussey (60* off 24 vs Pakistan 2010)

Michael Hussey targets Saeed Ajmal in the final over, Australia v Pakistan, 2nd semi-final - Best T20 World Cup innings | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images

Michael Hussey, a former Australian batter, made many noteworthy hits in all game formats. In the semi-final, Pakistan, who had advanced to the finals of the previous two editions and won the 2009 T20 World Cup, scored 191 runs off of their opening batsman. With less than three overs to go, Australia was struggling at 144/7, and Hussey, batting at number seven, was part of that innings. With one ball left in the 20th over, he hit three of his six sixes against Saeed Ajmal, leading his team to the finals. Often referred to as “Mr. Cricket,” he consistently demonstrated his versatility by playing a variety of roles and positions.

Top 10 Shocking Upsets in T20 World Cup | KreedOnAlso Read | Top 10 Shocking Upsets in T20 World Cup History

Joe Root (83 off 44 vs South Africa 2016)

The first sighting of Joe Root's reverse-ramp, England v South Africa, World T20 - Best Innings | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images

Joe Root, who is well-known for his habit of hitting huge scores in Test cricket, had one of his career’s most memorable innings during the 2016 T20 World Cup in India. In the Mumbai Wankhede Stadium group stage match against South Africa, he blasted 83 runs off just 44 balls. After batting first, Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, and JP Duminy hit massive fifties to lead Proteas to a massive total of 229/4. England scored 44 runs in the first two overs of the big chase. With two balls remaining, Root’s 83-run innings helped the Three Lions secure a two-wicket victory despite their continued loss of wickets.

Yuvraj Singh (70 off 30 vs Australia 2007)

Yuvraj Singh heaves one over the leg-side boundary, Australia v India, 2nd semi-final, ICC T20 World Cup Best Innings | KreedOn
Image Source: AFP

Yuvraj is deserving of a spot on this list after another impressive innings. The Indian batsman, who had earlier in the 2007 T20 World Cup hit six sixes in an over against England, went on to score another match-winning knock against Australia in the semi-final, scoring 70 runs off just thirty balls. India chose to bat first, but after eight overs, they were struggling at 41/2. Before Indian bowlers defended the massive total, Yuvraj, who had hit a barrage of sixes in the previous matches, smashed 70 runs to lead Team India to 188 runs.

Herschelle Gibbs (90* off 55 vs West Indies 2007)

Herschelle Gibbs attempts yet another big shot, South Africa v West Indies , Group A, ICC T20 World Cup Best Innings | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images

Herschelle Gibbs, a former South African opener, had two memorable innings in his career, both of which occurred in 2007. When he hit six sixes in an over against the Netherlands during the 2007 ODI World Cup, he became the first player in ODI cricket history to do so. However, in the opening match of the 2007 T20 World Cup, he struck an unbeaten 90 runs for South Africa, which was a more significant innings.

West Indies, batting first after Chris Gayle’s century-making display at the Wanderers, amassed a massive total of 205 runs. Gayle opened the inaugural T20 World Cup in grand fashion by scoring the first-ever T20I century. However, Gibbs led the Proteas to a historic victory by scoring an undefeated 90 runs off just 55 balls at a strike rate of 163.63, following up his recent six-six in the ODI World Cup. With 14 balls left, Gibbs’ knock was sufficient for the hosts to win by eight wickets with ease.

Most Catches in T20 World Cup | KreedOnAlso Read | Top 10 Players with Most Catches in ICC T20 World Cup

Tillakaratne Dilshan (96* off 57 vs West Indies 2009)

Tillakaratne Dilshan shapes to club it over the on side, Sri Lanka v West Indies, ICC World Twenty20 | KreedOn
Image Source: Associated Press

Tillakratne Dilshan, the former captain of Sri Lanka, scored runs in every format of the game, but his 2009 T20 World Cup knock of 96 against the West Indies was the best of all. He was four runs short of becoming the only second T20I century, but he still went very close. Dilshan was the only player who helped lead his team to a total of 158 runs. West Indies never faced much opposition in chasing this target, but in his opening over, Angelo Matthews claimed three wickets to lead his team to the 2009 edition finals. By the end of the 19th over, he was up to 91 runs, but he only managed five runs in the final over, falling short of a century.

Virat Kohli (72*off 44 vs South Africa, 2014)

Virat Kohli tees off, India v South Africa, World T20, semi-final, Mirpur, April 4, 2014 | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images

Throughout his remarkable career to date, Virat Kohli has delivered numerous memorable knocks in every format and at every level of play. Virat Kohli helped India advance to the 2014 T20 World Cup finals in Bangladesh with an undefeated 72 off just 44 balls. After batting first, South Africa amassed 172 runs, led by captain Faf du Plessis’s fifty and JP Duminy’s flawless 45-run innings. With six wickets and five balls left, the Indian batsmen, however, did a fantastic job of chasing down the total. After hitting just one and two in his first 17 balls, Kohli steadily increased his innings. Using just three dot balls, he scored over half of his runs without any boundaries.

Brendon McCullum (123 off 58 vs Bangladesh, 2012)

Brendon McCullum hits out during his blistering innings, Bangladesh v New Zealand, World Twenty20 2012 | KreedOn
Image Source: AFP

Brendon McCullum scored 123 runs off just 58 balls against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup in 2012 in Pallekele. In T20I cricket, he surpassed Richard Levi’s record for most runs scored. McCullum made history by being the first player in T20Is to score two tons. Batting first, New Zealand scored 191 runs and won their opening match by 59 runs thanks to three wicket hauls from Tim Southee and Kyle Mills.

cricket batting pads - KreedOnAlso Read | Top 10 Best Cricket Batting Pads | Power Up Your Protection

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Ikshaku Kashyap
Ikshaku Kashyap
Previous article
IND vs PAK ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | India vs Pakistan ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

RELATED ARTICLES

Cricket

IND vs PAK ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | India vs Pakistan ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips...

KreedOn Network -
IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: The highly anticipated T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan is scheduled to...
Cricket

WI vs UGA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | West Indies vs Uganda ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction...

KreedOn Network -
WI vs UGA Dream11 Prediction: The Providence Stadium in Guyana is all set to host Match 18 of the...
Cricket

AUS vs ENG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Australia vs England ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips...

KreedOn Network -
AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Australia and England, two historic rivals, are set to clash in Match 17 of...
Cricket

NED vs SA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Netherlands vs South Africa ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction...

KreedOn Network -
NED vs SA Dream11 Prediction: The Netherlands and South Africa will face off in a crucial Group D match...
Olympics

List of Indian Olympic Medal Winners: Victory on the Global Stage

Ikshaku Kashyap -
India's Olympic campaign got off to a fantastic start with a pair of medals on her debut. In 24...
Cricket

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup: Ad Sales Set to Reach $4,800 Per Second

Saiman Das -
The upcoming India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match is drawing global attention, not only for its sporting...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich...

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019