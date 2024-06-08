Top 10 Best T20 World Cup Innings of All Time: Pure Entertainment

- Advertisement -

The T20 World Cup is a stage for explosive batting, daring shots, and remarkable performances by skilled players. The batsmen from all around the world get a chance to display their skills and make a mark in the annals of cricket. This article discusses the top 10 best innings in T20 World Cup history, which were delivered with exceptional talent and determination and have significant effects on the result of the game.

Top 10 Best T20 World Cup Innings of All Time

Sr. No Player’s Name Against T20 World Cup Year 1 Virat Kohli Pakistan 2022 2 Yuvraj Singh England 2007 3 Chris Gayle South Africa 2007 4 Michael Hussey Pakistan 2010 5 Joe Root South Africa 2016 6 Yuvraj Singh Australia 2007 7 Herschelle Gibbs West Indies 2007 8 Tillakratne Dilshan West Indies 2009 9 Virat Kohli South Africa 2014 10 Brendon McCullum Bangladesh 2012

Virat Kohli (82* off 53 vs Pakistan 2022)

Virat Kohli faced criticism for his batting in the format but stepped up to lead India to victory in a 160-run chase at the MCG in T20 World Cup 2022. Despite a strong pace attack from Pakistan, Kohli played steadily before accelerating to reach his half-century. With Hardik Pandya at the other end, Kohli shifted gears and hit crucial boundaries to keep India in the game. Needing 16 off the final over, Kohli’s smart batting and some help from Pakistan’s mistakes secured a remarkable win for India.

Yuvraj Singh (58 off 16 vs England 2007)

This innings by Yuvraj Singh is arguably the most iconic knock in T20 World Cup history. Yuvraj unleashed a six-hitting spree against a potent English attack, that redefined power hitting. He smashed six sixes in Stuart Broad’s over, turning the tide of the match and propelling India to a thrilling victory. This innings showcased Yuvraj’s audacious strokeplay and his ability to perform under immense pressure.

After Yuvraj was teased by England’s top all-rounder Andrew Flintoff at the end of his over, the Indian player became enraged and hit six sixes in the following over. For the supporters, that was unimaginable because it was a first for T20I cricket. Only Herschelle Gibbs of South Africa had hit six sixes in international cricket before Yuvraj. Throughout the competition, Yuvraj was outstanding, putting on consistently strong performances. In the semifinal match against Australia, he delivered another devastating blow. With 148 runs at the end of the World Cup, he had scored two noteworthy and brilliant half-centuries.

Chris Gayle (117 off 57 vs South Africa 2007)

Chris Gayle, the “Universe Boss,” lived up to his nickname with a brutal assault on the South African bowling attack in the 2007 T20 World Cup. He launched into a whirlwind knock of 117 runs off just 57 balls, peppering the boundary sixes and fours. This innings, the highest individual score in a T20 World Cup final at the time, laid the foundation for the West Indies’ dominant total of 205 in 20 overs, which was surprisingly chased by South Africa; riding on the knocks of opener Herschelle Gibbs’s 90 and Justin Kemp’s 46.

Michael Hussey (60* off 24 vs Pakistan 2010)

Michael Hussey, a former Australian batter, made many noteworthy hits in all game formats. In the semi-final, Pakistan, who had advanced to the finals of the previous two editions and won the 2009 T20 World Cup, scored 191 runs off of their opening batsman. With less than three overs to go, Australia was struggling at 144/7, and Hussey, batting at number seven, was part of that innings. With one ball left in the 20th over, he hit three of his six sixes against Saeed Ajmal, leading his team to the finals. Often referred to as “Mr. Cricket,” he consistently demonstrated his versatility by playing a variety of roles and positions.

Joe Root (83 off 44 vs South Africa 2016)

Joe Root, who is well-known for his habit of hitting huge scores in Test cricket, had one of his career’s most memorable innings during the 2016 T20 World Cup in India. In the Mumbai Wankhede Stadium group stage match against South Africa, he blasted 83 runs off just 44 balls. After batting first, Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, and JP Duminy hit massive fifties to lead Proteas to a massive total of 229/4. England scored 44 runs in the first two overs of the big chase. With two balls remaining, Root’s 83-run innings helped the Three Lions secure a two-wicket victory despite their continued loss of wickets.

Yuvraj Singh (70 off 30 vs Australia 2007)

Yuvraj is deserving of a spot on this list after another impressive innings. The Indian batsman, who had earlier in the 2007 T20 World Cup hit six sixes in an over against England, went on to score another match-winning knock against Australia in the semi-final, scoring 70 runs off just thirty balls. India chose to bat first, but after eight overs, they were struggling at 41/2. Before Indian bowlers defended the massive total, Yuvraj, who had hit a barrage of sixes in the previous matches, smashed 70 runs to lead Team India to 188 runs.

Herschelle Gibbs (90* off 55 vs West Indies 2007)

Herschelle Gibbs, a former South African opener, had two memorable innings in his career, both of which occurred in 2007. When he hit six sixes in an over against the Netherlands during the 2007 ODI World Cup, he became the first player in ODI cricket history to do so. However, in the opening match of the 2007 T20 World Cup, he struck an unbeaten 90 runs for South Africa, which was a more significant innings.

West Indies, batting first after Chris Gayle’s century-making display at the Wanderers, amassed a massive total of 205 runs. Gayle opened the inaugural T20 World Cup in grand fashion by scoring the first-ever T20I century. However, Gibbs led the Proteas to a historic victory by scoring an undefeated 90 runs off just 55 balls at a strike rate of 163.63, following up his recent six-six in the ODI World Cup. With 14 balls left, Gibbs’ knock was sufficient for the hosts to win by eight wickets with ease.

Tillakaratne Dilshan (96* off 57 vs West Indies 2009)

Tillakratne Dilshan, the former captain of Sri Lanka, scored runs in every format of the game, but his 2009 T20 World Cup knock of 96 against the West Indies was the best of all. He was four runs short of becoming the only second T20I century, but he still went very close. Dilshan was the only player who helped lead his team to a total of 158 runs. West Indies never faced much opposition in chasing this target, but in his opening over, Angelo Matthews claimed three wickets to lead his team to the 2009 edition finals. By the end of the 19th over, he was up to 91 runs, but he only managed five runs in the final over, falling short of a century.

Virat Kohli (72*off 44 vs South Africa, 2014)

Throughout his remarkable career to date, Virat Kohli has delivered numerous memorable knocks in every format and at every level of play. Virat Kohli helped India advance to the 2014 T20 World Cup finals in Bangladesh with an undefeated 72 off just 44 balls. After batting first, South Africa amassed 172 runs, led by captain Faf du Plessis’s fifty and JP Duminy’s flawless 45-run innings. With six wickets and five balls left, the Indian batsmen, however, did a fantastic job of chasing down the total. After hitting just one and two in his first 17 balls, Kohli steadily increased his innings. Using just three dot balls, he scored over half of his runs without any boundaries.

Brendon McCullum (123 off 58 vs Bangladesh, 2012)

Brendon McCullum scored 123 runs off just 58 balls against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup in 2012 in Pallekele. In T20I cricket, he surpassed Richard Levi’s record for most runs scored. McCullum made history by being the first player in T20Is to score two tons. Batting first, New Zealand scored 191 runs and won their opening match by 59 runs thanks to three wicket hauls from Tim Southee and Kyle Mills.

