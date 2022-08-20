TOP 10 Best Swimming Classes in India | Take your swimming skills to a whole new level – Join Now!

- Advertisement -

Swimming is probably the best exercise to stay fit and be in shape. In swimming one needs to move his/her whole body against the resistance of the water which has several benefits for the body. Major health benefits of swimming includes – it works your whole body, good for sleep, improves mood, builds endurance, muscle strength, enhances cardiovascular fitness etc. You can learn to swim by practicing in lakes, ponds, and other natural resources, but it’s always safe to learn under the eyes of certified fitness trainers and reputed courses. In this blog, we will provide a list of the top 10 best swimming classes in India.

Top 10 Swimming Academy in India

Name Sastha Pools Swimming Academy Swimlife Swimming Academy Bidhan Nagar Swimming Association Michael Phelps Swimming at The Classique Club Bombay YMCA – Swimming Pool Department, Agripada Agon Sports Swimming Pool Netaji Health Club Seasons Indoor Swimming Pool in Madhapur Swimming Pool IIT Madras

Sastha Pools Swimming Academy

Sastha Pools Swimming Academy was established in 2008 and is situated in Bangalore. Its full address is Marathalli, Bellandur, Itpl Main Road, Brookefield, Bangalore – 560037, Opposite Brookefield Mall. They provide separate classes for every age group and also have the facility of discrete classes for women. There are various options for fee payment like cash, cheques, JD pay, UPI, Paytm, Gpay, Phonepe, NEFT, RTGS, IMPS, debit cards, credit cards, etc.

-- Advertisement --

This academy provides you with basic training in swimming. The classes are generally 3 days per week and fees are around Rs 2500 per month.

READ | Aspiring Nutritionists & Sports Nutrition Courses in India

Swimlife Swimming Classes St Joseph Branch

-- Advertisement --

Swimlife Swimming Academy St Joseph Branch is again a Bangalore-based swimming academy. This was founded in 2004 under Karnataka Swimming Association. Their tagline is “Communicate, Educate and Motivate ”.

Sashtha Pools Swimming Academy doesn’t have its official website, but Swimlife has its website. This branch is one of many branches of Swimlife, so you can imagine how big the organization is. The Swimlife offers Infant Swimming Classes, Aqua Fit Classes, Summer Swimming Camps, and Swimming Meets. They also provide Learn to Swim Training, Basic & Advanced Training, and many more.

Bidhan Nagar Swimming Classes

-- Advertisement --

Bidhan Nagar Swimming Association is a swimming class based in Kolkata. Except on Sundays, the swimming classes are available every day. The address is Block B F 141 A, Bidhan Nagar, Kolkata – 700064, Near 5 No Water Tank. The charges for the swimming lessons are as follows: –

Fees for students:

350 INR per Season (fixed half an hour slot).

2100 INR per Season (any one-hour slot).

For non-students (more than 21 years of age):

-- Advertisement --

1750 INR per Season (fixed half an hour slot).

3100 INR per Season (any one-hour slot).

Fitso SEALs Swimming Academy

Fitso SEALs Swimming Academy is located in Noida. This is one of the best when it comes to professionalism in swimming classes and coaching. They have their mobile application and provide options for a membership as well. Remarkably, they have indoor temperature-controlled pools and a Skill Assessment System which is quite a unique and equally fascinating thing.

Other than this academy, they have 5 other pools spread across Noida and Delhi. Fitso is more than just swimming as it comprises all the things that you can do to stay fit. So here, you will expect these services and that too of the highest quality.

Michael Phelps Swimming at The Classique Club

Michael Phelps Swimming at The Classique Club is located in New Link Road, Lokhandwala, Behind Infinity Mall, Andheri West, 400053, Mumbai. This swimming academy has its centers all over India so you don’t need to worry about the authenticity. The area is lavish and you will not face any problems with transportation. All the functions and operations of this are handled by Waveline Sports Pvt. Ltd.

Following are the programs offered by Michael Phelps Swimming at The Classique Club.

Level 1 – Get Wet

A parent & child class for kids – below 3 years.

Level 2 – Pre beginner

The first level is without parental involvement.

Level 3 – Beginner

Make participants comfortable with the water.

Level 4 – Advanced Beginner

Freestyle skills are honed and other competitive strokes are imparted.

Level 5 – Intermediate

The highest level of small group instruction.

READ | Courses for Sports Journalism in India: Insightful Courses for Sports Enthusiasts

Bombay YMCA – Swimming Pool Department, Agripada

Bombay YMCA is one of the oldest and largest non-profit community service organizations in India. They have numerous departments like accommodation & hospitality, meeting & conference facilities, outdoor games, indoor games, art & cultural activities, educational institutes & vocational training centers, intellectual pursuits, social services, camping services, etc.

One such department is the Swimming Pool Department, Agripada. Though they do not have multiple programs, they are best when it comes to Junior group swimming classes. They take around RS 2570 per month and the classes are for 4 hours per day. This is a great opportunity for your child to learn and understand the know-how of swimming.

Agon Sports Swimming Classes

Agon Sports is a big name in the sporting industry and is based in Bangalore. They have badminton courts, a swimming pool, snooker tables, and professional table tennis boards. At Agon, you get a semi-Olympic swimming pool, which measures 25 meters and comprises 7 independent lanes. They also provide a dedicated swimming pool for children and a lady trainer for the women. The pool has temperature controlled feature, so you need not worry about the coldness of the water.

Swimming Classes in Netaji Health Club

Netaji Health Club is situated in Kerala and is a big name in the health and fitness industry. They have gyms, yoga classes, music classes, women’s gyms, swimming classes, martial arts training centers, health clubs, men’s gyms, yoga classes for kids, etc.

The exact location of the pool is 2855+WWH, Surabhi Road, Near Kochi Corporation Zonal Office Edappally, Sonia Nagar, Mamangalam, Edappally, Ernakulam, Kerala 682024.

Swimming Classes at Seasons Indoor Swimming Pool in Madhapur

This indoor swimming pool is offered by SeasonSwim, an organization solely for swimming activities in Hyderabad. In the scorching heat of Hyderabad, if you need to cool yourself then this is the best place to do so. Other than the facility at Madhapur, they are also located in Kondapur, Abids, Tankbund, and Erragadda. They provide swimming classes for kids, adults, and toddlers as well.

Swimming Pool IIT Madras

IIT Madras is a pioneer in education and is considered among the leading institutions for education and sports. The swimming pool offered by IIT Madras is of top-notch quality. They have a warm-up pool for beginners and a deep pool for advanced swimmers.

If you go with your friends and family, you can have fun with water sports as well. This is probably the second biggest and best in Chennai. So if you are around Chennai and want to get rid of humidity, just go to the Swimming pool of IIT Madras.

Conclusion

We have covered the top 10 best swimming classes or academies across India. The list covers swimming academies in Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Kerala, and Kolkata, and also accompanied by some classes in Hyderabad and Bangalore.

Swimming is perhaps the only sport where you can have fun with your friends and families. That’s why swimming is loved by everyone. So if you want to glide on water like a pro, enroll in the swimming classes and let the swimming begin.

READ | Top 7 best online yoga classes for a stress free & healthy lifestyle

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport