Top 10 Best Protein Powders: Start the Right ‘Whey’ Today

Body of every person living on Earth is different from other and so their proteins and other nutrients requirements. It mostly depends on body type, living style and occupation. Many people might need extra protein in their diet to fulfill the requirements of daily proteins. Protein powders proved to be ideal supplements for both athletes and non-athletes.

Sportspersons often require highly nutritious food and high protein diets to fuel their intense workouts. Non-athletes also need protein powders to supplement their diets with an easy source of protein.

However, with so many protein supplements on the market today, it’s quite challenging to find a protein supplement that is effective in its composition as well as tastes delicious. So, we at KreedOn have made this list of the 10 best protein powders for you.

There are several protein powders out there to help you hit your macro-nutrient goal. These protein powders are available in a wide range of flavors.

This blog will help you to find the product that fits your taste best. Whether you want a creamy, chalky, or even fruity flavored protein powder, it’s available.

Top 10 Best Protein Powders

MuscleBlaze Beginner’s Whey Protein: Best Whey Protein

Kick-start your fitness journey with the best whey protein powder from MuscleBlaze. It is an excellent brand that produces the best protein powders and is good for beginners.

It also gives 5.5 g of EAAs and 2.6 g of BCAAs with each scoop. In this product, whey protein is the only source of protein and delivers 12g of protein in each serving. It is easy to absorb and has a richer amino acid profile. It is one of the most affordable and best protein powders on the market.

Pros Cons Affordable Taste is average Great for muscle building Artificial sweeteners are present Perfect for athletes

Check Price

Mypro Sport Nutrition Slim Shake Protein Powder: Best Protein Shakes

This is an excellent protein powder for both men and women. It has protein, minerals, and vitamins to fulfill your body needs. It provides you with a healthy dose of protein and helps improve your digestion.

This slim shake is one of the best protein diet for good health and weight loss. The Myro Slim shake is completely gluten-free and perfect for meal replacement. This protein powder is available in various flavors and is a delicious way to curb your hunger.

Pros Cons For both men and women Not sugar-free Healthy Does not work as a meal replacement Great for weight loss

Check Price

Bigmuscles Nutrition Essential Whey Protein Powder

Bigmuscles is an incredibly popular sports nutrition brand, which was founded in 2009. It is one of the most trustworthy brands in the world. This brand makes some of the best protein powders which are perfect for building muscles and helping in muscle recovery.

It is one of the best whey proteins with added vitamins and minerals. It is completely gluten and soy-free. You can enjoy this protein powder before workouts or between meals.

It is one of the best whey proteins and probably the best protein powder for men.

Pros Cons Helps in muscle recovery Bitter taste Gluten-Free Does not dissolve well Zero added sugar

Check Price

OZiva Daily Protein Activ For Women: Best Protein Powder for Women

Oziva Daily Protein Active is a plant-based protein powder for women. It builds up energy levels in the human body and improves your immune system. It also helps you maintain your bone health and keeps you fit and healthy.

There are various sources of protein in this protein powder. They maintain hormonal balance in your body. This protein powder has many plant extracts to improve your digestive and respiratory health.

This protein powder is easy to consume and completely gluten-free.

Pros Cons Best protein powder for women Taste is average Helps immune system Not many cons Improves digestion

Check Price

Vegan Bit 100% Plant-Based Protein Powder

This is one of the best protein powders for men available in the market today. This plant-based protein powder is almost free from added sugar or artificial preservative. This protein powder helps keep your body strong and healthy.

Vegan Bit protein powder blend contains 23 g of protein in each serving. The protein in this pack is almost entirely plant-based and gives you around 126 calories per serving. This helps in muscle recovery and growth.

It is one of the most healthy protein powders on this list.

Pros Cons Perfect for vegetarians Not many cons Best plant-based protein powder Helps in muscle recovery

Check Price

Endura Mass Weight Gainer: Best Mass Gainer

Endura Mass is an extremely popular product that almost every Indian is familiar with. Endura Mass provides 3480 extra calories per day and helps gain weight.

It also keeps you fit and healthy. Endura mass is a mass gainer for both men and women. Endura mass work perfectly with milk or juice that need to be taken one to three times a day. It is one of the best protein supplements for gym beginners to grow muscles.

Pros Cons The best mass gainer Some flavors taste bad Easily available Not suitable for everyone Affordable

Check Price

MuscleBlaze 18 g Protein Shake: Best Protein Shakes

This is the second product on this list from MuscleBlaze. It is one of the best protein shakes available with zero added sugar and contains no artificial flavors. It is adequate for muscle gain and weight management.

This protein shake is available in two flavors. The Protein shake delivers 109 calories per serving and provides 30% of your daily protein intake.

It is a good supplement for post-workout and in-between meals and helps you maintain your health while you gain weight.

Pros Cons No artificial flavor Bad taste Helps you gain weight Missing flavors Increases your daily protein intake

Check Price

Herbalife Nutrition Personalized Protein Powder: Plant-Based Protein Powder

Herbalife is a popular health brand and also the number one nutrition brand in the world. This is one of the best protein powders from Herbalife. It makes quality protein supplements that help you achieve your fitness goals and maintain your health. It is a good choice to maintain good metabolism.

It keeps you healthy and fit by reducing your desire for unhealthy food. This protein powder helps you satisfy your hunger.

This is probably the best plant based protein powder for men in this list

Pros Cons Healthy Not suitable for everyone Provides energy Not many cons Satisfies your hunger

Check Price

Herbalife Formula 1- Nutritional Shake Mix -Vanilla: Best Protein Shakes

This protein shake is the second product on this list from Herbalife. Herbalife is the biggest nutrition brand in the world. This is a great replacement for healthy meals and a wonderful option for people who cannot maintain a balanced diet.

It is a delicious drink that fulfills your nutritional needs and maintains your health. It is a great option for reducing daily calorie intake. The milkshake also helps in weight management and makes you energetic for your entire day.

Pros Cons Delicious and healthy Not for those with digestion issues Great for weight loss Tastes average Helps maintain your health

Check Price

Amway Nutrilite Protein Powder Pack: Best Protein Powder

This product is from a very popular brand. Amway is another name which you must have probably heard before. Amway is one of the few nutrition brands which can compete with Herbalife.

It is easy to digest and sugar-free. This pack is one of the best plant-based protein powders and gives you high protein content in each serving. It will be a perfect option for those looking for healthy protein supplements.

Pros Cons Sugar-free Bad taste Easy to digest Not many cons Great protein powders

Check Price

