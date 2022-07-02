Top 10 Best Indian Jerseys of all time | Buy today to support the men in blue

Cricket is one of the most popular sports and is followed in many parts of the globe. In India, this sport has immense popularity with a wide range of passionate fans which makes this game more exciting.
India has been a dominant force in world cricket for more than two decades. The Indian cricket team has given us so many iconic moments. Cricket is a game known for its wonderful glories and every Indian cricket jersey is memorable in its way.
There are many Indian cricket jerseys to choose from, but the decision is not that easy. Indian cricket jerseys come in all sorts of designs, colors, and fabrics. Although, the color of these jerseys has been the same for over 100 years. Indian cricket jerseys are a great way of expressing love for your country.
We’re going to look at some of the best Indian cricket jerseys. Whether it’s the iconic 2011 World Cup jersey or the recent 2019 world cup, you will find all iconic Indian jerseys on this list.
List of Best India Jersey
India New ODI Retro Jersey 2021-2022
India New ODI Retro Jersey 2021-22 is identical to the 2020 jersey with a very minimal difference. This jersey is colored in various shades of blue from top to bottom.
The Byju’s sponsor logo is in the middle and the MPL logo is present on the top-right side of this jersey. It is made from the highest quality fabric and is incredibly comfortable.
This jersey was meant to be an updated version of the 2020 jersey and is truly beautiful and attractive.
|Pros
|Cons
|Attractive design
|Too tight
|Latest Indian jersey
|Size is an issue
|Comfortable
JUSBALL – ODI Cricket Jersey with Blue Shorts 2020
This Indian jersey is a tribute to the 1992 oxford blue jersey. Whether it’s the colors or the design, it resembles the 1992 jersey in every way.-- Advertisement --
This jersey is colored blue throughout, with shades of orange. Four distinct color stripes are present in the top right and top left corners. These stripes are colored blue, green, red, and white. The design is attractive and suits the Indian team well.
|Pros
|Cons
|Retro vibe
|Average Fabric quality
|A tribute to the 1992 jersey
|Fitting is an issue
|Beautiful look
India 2011 World Cup Winning Jersey: Best Indian Cricket team jersey
This is probably the most iconic jersey in Indian Cricket. The 2011 World Cup victory was one of the biggest moments in Indian Cricket.
This Indian jersey is colored halfway between dark and light blue. It also has tricolor stripes with the Sahara logo on the left sleeve.
One of the most iconic Indian jerseys ever that will make you feel nostalgic over the 2011 victory.
- It’s undoubtedly one of the most attractive Indian jerseys on the market.
|Pros
|Cons
|One of the most iconic Indian jerseys
|Size can be an issue
|Nice design
|Not many cons
|Comfortable
Infinity Sports India Retro Jersey Virat 18
Virat Kohli is the former Indian cricket captain. He is incredibly popular and well known among Indian fans. Cricket fans love to wear their favorite player’s jersey.
For all Virat Kohli fans out there, this is a jersey depicting his number and name. The design is similar to the 2020 Indian jersey, but with a more retro vibe.
While not something particularly new, this would be something special for Virat Kohli fans.
- Try this jersey on whenever Kohli scores another memorable century.
|Pros
|Cons
|Great for Virat fans
|Similar to the 2020 jersey
|1992 retro vibes
|Comfort is an issue
|Affordable
India ODI/T20 Away Jersey 2022
This is the Indian team’s away jersey for the year 2022. The shades are similar to other recent jerseys with dominant colors of blue and orange. The jersey is colored in various shades of blue everywhere except the sleeves. The sleeves are colored bright orange.
This is probably one of India’s most attractive jerseys. The vibrant orange and blue colors truly give it a distinct feel.
|Pros
|Cons
|Vibrant and beautiful
|Size can be a problem
|Very Comfortable
|Not many cons
|Attractive design
Triumph Men’s/Boy’s Team India ICC World Cup 2019 jersey
This jersey was introduced in 2019. This was done before the much-awaited 2019 ICC World Cup.
This jersey was almost entirely blue with orange color stripes. It has a simple yet elegant look. This Indian jersey also had an orange variant for away matches.
Despite having a basic design, it is one of the most attractive Indian jerseys on this list. Furthermore, it was also a World Cup jersey which makes it even more special.
|Pros
|Cons
|World Cup jersey
|Simplistic design
|Attractive look
|A bit expensive
|Elegant design
India Orange 2019 W/C Jersey – Half Sleeves
This Indian jersey was also introduced before the 2019 World Cup. It was specifically made for away matches. This Indian jersey has a distinctly stylish look.
The sleeves along with the sides are colored orange. Whereas, the rest of the jersey is painted with dark blue shades.
These jerseys have an incredibly unique design. The orange color dominates and makes the jersey vibrant.
|Pros
|Cons
|Stylish design
|Not many cons
|Vibrant color
|Comfortable jersey
India Test (WTC) Jersey 2021- Full Sleeves
Test cricket has usually had the most simple jerseys. These shirts are completely white with a logo to represent the team. However, this Indian test jersey is made special due to a simple fact. The Indian team wore this jersey for the first-ever World Test Championship. They performed impressively and managed to reach the finals.
This Indian jersey is all-white with the team logo on the right side. Moreover, it is made slightly more attractive by the dark blue colors of the logo.
This is undoubtedly India’s best test jersey ever.
|Pros
|Cons
|World Test Championship Jersey
|Basic test design
|Elegant white
|Gets dirty easily
|Attractive colors
India 2007 T20 World Cup Winning Jersey – Half Sleeves
The 2007 T20 world cup has to be one of the biggest highlights in Indian Cricket. This T20 world cup victory helped create a new sense of hope among the Indian fans.
This Indian jersey was colored in light blue shades and had the tricolor swirling on the right side. It also had the Sahara logo on the sleeves to represent the sponsor.
This jersey will forever be remembered as a world cup winning jersey. The 2007 world cup winning jersey is undoubtedly one of the most iconic Indian jerseys.
|Pros
|Cons
|World Cup-winning jersey
|Simplistic design
|Nice design
|Hard to clean
|Very Comfortable
India 1996 World Cup Jersey – Half Sleeves: Indian Retro jersey
The 1996 world cup jersey is an incredibly nostalgic jersey for Indian cricket fans. This is probably the jersey that comes to your mind when you think of the 1990s era of Indian Cricket.
The Indian team had a light blue and yellow jersey at this point. The chest and sleeves are entirely covered in yellow. The rest of the shirt was blue with white lines. Moreover, rainbow-colored arrows were painted on the chest and around the sleeves.
It is hard to forget the retro vibes of these 1996 Indian jerseys.
|Pros
|Cons
|Retro vibe
|Different from most Indian jerseys
|Classic design
|Size can be an issue
|Unique look