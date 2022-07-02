Saturday, July 2, 2022
HomeSports 2.0Top 10 Best Indian Jerseys of all time | Buy today to...

Top 10 Best Indian Jerseys of all time | Buy today to support the men in blue

-- Advertisement --
By KreedOn Network
Updated:
Team India Jersey - KreedO
Image Source: EastMojo
- Advertisement -

Cricket is one of the most popular sports and is followed in many parts of the globe. In India, this sport has immense popularity with a wide range of passionate fans which makes this game more exciting.

India has been a dominant force in world cricket for more than two decades. The Indian cricket team has given us so many iconic moments. Cricket is a game known for its wonderful glories and every Indian cricket jersey is memorable in its way.

-- Advertisement --

There are many Indian cricket jerseys to choose from, but the decision is not that easy. Indian cricket jerseys come in all sorts of designs, colors, and fabrics. Although, the color of these jerseys has been the same for over 100 years. Indian cricket jerseys are a great way of expressing love for your country.

We’re going to look at some of the best Indian cricket jerseys. Whether it’s the iconic 2011 World Cup jersey or the recent 2019 world cup, you will find all iconic Indian jerseys on this list.

List of Best India Jersey

S.NoBest Indian Jerseys
1 India New ODI Retro Jersey 2021-2022
2JUSBALL – ODI Cricket Jersey with Blue Shorts 2021-22
3India 2011 World Cup Winning Jersey
4Infinity Sports India Retro Jersey virat 18
5India ODI/T20 Away Jersey 2022
6Triumph Men’s/Boy’s Team India ICC ICC World Cup 2019
7India Orange 2019 W/C Jersey – Half Sleeves
8India Test (WTC) Jersey 2021- Full Sleeves
9India 2007 T20 World Cup Winning Jersey – Half Sleeves
10India 1996 World Cup Jersey – Half Sleeves

India New ODI Retro Jersey 2021-2022

India jersey - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon
-- Advertisement --

India New ODI Retro Jersey 2021-22 is identical to the 2020 jersey with a very minimal difference. This jersey is colored in various shades of blue from top to bottom. 

The Byju’s sponsor logo is in the middle and the MPL logo is present on the top-right side of this jersey. It is made from the highest quality fabric and is incredibly comfortable.

-- Advertisement --

This jersey was meant to be an updated version of the 2020 jersey and is truly beautiful and attractive.

ProsCons
Attractive designToo tight
Latest Indian jerseySize is an issue 
Comfortable

Check Price

JUSBALL – ODI Cricket Jersey with Blue Shorts 2020

India jersey - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

This Indian jersey is a tribute to the 1992 oxford blue jersey. Whether it’s the colors or the design, it resembles the 1992 jersey in every way.

-- Advertisement --

This jersey is colored blue throughout, with shades of orange. Four distinct color stripes are present in the top right and top left corners. These stripes are colored blue, green, red, and white. The design is attractive and suits the Indian team well.

ProsCons
Retro vibeAverage Fabric quality
A tribute to the 1992 jerseyFitting is an issue
Beautiful look

Check Price

READ | BUY the best cricket balls for more fun & better playing experience

India 2011 World Cup Winning Jersey: Best Indian Cricket team jersey

India jersey - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

This is probably the most iconic jersey in Indian Cricket. The 2011 World Cup victory was one of the biggest moments in Indian Cricket. 

This Indian jersey is colored halfway between dark and light blue. It also has tricolor stripes with the Sahara logo on the left sleeve.

One of the most iconic Indian jerseys ever that will make you feel nostalgic over the 2011 victory.

  • It’s undoubtedly one of the most attractive Indian jerseys on the market.
ProsCons
One of the most iconic Indian jerseysSize can be an issue
Nice designNot many cons
Comfortable 

Check Price

Infinity Sports India Retro Jersey Virat 18

Team India jersey - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Virat Kohli is the former Indian cricket captain. He is incredibly popular and well known among Indian fans. Cricket fans love to wear their favorite player’s jersey. 

For all Virat Kohli fans out there, this is a jersey depicting his number and name. The design is similar to the 2020 Indian jersey, but with a more retro vibe.

While not something particularly new, this would be something special for Virat Kohli fans.

  • Try this jersey on whenever Kohli scores another memorable century.
ProsCons
Great for Virat fansSimilar to the 2020 jersey
1992 retro vibesComfort is an issue
Affordable

Check Price

India ODI/T20 Away Jersey 2022

India Jersey - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

This is the Indian team’s away jersey for the year 2022. The shades are similar to other recent jerseys with dominant colors of blue and orange. The jersey is colored in various shades of blue everywhere except the sleeves. The sleeves are colored bright orange. 

This is probably one of India’s most attractive jerseys. The vibrant orange and blue colors truly give it a distinct feel.

ProsCons
Vibrant and beautifulSize can be a problem 
Very ComfortableNot many cons
Attractive design

Check Price

Triumph Men’s/Boy’s Team India ICC World Cup 2019 jersey

India Jersey - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

This jersey was introduced in 2019. This was done before the much-awaited 2019 ICC World Cup. 

This jersey was almost entirely blue with orange color stripes. It has a simple yet elegant look. This Indian jersey also had an orange variant for away matches.

Despite having a basic design, it is one of the most attractive Indian jerseys on this list. Furthermore, it was also a World Cup jersey which makes it even more special.

ProsCons
World Cup jerseySimplistic design 
Attractive lookA bit expensive
Elegant design

Check Price

India Orange 2019 W/C Jersey – Half Sleeves

KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

This Indian jersey was also introduced before the 2019 World Cup. It was specifically made for away matches. This Indian jersey has a distinctly stylish look.

The sleeves along with the sides are colored orange. Whereas, the rest of the jersey is painted with dark blue shades.

These jerseys have an incredibly unique design. The orange color dominates and makes the jersey vibrant.

ProsCons
Stylish designNot many cons
Vibrant color
Comfortable jersey

Check Price

READ | Best Deals on IPL Jersey

India Test (WTC) Jersey 2021- Full Sleeves

KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Test cricket has usually had the most simple jerseys. These shirts are completely white with a logo to represent the team. However, this Indian test jersey is made special due to a simple fact. The Indian team wore this jersey for the first-ever World Test Championship. They performed impressively and managed to reach the finals. 

This Indian jersey is all-white with the team logo on the right side. Moreover, it is made slightly more attractive by the dark blue colors of the logo.

This is undoubtedly India’s best test jersey ever.

ProsCons
World Test Championship Jersey Basic test design
Elegant whiteGets dirty easily
Attractive colors

Check Price

India 2007 T20 World Cup Winning Jersey – Half Sleeves

KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

The 2007 T20 world cup has to be one of the biggest highlights in Indian Cricket. This T20 world cup victory helped create a new sense of hope among the Indian fans.

This Indian jersey was colored in light blue shades and had the tricolor swirling on the right side. It also had the Sahara logo on the sleeves to represent the sponsor.

This jersey will forever be remembered as a world cup winning jersey. The 2007 world cup winning jersey is undoubtedly one of the most iconic Indian jerseys.

ProsCons
World Cup-winning jerseySimplistic design
Nice designHard to clean
Very Comfortable

Check Price

India 1996 World Cup Jersey – Half Sleeves: Indian Retro jersey

KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

The 1996 world cup jersey is an incredibly nostalgic jersey for Indian cricket fans. This is probably the jersey that comes to your mind when you think of the 1990s era of Indian Cricket.

The Indian team had a light blue and yellow jersey at this point. The chest and sleeves are entirely covered in yellow. The rest of the shirt was blue with white lines. Moreover, rainbow-colored arrows were painted on the chest and around the sleeves.

It is hard to forget the retro vibes of these 1996 Indian jerseys.

ProsCons
Retro vibeDifferent from most Indian jerseys
Classic design Size can be an issue
Unique look

Check Price

READ | Top 10 Best Wicket Keeping Gloves

For more authentic product reviews, follow KreedOn networks today & get the latest & best sports product reviews.

Stay connected, Stay Updated. KreedOn: The voice of Indian Sports

-- Advertisement --
KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on contact@kreedon.com .
Previous articleTop 10 Cricket Bowling Machine | Buy Today to Upscale Your Batting Skills
Next articleTop 10 Roller Skates: Fascinating Roller Skates to Roll with Flow

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 9811999905
Email Us: contact@kreedon.com, marketing@kreedon.com


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Best Cricket Helmets - KreedOn

Top 10 Cricket Helmet for best protection & at most safety

Sports 2.0
Best Tennis Rackets - KreedOn

20 best tennis rackets to buy in 2022 – Rule the...

Sports 2.0
Top 10 wicket keeping gloves-Know finest gloves for cricket game- Buyer’s Guide- KreedOn

Top 10 Best Wicket Keeping Gloves: Buy finest gloves for wicket...

Sports 2.0
cricket batting gloves - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Cricket Batting Gloves 2022 – Buyer’s Guide

Sports 2.0