Top 10 Field Hockey Sticks In 2022 – 23 | Choose The Best Hockey Sticks & Kick Start Your Hockey Journey Today

Tuesday, September 27, 2022
By Saurabh Sameer Karmarkar
Hockey Sticks- KreedOn
Image Source- The Hockey Paper
Tokyo Olympic 2020 proved to be a special tournament for all the Indians and especially for those who have been eagerly waiting for a hockey medal in the Olympics. The 41-year jinx was finally broken when the Indian men’s hockey team won the bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics 2020. Though girls didn’t manage to win a medal, their performance was praised by the entire world and the grit with which they played was just marvelous. These glorifying moments have inspired thousands of children to take a hockey stick in their hand.

India now has a much better environment for hockey and it is important to know some best hockey sticks going around in the market. Well, who knows, with your guidance, your neighbor’s child might wear the blue Indian jersey with a hockey stick in hand. So let’s dive deep into the article about the best field hockey sticks.

Parameters To Consider Before Buying A Hockey Stick

Image Source- CT Insider
To be honest, there is n number of parameters as the choice of the field hockey stick is completely personal. It is perhaps just like a cricket bat

But in general, according to the height of a player, the length of the stick varies. Also, it depends on your position in the field. A defensive player or midfielder may prefer a longer stick and an offensive player may prefer a shorter stick. However, a thumb rule is, that a hockey stick should come up to the top of your hip bone.

Field hockey sticks vary, based on composition, bow shape, and wear and tear. But again selecting a hockey stick is completely a personal choice.

Some Basic Height/Size Guidelines for Hockey Sticks

HeightLength
4′ – Under28″
4’1″ – 4’3″30″
4’4″ – 4’6″32″
4’7″ – 5′34″
5’1″ – 5’3″35 – 35.5″
5’4″- 5’9″36 – 36.5″
5’10” – Over37 – 37.5″

Top 10 Best Field Hockey Sticks

Sr. No.Field Hockey Stick
1.CranBarry Falcon Field Hockey Stick
2.STX Field Hockey IX 401 Indoor Stick
3.A L F A AX2 Composite Hockey Stick
4.A L F A Y30 Composite Hockey Bat
5.TEMPEST Turbo
6.BAS Vampire Service Wood
7.A L F A Magnum
8.Rioff Hockey Stick
9.STX XPR 50 Field Hockey Stick
10.RAKSHAK Target Sticker Finished Laminated Wooden Hook Hockey Stick

CranBarry Falcon

Hockey stick - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

CranBarry Falcon Field Hockey Stick is one of the best in the business of field hockey sticks. The stick is made of a modern age technology called Sigmatex technology, which means high-level carbon weaving and layering in the stick.

The stick is pretty light in weight and highly responsive. The stick is not very useful for defenders. The price is a bit on the higher side, but it is worth investing in.

Pros Cons
Low kick pointPrice
Better stick handling
It may not be a good option for defenders
More control
Reduced weight compared to previous models

 

Check Price

STX Field Hockey IX 401 Indoor Stick

Hockey Sticks - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

The stick is specially designed for fast releases. This 385-gram stick is comparatively lighter and is good in durability also.

This is a great option if you are a bit tight on budget and still don’t want to compromise on the quality of your weapon.

Pros Cons
Quick ReleaseNo Cons
Better Durability
Light
Balanced

 

Check Price

A L F A AX2 Composite

Hockey stick - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

If you are strong enough to play with a slightly heavier stick, then this is the option to consider for you. Plus if you don’t want to spend too much on a hockey stick, you can buy this as it will fulfill all your needs and wants.

The higher weight reduces performance a bit. But again, they are providing a great hockey stick at lower prices with some disadvantages.

Pros Cons
Pocket-friendly pricePerformance could have been slightly better
Better DurabilityHeavier
Quality puck handling feel
Low kick shaft for smooth releases

 

Check Price

A L F A Y30 Composite

Hockey stick - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

A L F A Y30 Composite Hockey Stick is one of the lightest field hockey sticks and a favorite of many hockey players. The stick has stunning looks. This stick has a hybrid kick point. This ensures both power and quick releases.

The balance is perfect and the feel of the stick in hand while playing is just unbelievable. It is a bit expensive. But it is okay considering the overall performance and feel.

Pros Cons
A good option for forwards and defensemenLess Durable
LightweightExpensive
Stunning looks

 

Check Price

TEMPEST Turbo

Hockey stick - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

So far we have seen the sticks favoring the forwards, but TEMPEST Turbo Field Hockey bat is designed for defenders. Forwards can use it, but they might have to deal with slow release. This stick is very durable and strong.

When you hold the stick in hand, you can feel the power it possesses. It’s got a mid-kick shaft which helps build up power and release the puck at top speeds.

Pros Cons
Best for defensePrice
Strong, powerful, and accurateSlower release time
Lightweight and Durable

Check Price

BAS Vampire Service Wood Hockey Stick

Hockey stick - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

The most notable feature of the BAS Vampire Service Wood Hockey bat is its mid-kick point. This mid-kick point does take the power and speed of the shot to the next level. Despite the power it possesses, it doesn’t count much on a weighing scale. You must have guessed it right, this is the best option for the defense.

When held in hands, it does give a feeling of comfort and at the same time a feeling of power. Being an elite hockey bat, it is expensive. Well, there have been some problems with durability. But again, there will be pros and there will be cons, you just have to decide what is best for you.

Pros Cons
PowerPrice
Popular amongst hockey playersDurability
Lightweight

 

Check Price

A L F A Magnum Wooden Hockey Stick

Hockey stick - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

This Sticks has captured the market despite being a newcomer. They have provided the quality and in return, they do get good support from the customers. A L F A Magnum Wooden Hockey bat weighs only 355 grams and is the lightest of them all. Well, you will pay some extra bucks for the light nature.

The stick impresses with performance and accuracy. The extra light nature can adversely impact the durability, but the product is quite new to the market and there haven’t been any complaints regarding the durability.

Pros Cons
Elite-level hockey stickLimited
355 gramsPotential durability concerns
LightweightExpensive

Check Price

Rioff Hockey Stick

KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Rioff Hockey bat is one of the favorite field hockey sticks of many. Perhaps it doesn’t have the next-gen features, but still, it is competing brilliantly with the high-tech sticks.

Balance is extremely good, and the lightweight of it is a cherry on top. You might have to pay the price of a premier stick, but again, everything at the top comes with a price.

Pros Cons
Quick releasePrice
A stiff blade allows for accurate shooting
Lightweight

Check Price

STX XPR 50 Field Hockey Stick

KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Power is the term you might associate with STX XPR 50 Field Hockey bat. Along with power, it is lighter as well. Well, there have been some issues regarding the durability of the stick. The shaft of the stick is made of SmartPly technology and is 39% stronger and 5% lighter than its predecessor

It has a low kick point shaft for additional speed. You might have guessed the price and it’s quite high but it is worth it for sure.

Pros Cons
Quick releaseExpensive
Great puck control and feel
Features Fiber Shield for better durability
Blade Tech technology increases the blade strength

 

Check Price

RAKSHAK Target Sticker Finished Laminated Wooden Hook Hockey Bat

KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

RAKSHAK Target Sticker Finished Laminated Wooden Hook Hockey bat is for the ones who want a cheap, but good hockey stick which can serve them till they start earning enough to buy an expensive one.

It is fairly strong and fairly light. And this is the best you can ask for the price of the RAKSHAK Target Sticker Hockey bat. Though it is a lower-end model, it is still a good option for most hockey players.

Pros Cons
InexpensiveExpensive
Low kick allows for powerful and quick shots
Great feel for the price
Durable

Check Price

field hockey shoes - KreedOnRead More | Top 10 hockey shoes | Choose the best hockey shoes for your daily practice

Saurabh Sameer Karmarkar
Saurabh’s love for Test cricket has no limits. He indulges himself in listening to experts talking about Test cricket. Saurabh absolutely loves the way Aussies play the game. He is quite new to football, but football fever has taken complete control of him. He is an ardent Bayern Munich fan. Saurabh loves to write about sports. Other than sports, he is a voracious reader, a fitness freak, loves physics, loves to stay away from social media, and a Mechanical Engineer too!
