Top 10 Best Gym Equipment Brands In India | Choose the Best Training Equipment for Your Gym & Home

Running a gym is not an easy task. First and foremost the owner needs to know the nitty-gritty of the fitness industry and then he/she should do the market research. Then comes the selection of location, hiring the trainers, and other staff. The most crucial thing of all is buying the right gym equipment without which no one would call your ‘gym’ a gym. This is perhaps the toughest thing to do as you are ultimately taking a risk of investing a huge sum of money. That’s why proper and deep research needs be done while buying gym equipment. Well, to buy gym equipment, you do not need to have a gym, you can still buy those and use them for the workout at home. So here are the best gym equipment brands. But before that let’s know why it is important to buy gym equipment from quality brands.

Why it is important to choose quality gym machines?

The most important thing to consider while buying gym equipment is the quality of the product and only a renowned brand can offer you the highest quality. The quality and guarantee offered by big brands is unmatched by others. When it comes to gym machines and equipment, quality is much more important, because what is being put at risk is the body itself. If one uses gym equipment of poor quality, he/she is at risk of damaging the body structure and shape.

So, be it is a gym or home workout equipment, highest quality is a must.

Top 10 Fitness Equipment Brands

Sr. No. Fitness Equipment Brand 1. Lifelong 2. Kore 3. StarX Fitness 4. Vivafitness 5. BODYFITLINE 6. Hashtag-Fitness 7. Greatlife India 8. MAXPRO 9. Flexnest 10. Cybex

Lifelong

Lifelong is a brand of all the things and equipment you need on a day-to-day basis. The company also has its dedicated wing for fitness products. It provides you with home workout equipment as well as gym gear. The brand has durable and user-friendly designed gym equipment keeping in mind the comfort of the buyers.

The company has kitchen appliances, home appliances, grooming appliances, lifestyle, and smart home appliances. When it comes to Lifelong’s fitness appliances, India’s fitness freak Milind Soman is the brand ambassador.

Following is the range of fitness equipment at the company:-

Kore

Kore is again a full-fledged brand in the fitness industry that has the business of fitness products. The good thing about them is that they rent some of their products, so you don’t need to take the burden of the huge expenses of buying the fitness item.

Along with providing fitness and gym equipment, Kore also helps in personal training and home services. It has its Kore academy, which has a bunch of fitness trainers and professionals who will help you to achieve your fitness goal.

Range Of Equipment

Home gym equipment.

Dumbbells.

Punching Bags.

Gym Accessories

Skipping ropes.

Weights.

Rods.

Pull-Up Bar and Ab Straps.

StarX Fitness

StarX Fitness is a gym fitness equipment manufacturer in Jalandhar, Punjab. It manufactures everything you need in the fitness industry. They have gym gloves, gym clothing, and gym bags along with weights, plates, rods, and everything. In dumbbells, they have varieties like PVC dumbbells, Hex dumbbells, chrome steel dumbbells, and whatnot.

The company understands the needs of people who work out at home. For them, they have designed a specially made home workout combo set which consists of plates of various weights, barbells, gloves, and other things as well. StarX fitness also produces adjustable dumbbells.

Range Of Equipment

Dumbbells.

Fitness Kits.

Rubber Weights.

Steel Plate.

PVC Plates.

Multipurpose Fitness Benches.

Punching Bags.

Skipping Ropes.

Gym Accessories.

Vivafitness

Vivafitness is one of the biggest and world-famous brands in the gym and fitness industry. The company does have both commercials as well as domestic equipment. Some well-known and reputed companies like DLF, Supertech, L&T, Mahindra Satyam, and Accenture are clients of Vivafitness.

Along with equipment, they also assist in gym planning.

Range Of Equipment

Treadmills

Elliptical Trainers

Bikes.

Rowers

Step Mill

Strength

Cross-Training

Pilates

X Series – Light Commercial.

Fitness Massager.

BODYFITLINE

BODYFITLINE is a manufacturer, wholesaler, and trader of gym and fitness equipment. The company also has lots for import and export of strength training equipment. They provide a complete gym equipment range for the installation of your gym or at home. It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google and most of the reviews are positive.

Range Of Equipment

Benches.

Cardio Equipment.

Dumbbells.

Hammer Series.

Weight Machine.

Strength.

Gym Weight Machine.

Hashtag-Fitness

Hashtag–Fitness is a company for you if you want to convert your room to a high-class gym. Hashtag-Fitness will give you all the assistance you need to build a home gym. The company provides plates and dumbbells made of different materials with different designs.

Hashtag-Fitness stands out from the rest as they also have wall mounting bars which no other fitness brand provides. They also have speed training equipment.

Range Of Equipment

Barbell And Dumbbell Rods.

Gym Accessories.

Speed Training Equipment.

Gym Weights.

Yoga Accessories.

Benches.

Hanging Bars.

Greatlife India

Greatlife India is a Fitness and Gym Equipment Wholesaler in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The brand is a veteran in this industry and has provided gym and gym-related equipment to various gyms, apartments, residential buildings, offices, corporate companies, and resorts. Greatlife India has a blog where they post regular content about fitness and related things.

Range Of Equipment

Treadmills.

Gym Bikes.

Cross-Trainers.

Rowing Machines.

Plate-Loaded Series.

Strength Series.

Customize Racks.

Fitness Accessories.

MAXPRO

MAXPRO is a legendary brand in the gym and fitness equipment industry. They have installed equipment in more than 3000 gyms, have 70 brand stores, and have an ever-increasing number of happy customers. Currently, for most of their products, a high amount of discount is going on. So, if you are looking for any fitness-related equipment, don’t waste time, go to the official website of MAXPRO and buy as per your requirement.

Range Of Equipment

Cardio Equipment.

Treadmills.

Strength Equipment.

Plate Loaded.

Benches And Racks.

Pin Loaded.

Dumbbells / Plates.

Bars / Rods.

Ropes And Bands.

Bells And Balls.

Mats / Weights.

Other Accessories.

Flexnest

Flexnest is a one-stop destination if you want to build a home gym with a long list of equipment. They will not only provide you with them in lesser time but will also give them at a very reasonable rate. Most importantly, the delivery is free of cost. All the gears are designed in Germany.

If you do not have enough financial resources to buy this equipment, Flexnest does offer you all the equipment at 0% EMI above orders of 10000.

Range Of Equipment

Bike.

Strength Equipment.

Yoga mats.

Foam Rollers.

Flex Bench.

Dumbbells.

Kettlebell.

Barbells.

Cybex

Cybex is a US-based fitness equipment brand that comes under the brand Lifefitness. Along with providing workout equipment, Cybex also provides an expert’s opinion about the various issues or problems that you face during a workout.

Cybex is one of the best gym equipment brands and also has its fitness blog where they write about the trending things in the fitness industry. Cybex has categorized equipment based on the type of exercise i.e. Cardio category, strength training category, and group category.

Range Of Equipment

Treadmills.

Exercise Bikes.

Cross trainers.

Plates loaded.

Benches.

Racks.

Sparc.

Hydro Rowers.

