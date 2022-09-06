List of Top 10 Best Golf Clubs/Golf Course In India – Enhance you playing skills today

- Advertisement -

Golf is a club-and-ball sport in which players use multiple clubs to hit balls into a series of holes with as few strokes as possible. Golf is also a relaxing sport that you enjoy with your family and friends. Indians know about golf, but the sport being a rich men’s sport, golf is limited to a particular class of people. Despite the limited number of potential customers, there are plenty of golf clubs/Golf courses in India. In this article, we will let you know about the Top 10 best golf courses in India.

List of Top 10 Best Golf Courses in India

Rank Golf Course 1. Prestige Golfshire Club, Bengaluru 2. Royal Springs Golf Course, Srinagar, Kashmir 3. Gulmarg Golf Club, Kashmir 4. Naldhera Golf Course, Shimla 5. The Royal Calcutta Golf Club, Kolkata 6. The Kodaikanal Golf Club, Tamil Nadu 7. DLF Golf and Country Club, Gurgaon 8. Chandigarh Golf Course, Chandigarh 9. The Delhi Golf Club, Delhi 10. Oxford Golf & Country Club, Pune

Prestige Golfshire Club, Bengaluru

Prestige Golfshire Club spans over 275 acres of lush green fields. The course’s beauty is enhanced with Karehalli Lake and Nandi Hill fortress. Golfers do face challenges here as the course has two-tiered deep shapely bunkers on the soothing greenery. Well, if you want to relax, these two bunkers don’t matter.

Other than golf, you can have some fun in the swimming, spa, squash courts, crèche, and restaurants. Not to forget, competitive matches are conducted here as well.

Royal Springs Golf Course, Srinagar, Kashmir

Kashmir is a heaven on earth as it has everything from snow, to lakes, and greenery. In Srinagar, we have Royal Springs Golf Course which is in Zabarwan Mountains. This golf course has 18 holes and par 72 and it spreads out around 6985 yards. This course has been designed by famous American Golfer, Robert Trent Jones Jr.

The world’s first women’s golf tournament was arranged here in which women’s from 50 countries participated.

There are four natural water springs around the course and hence the name Royal Springs Golf Course. A very rare species of an oak tree, Cork Oaks, are also found here.

Gulmarg Golf Club, Kashmir

We are still in Kashmir and this time at Gulmarg Golf Club. Gulmarg Golf Course is the highest golf course in the world as it is 2650 meters above sea level. This golf club in India was designed in the 19th Century by Colonel Neville Chamberlain. Later, it made its place in the history of golf by arranging the first Golf Tournament. This world’s highest golf course has 16 different species of wildflowers.

Naldhera Golf Course, Shimla

Shimla is tourists’ favorite destination. With the beautiful mountain range, winding roads, a panoramic view of the valley, and chilling, but equally freshening atmosphere, Shimla must be on everyone’s bucket list. Naldhera Golf Course in Shimla does add value to Shimla and is one of the tourist attractions in India.

It was established by the British in 1900. The golf course has 18 holes and par 68 and this golf course is one of the toughest playgrounds for the sloping glades.

The Royal Calcutta Golf Club, Kolkata

The Royal Calcutta Golf Club was established in 1829 and is the oldest golf club in India. This golf course is situated in Kolkata and has seen a long 193 years and is still running fine. The golf course has 18 holes and par 72.

To everyone’s delight, this golf course is amidst all this cacophony. People love to come here, relax a bit and eliminate all the clamoring noises for a while.

The Kodaikanal Golf Club, Tamil Nadu

The sheer magnitude of the Kodaikanal (Tamil Nadu) Golf Club is mind-boggling. The club is spread across whooping 6426 yards and has 18 holes and par 71. This golf course is also one of the oldest golf clubs in India as it was established in 1895 by twelve British Golfers.

The golf course conducts some famous tournaments like Palani Hill Open, Rudrappan Memorial Cup, Veday Cup, etc.

DLF Golf and Country Club, Gurgaon

Despite being surrounded by skyscrapers, the DLF Golf and Country Club does not fail to provide a relaxing and chilling atmosphere. The presence of buildings around it makes it a unique golf course in India. Though golf is a major sport here, you can indulge yourself in swimming, tennis, and other activities as well.

Again, it is quite different from other clubs as on one side, we have golf courses from the 1800s and 1900s and on another side, we have DLF Golf and Country Club, which was established in 1999.

Chandigarh Golf Course, Chandigarh

Chandigarh is India’s first planned city. The beauty of this planned city is supplemented by Chandigarh Golf Course. The golf course is located at the foothills of Shivalik Mountain and is also in the vicinity of Shukna Lake which is one of the tourists’ points of attraction.

The golf course has a wide range of flora and fauna. The club gets a soothing effect thanks to the chirping birds.

The Delhi Golf Club, Delhi

The Delhi Golf Club is spread across 180 acres. The course has 18-holes designed by the Gary Player Design studio, which is part of the Asian PGA Tour, a shorter 9-hole course, and a sprawling clubhouse with a swimming pool.

You can come with your family and can spend time in places like a bungalow-style clubhouse with extensive lawns, gazebos, several indoor and outdoor bars, restaurants, a gym, a sauna, a pro shop, and much more.

Oxford Golf & Country Club, Pune

Oxford Golf & Country Club is located in a beautiful city, Pune. The club is close to Mumbai-Bangalore Highway. It is the house of an 18-hole private golf course, a luxurious hotel, and a Leadbetter Golf Academy.

This golf course is in the Sahyadri mountain range and spans around 1100 acres of land. It comprises apartments, houses, villas, and a plush hotel. This golf course is very unique as it offers training for beginners.

The name of such training courses are as follows-

Head Pro Golf Lessons.

Golf Beginner Programs.

Assistant Pro Golf Lessons.

Golf Professional Satellite Programs.

Again, with a golf shop in place, it does add value to the uniqueness of the club. The golf shop sells everything related to golf. The shop offers rental golf shoes, tailor-made rental clubs, caps, balls, gloves, and several other accessories along with souvenirs and mementos.

