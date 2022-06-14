Top 10 Best Football Managers In The World 2022

- Advertisement -

Every football team has its unique style of playing which differentiates them from each other. This depends on the manager appointed by the club management to lead the team to glory. A manager is perhaps the most important piece of the jigsaw, which creates a successful football team. From recruiting players with particular profiles, instilling positivity, building team morale, and forming tactics to display on the pitch – the best football managers has various kinds of responsibilities.

However, it is a very cruel thing about the footballing world that the players get almost all the credit for good performances while the manager is always the first one to be blamed and sacked after an underwhelming run of performances. Time and again it has been said that managers deserve more respect than what they currently get from fans and pundits alike.

In this article, we do our part to recognize the top 10 football managers in the world. With the 2022-23 season kicking off in two months, here we list down the best football managers in the world in 2022. (Only club football is considered)

Top 10 Best Football Managers in the world

Steve Cooper

Yes, our first pick will surprise a lot of the readers. But the pick is totally justified and Steve Cooper is one of the great footballing brains in the world. He had already taken the England team to victory in the FIFA U-17 men’s World Cup back in 2017 before taking charge as Nottingham Forest’s manager. When Cooper took the job, Nottingham had just one point from their first six games and was reeling at the bottom of the EFL Championship table. Fast forward to the end of the 2021-22 season, Forrest is back in the Premier League after 23 years beating Huddersfield Town 1-0 in the Playoffs final. Apart from that, Cooper and his men had an impressive FA Cup run as well losing out to eventual champions Liverpool in the quarter-finals. The English manager has done wonders with a team that looked lost at the start of the season instilling confidence and desire to win. In the 2022-23 season, they will definitely be one of the teams to watch.

David Moyes

West Ham might have narrowly lost out on their Europa League place to Manchester United in 2022 but we cannot help but appreciate the work David Moyes has done with the team. They will play European football for the second time in a row for the first time, with the Conference League in their grasp for the 2022-23 season. Apart from that, Moyes led the Hammers to their best finish in a European competition where they lost in the semi-finals of the Europa League to champion Eintracht Frankfurt. West Ham is currently one of the best teams in England who can very well challenge the bigger clubs. He has assembled a very talented squad at his disposal since his appointment in 2017 with the likes of Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen, and Said Benrahma.

The Scottsman has bounced back very strongly from his failed tenure at Manchester United. He looks very much like the Sunderland Moyes once again making the West London outfit play in the proper David Moyes style of slow build-up and fast counters. West Ham can very likely dream of a UCL spot in the coming future if Moyes continues at the club and gets proper support from the management.

Diego Simeone

The 2021-22 season was quite underwhelming for Diego Simeone and his Atletico Madrid team as they subjugated their La Liga title to city rivals Real Madrid and lost in the UCL quarter-finals to Manchester City. But one failed season cannot deny the work Simeone has done for the Rojiblancos. Atletico Madrid has won two La Liga titles under him and reached the UCL final on two separate occasions since Cholo took over in 2013.

He has turned Atletico into a defensive powerhouse where his defensive style of play has brought them a considerable amount of success. In the coming season, Atletico will definitely fight again with the Uruguayan at the helm.

Erik Ten Hag

In the coming 2022-23 season, if there’s any manager who has the biggest job in hand, it’s Erik Ten Hag. Ten Hag has left Ajax this summer and agreed to become the new manager of Manchester United who has the responsibility of revamping the entire squad and bringing United back to their best. Certainly, his reputation is quite brilliant to be handed over such a crucial job which is for the great work he has done at Ajax. The Dutchman has won three Eredivisie titles with Ajax and had a brilliant 2018-19 UCL campaign where they defeated Real Madrid, Juventus eventually lost to Tottenham Hotspurs. Ten Hag is a very intelligent manager whose playing style resembles that of Pep Guardiola’s mixed with the flavor of Dutch total football.

He likes his team to play possession-based football where the wingers play a very important role and the players counter-press really hard when they lose the ball. It is definitely a treat to the eyes watching Ten Hag’s team play. But how well he will fare in the pacey and physical Premier League, only time will tell.

Best Football Managers in the World: Jose Mourinho

After his failed stint at Tottenham Hotspurs, Mourinho has proved his critics wrong once again with an incredibly successful debut campaign in the Serie A with AS Roma. The Portuguese have led his side to win the maiden European Conference League title and are going to play in the Europa League in the 2022-23 season. There is no doubt that Jose Mourinho is one of the greatest football managers of all time cementing his place with some of the legends. However, this season he just showed the world that he is far from being done. His style of play still works with a proper set of players and Mourinho and his men will march again next season. Indeed, the “Special One”.

Best Football Managers in the World: Stefano Pioli

Nobody ever thought that a once-appointed interim manager would help AC Milan win the Scudetto for the first time since 2011. Stefano Pioli was just appointed as a temporary manager in the 2019-20 season to see out the rest of the season before Ralf Ragnick takes over the next season. But the club management showed their faith in Pioli for a whole season and he guaranteed the club UCL football after a long time and in the 2021-22 season has pulled off the remarkable job of winning the Serie A title with Milan. Pioli has filled his team with passion and energy. His squad is young with the proper mix of experience and is extremely hardworking on the field. This is the best team Milan have put together in over a decade. Sometimes risky business does pay off and the Italian has proved it yet again.

Best Football Managers in the World: Antonio Conte

When Antonio Conte took over the managerial role at Spurs, they were struggling in the Premier League. However, they will start the 2022-23 season playing UCL football thanks to the Italian manager. It seems like Tottenham has become accustomed to Conte’s style of play in these months and will become even better with a proper preseason now. Conte will have a whole transfer window to bring in players that he likes and in the 2022-23 campaign, Tottenham can definitely be a side to watch out for. The Italian has won league titles with every team he has managed, be it Juventus, Inter, or Chelsea. Will Tottenham be the next?

Best Football Managers in the World: Carlo Ancelotti

With a seemingly under transition squad of Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti went on to win the UCL title in the 2021-22 season against an in-form Liverpool side. This speaks enough for the stature of the Italian manager in world football. Ancelotti became the manager with the most number of UCL titles and also winning the La Liga title made him the first manager ever to win the title in Europe’s all top five leagues. His adaptability and longevity have made him one of the all-time greats in football. With new players incoming and a better squad at his disposal, Ancelotti can turn Real Madrid into a beast once again.

Best Football Managers in the World: Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola is perhaps the most genius footballing brain in the world. He can outclass every other opponent on the pitch and has won another Premier League title with Manchester City in the 2021-22 season to make it four titles in five seasons as the City manager. His time at FC Barcelona saw Pep start a new style of possession-based football with the invention of a “false-nine” using Lionel Messi which won him all the accolades. He has revamped that philosophy even at Manchester City making it suited to the style of English football. Yet he is still to win the Champions League with the blue brigade. With the likes of Erling Haaland joining his camp now, it is a dangerous prospect what Pep can do in the coming 2022-23 season.

Best Football Managers in the World: Jurgen Klopp

The only man who can outsmart Pep Guardiola and has done it the most number of times is none other than Jurgen Klopp. The German is arguably the best manager in the world right now in 2022 winning the PFA Manager of the year award. Klopp since joining Liverpool in 2015 has risen the sleeping giant of English football and made them one of the most dominant clubs in the world. His philosophy of “Gegen-pressing” opponents, giving them as less time as possible on the ball, and regaining possession higher up the pitch has done wonders for Liverpool. Klopp is one of the best man managers in the world who has brought the best out of all his players. Even though he did lose the Premier League by one point and the UCL final to Real Madrid in the 2021-22 season, he has led his team to FA Cup and Carabao Cup victories.

The German has reportedly signed Darwin Nunez in the transfer window and next season Liverpool is going to come back stronger than before because somehow they always do.

