Monday, August 1, 2022
Top 10 Best Fitness Bands to track your daily fitness goals & get in shape today

By KreedOn Network
Top 10 Best Fitness Bands | Track your goals and get in shape- KreedOn
Image Source- si.com
Fitness bands are a great way to maintain your health and help you achieve your fitness goals. Finding the motivation to work out and focus on your goals becomes way easier with a gadget on your wrist tracking your daily progress.

According to a recent study by Harvard Medical School, people who wear fitness bands are 30% more likely to exercise for at least 30 minutes. There are multiple health benefits of workout and for staying active, a Fitbit can be a great new addition to your daily workout routine.

Fitness bands help you track your activity. They provide you with a more informed picture of your health while also providing a motivation to do more. We all know how Fitness apps and devices give powerful motivation. In this blog, we will look at the top fitness bands available in the market and find out what they offer.

Top 10 Best Fitness Bands

S. NoBest Fitness bands
1MI Smart Band 4
2Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6
3MI Smart Band 5
4Redmi Smart Band Pro SportsWatch
5Fitbit FB507BKBK Versa 2
6OnePlus Smart Band
7Huawei Band 6 Fitness Tracker
8Realme Band 2 Grey
9Fitbit Charge 5
10Garmin Vivosmart 5

MI Smart Band 4: Best Fitness Band

MI Fitness bands - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

The first fitness band on this list is part of the Smart Band series from MI. This renewed version of the MI smart band 4 is one of the best fitness trackers on Amazon. It has AMOLED full-touch display. The display in this version is 39% larger than MI smart band 3.

This smart band has around 20 days of battery life. You can take this waterproof device and can be used while swimming. It tracks your swimming and monitors your heart rate. You can also connect this device to your laptop or mobile.

ProsCons
SturdyA little expensive 
Great battery lifeThe charging dock is loose
Waterproof 

READ | Top 10 Best Protein Powder For Women in India | Adopt a healthy life today

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6: MI Fit

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon
The next product on this list is from Xiaomi. Xiaomi band 6 is one of the most affordable waterproof fitness trackers. It is an improved version of Xiaomi band 3. This fitness band has a 3.9 cm AMOLED full-screen display. It is almost 50% larger than MI band 5.

This fitness watch keeps track of your stress levels. It gives you suggestions for reducing your stress and records your sleep duration and REM sleep.

ProsCons
High quality display Sensors can be inaccurate 
Water Resistant High battery consumption 
Stress management features 

Mi Smart Band 5 – India’s No. 1 Fitness Band

Mi Smart Band 5 - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

MI smart band series is one of the most popular workout band series. Therefore, we have multiple products from this series on this list. 

MI band 5 is one of the most affordable fitness bands. It has a lot of improvement from MI smart band 4. This fitness watch is easy to charge and lasts up to 2 weeks. It has about 2.79 cm full-touch AMOLED display. MI smart band 6 is a great fitness band for women as it has a women’s health tracking feature.

ProsCons
Affordable Step tracking can be an issue
Easy to chargeNot as good as Fitbit
Great battery life 

Redmi Smart Band Pro SportsWatch: Top Fitness Bands

redmi smart band pro sports watch - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Redmi fitness band has a very wide screen. It has a 3.73 cm AMOLED color display. This fitness watch has 3 auto-detected modes.

This fitness band tracks your heart rate and sends alerts when necessary. It monitors your sleep and helps keep your stress levels in check.

This is a great product from Redmi. You won’t regret buying this fitness band.

ProsCons
Wide screenLimited watch faces
Tracks heart ratePoor battery life 
Monitors stress levels

READ | Top 10 Roller Skates: Fascinating Roller Skates to Roll with Flow

Fitbit FB507BKBK Versa 2: Best Fitbit Bands

Best fitness bands - KreedOn
Image Source Amazon

This next fitness tracker will help you achieve your health and fitness goals. This fitness band helps you understand your sleep quality by tracking your heart rate, restlessness, and sleep duration.

You can store over 300+ songs in this smart band. It has a 5 days battery life and you can also use it to read and reply to messages on your phone. This feature only works when the phone is near.

ProsCons
Monitors sleepAccuracy can be an issue
Great connectivity Syncing can be problematic for some users
Durable

OnePlus Smart Band: Exercise Bands

best fitness band - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

One plus is one of the biggest brands in modern tech. This is an incredibly stylish fitness band from One plus. It tracks your sleep and heart rate in real-time and also tracks oxygen saturation (SpO2).

This One plus fitness band has great battery life that last from anywhere around 3-4 days to 10 days. The battery capacity is 100mAh. This fitness tracker is highly compatible with both iOS and Android devices. It has 13 exercise modes and is easy to connect.

This smart band is the most affordable option on this list. It is one of the best One plus fitness bands.

ProsCons
Tracks blood oxygen saturation Poor connectivity 
Great battery life Average display
Nice connectivity 

Huawei Band 6 – Best Fitness Tracker

best fitness bands - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

The next product on this list is from another popular tech brand. These smart bands from the brand have a 1.47-inch AMOLED color screen display. It helps make your life easier and helps you stay fit.

It helps detect low blood oxygen saturation. This smart band monitors your heart rate 24/7. This stylish fitness band is available in four colors- red, pink, green, and black.

ProsCons
StylishSpO2 is not very accurate
Monitors heart rateAverage connectivity 
Nice display 

Realme Band 2 Grey: Realme Fitness Band

KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Realme band 2 has a 3.5 cm large super bright HD color display. This band has 90 sports modes. It monitors your health regularly and keeps a record of daily steps count and calorie intake.

This fitness band is highly suitable for swimming. It monitors sleep and tracks the distance covered. This fitness band is good for capturing photos and controlling music on smartphones.

ProsCons
Waterproof Average connectivity 
Can take pictures Not many cons
Keeps count of daily steps

READ | Top 10 Best Football Balls to Buy Online

Fitbit Charge 5: Best Fitness Watch

KreedOn
Image Source – Amazon

This is our second product on this list from Fitbit. It is available in blue and black colors. It has a daily readiness score and you can determine whether you need exercise or rest by using this score. 

It tracks your daily blood oxygen saturation and heart rate. This fitness tracker also has many more scores. It helps you manage your stress by using the stress management score.

ProsCons
Great for workoutA little expensive 
Stress managerSpO2 tracker is average 
Monitors daily oxygen saturation 

Garmin Vivosmart 5: Fitness Watch

KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

The last product on our list is the Garmin Vivosmart 5. They make high-quality stylish products. Although these fitness bands are a little expensive, they provide you with great value for money.

This workout band helps you track your heart rate. You can see recent messages and notifications without touching your phone. This smart band is made for fitness freaks

ProsCons
Stylish Expensive
Manage messages and notifications Not many cons
Tracks heart rate

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport 

KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on contact@kreedon.com .
