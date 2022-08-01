Top 10 Best Fitness Bands to track your daily fitness goals & get in shape today

- Advertisement -

Fitness bands are a great way to maintain your health and help you achieve your fitness goals. Finding the motivation to work out and focus on your goals becomes way easier with a gadget on your wrist tracking your daily progress.

According to a recent study by Harvard Medical School, people who wear fitness bands are 30% more likely to exercise for at least 30 minutes. There are multiple health benefits of workout and for staying active, a Fitbit can be a great new addition to your daily workout routine.

-- Advertisement --

Fitness bands help you track your activity. They provide you with a more informed picture of your health while also providing a motivation to do more. We all know how Fitness apps and devices give powerful motivation. In this blog, we will look at the top fitness bands available in the market and find out what they offer.

Top 10 Best Fitness Bands

MI Smart Band 4: Best Fitness Band

The first fitness band on this list is part of the Smart Band series from MI. This renewed version of the MI smart band 4 is one of the best fitness trackers on Amazon. It has AMOLED full-touch display. The display in this version is 39% larger than MI smart band 3.

-- Advertisement --

This smart band has around 20 days of battery life. You can take this waterproof device and can be used while swimming. It tracks your swimming and monitors your heart rate. You can also connect this device to your laptop or mobile.

Pros Cons Sturdy A little expensive Great battery life The charging dock is loose Waterproof

Check Price

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6: MI Fit

-- Advertisement --

The next product on this list is from Xiaomi. Xiaomi band 6 is one of the most affordable waterproof fitness trackers. It is an improved version of Xiaomi band 3. This fitness band has a 3.9 cm AMOLED full-screen display. It is almost 50% larger than MI band 5.

This fitness watch keeps track of your stress levels. It gives you suggestions for reducing your stress and records your sleep duration and REM sleep.

Pros Cons High quality display Sensors can be inaccurate Water Resistant High battery consumption Stress management features

Check Price

-- Advertisement --

Mi Smart Band 5 – India’s No. 1 Fitness Band

MI smart band series is one of the most popular workout band series. Therefore, we have multiple products from this series on this list.

MI band 5 is one of the most affordable fitness bands. It has a lot of improvement from MI smart band 4. This fitness watch is easy to charge and lasts up to 2 weeks. It has about 2.79 cm full-touch AMOLED display. MI smart band 6 is a great fitness band for women as it has a women’s health tracking feature.

Pros Cons Affordable Step tracking can be an issue Easy to charge Not as good as Fitbit Great battery life

Check Price

Redmi Smart Band Pro SportsWatch: Top Fitness Bands

Redmi fitness band has a very wide screen. It has a 3.73 cm AMOLED color display. This fitness watch has 3 auto-detected modes.

This fitness band tracks your heart rate and sends alerts when necessary. It monitors your sleep and helps keep your stress levels in check.

This is a great product from Redmi. You won’t regret buying this fitness band.

Pros Cons Wide screen Limited watch faces Tracks heart rate Poor battery life Monitors stress levels

Check Price

Fitbit FB507BKBK Versa 2: Best Fitbit Bands

This next fitness tracker will help you achieve your health and fitness goals. This fitness band helps you understand your sleep quality by tracking your heart rate, restlessness, and sleep duration.

You can store over 300+ songs in this smart band. It has a 5 days battery life and you can also use it to read and reply to messages on your phone. This feature only works when the phone is near.

Pros Cons Monitors sleep Accuracy can be an issue Great connectivity Syncing can be problematic for some users Durable

Check Price

OnePlus Smart Band: Exercise Bands

One plus is one of the biggest brands in modern tech. This is an incredibly stylish fitness band from One plus. It tracks your sleep and heart rate in real-time and also tracks oxygen saturation (SpO2).

This One plus fitness band has great battery life that last from anywhere around 3-4 days to 10 days. The battery capacity is 100mAh. This fitness tracker is highly compatible with both iOS and Android devices. It has 13 exercise modes and is easy to connect.

This smart band is the most affordable option on this list. It is one of the best One plus fitness bands.

Pros Cons Tracks blood oxygen saturation Poor connectivity Great battery life Average display Nice connectivity

Check Price

Huawei Band 6 – Best Fitness Tracker

The next product on this list is from another popular tech brand. These smart bands from the brand have a 1.47-inch AMOLED color screen display. It helps make your life easier and helps you stay fit.

It helps detect low blood oxygen saturation. This smart band monitors your heart rate 24/7. This stylish fitness band is available in four colors- red, pink, green, and black.

Pros Cons Stylish SpO2 is not very accurate Monitors heart rate Average connectivity Nice display

Check Price

Realme Band 2 Grey: Realme Fitness Band

Realme band 2 has a 3.5 cm large super bright HD color display. This band has 90 sports modes. It monitors your health regularly and keeps a record of daily steps count and calorie intake.

This fitness band is highly suitable for swimming. It monitors sleep and tracks the distance covered. This fitness band is good for capturing photos and controlling music on smartphones.

Pros Cons Waterproof Average connectivity Can take pictures Not many cons Keeps count of daily steps

Check Price

READ | Top 10 Best Football Balls to Buy Online

Fitbit Charge 5: Best Fitness Watch

This is our second product on this list from Fitbit. It is available in blue and black colors. It has a daily readiness score and you can determine whether you need exercise or rest by using this score.

It tracks your daily blood oxygen saturation and heart rate. This fitness tracker also has many more scores. It helps you manage your stress by using the stress management score.

Pros Cons Great for workout A little expensive Stress manager SpO2 tracker is average Monitors daily oxygen saturation

Check Price

Garmin Vivosmart 5: Fitness Watch

The last product on our list is the Garmin Vivosmart 5. They make high-quality stylish products. Although these fitness bands are a little expensive, they provide you with great value for money.

This workout band helps you track your heart rate. You can see recent messages and notifications without touching your phone. This smart band is made for fitness freaks

Pros Cons Stylish Expensive Manage messages and notifications Not many cons Tracks heart rate

Check Price

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport