The 10 Best Esports Countries in the World: From Asia to Europe

Esports is a massive industry that is only growing larger every day. It’s only begun to grow from a misinterpreted and remarkably specialized idea to a multibillion-dollar global phenomenon. These days, esports can compete with traditional sports for overall value, viewership, and fan base. Thousands of players are vying for a spot on the biggest stages of the sport, but which countries produce the best esports players worldwide? Let us find out.

China is undoubtedly one of the top esports nations in the world, even though it occasionally conducts business behind closed doors. In fact, China is unquestionably the most dominant country in the field due to the sheer number of highly paid competitors and the quantity of tournament victories Chinese players have achieved. Competitive gaming was once frowned upon by the Chinese government, but in recent years, it has become more and more popular all over the country. Tens of thousands of competitors appear to be encouraged to further their education and develop their careers by the rich and varied esports ecosystem in China. China is the nation that has earned the most prize money worldwide.

Notable Players:

United States of America (USA)

The USA is an extremely competitive country by nature. It is quickly rising to the top of the global esports rankings and is home to some of the most prestigious sports leagues, competitions, and organizations. The United States of America just loses out on taking the top spot in the esports country rankings, but it might not be long before they do. More esports athletes from the US than from any other nation have emerged and reached the highest professional levels of competition. When it comes to “Western” video games such as Call of Duty, Rainbow Six, Fortnite, CSGO, and Rocket League, the USA is unquestionably the leader.

Notable Players:

Kyle ‘Bugha’ Giersdorf: $3,533,400

Saahil ‘UNiVeRsE’ Arora: $3,057,000

Peter ‘ppd’ Dager: $3,029,300

Clinton ‘Fear’ Loomis: $2,564,000

South Korea

When it comes to the top esports nations, South Korea is undoubtedly one of the most prominent nations. One of the “founding father” countries of esports, it began driving the movement and esports’ popularization more than 20 years ago. For a longer period of time than some nations have been merely hosting esports tournaments, South Korea has been the scene of televised broadcasts of these events. The main reason it is so near the top of the esports nation rankings is South Korea’s illustrious history. The country has produced some of the greatest players of esports that the world has ever seen.

Notable Players:

Sang Hyeok ‘Faker’ Lee: $1,470,000

Sung Choo ‘Maru’ Cho: $1,168,000

Byung Ryul ‘Rogue’ Lee: $1,074,000

Jung Young ‘Loki’ Park: $999,130

Denmark

Without a doubt, Danish esports athletes are among the best in the world. It is a nation known for its еxcеptional еsports tеams, with N0tail, thе highеst-еarning playеr in еsports history, hailing from this country. While there are more competitors in Denmark with over $1 million in earnings than in South Korea, the country has not yet made as much of an impact on the esports sector. Denmark has established itself as one of the top esports nations in a number of categories, including CSGO and Dota 2. Several notable cases from the country have attempted to create a distinctive impression in esports games that are “non-typically Danish.”

Notable Players:

Johan ‘N0tail’ Sundstein: $7,184,000

Andreas ‘Cr1t’ Nielsen: $2,366,000

Peter ‘dupreeh’ Rasmussen: $2,164,000

Andreas ‘Xyp9x’ Hojsleth: $1,998,000

Russia

In the esports country rankings, Russia is quickly rising to the top as one of the most skilled nations. It has experienced a boom in recent years, with some esports organizations making large sums of money, despite the fact that the Dota 2 ecosystem alone has generated more than 40% of the nation’s esports revenue. Ten Russian esports players have made over $1 million, and more are breaking through the ranks with every tournament that goes on. While a wide variety of games are played throughout Russia, much like in other nations, Dota 2 is by far the most popular game there.

Notable Players:

Yaroslav ‘Miposhka’ Naidenov: $4,241,000

Magomed ‘Collapse’ Khalilov: $4,009,000

Alexander ‘TORONTOTOKYO’ Khertek: $3,995,773

Roman ‘RAMZES666’ Kushnarev: $1,848,000

Brazil

Some of the top esports teams in Rainbow Six, CSGO, and VALORANT are frequently fielded from Brazil. With four players who have made more than $1 million from esports competitions, this nation is well-entrenched in the esports industry and is a strong candidate to be named the best esports nation globally. It is undeniable that CSGO is the best game in the country, and teams like FURIA and MIBR have had success on the biggest esports stages over the years. Things are only going to get better for Brazil; some of the biggest tournaments in the world are coming to the nation.

Notable Players:

Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo: $1,164,000

Epitácio ‘TACO’ de Melo: $1,095,000

Fernando ‘fer’ Alvarenga: $1,078,000

Marcelo ‘coldzera’ David: $1,046,000

Also Read | Top 10 Esports Games List

Finland

Finland, despite being a small and quiet nation, is among the top esports nations in the world. Only four players from Finland have made more than $1 million from esports tournaments over the years, but two of the top five earners among the all-time top esports competitors are Finns. Finland has a lot of strength in Dota 2 and a solid base in PUBG and CSGO, but its presence in other games is quite limited. In light of this, it’s undoubtedly rising, and the government of the country is keen to welcome new esports players.

Notable Players:

Jesse ‘JerAx’ Vainikka: $6,486,780

Topias ‘Topson’ Taavitsainen: $5,699,000

Lasse ‘Matumbaman’ Urpalainen: $4,873,000

Joona ‘Serral’ Sotala: $1,228,000

Sweden

Sweden is a developing country in the esports space that is becoming more active in the sector yearly. Despite only having two players that have earned more than $1 million in total earnings, it is among the top esports nations in the world due to its immense potential. When it comes to Dota 2 and CSGO, it’s a large nation that has hosted some of the biggest competitions for other games. Even for those who are not fans of these specific games, there are many well-known players hailing from Sweden. For example, Sweden has produced some of the top CSGO players over the years, such as GeT_RiGhT and olofmeister.

Notable Players:

Ludwig ‘Zai’ Wahlberg: $3,735,000

Gustav ‘s4’ Magnusson: $2,759,000

Johan ‘pieliedie’ Astrom: $994,000

Freddy ‘KRiMZ’ Johansson: $953,000

Germany

Germany is making a lot of effort to be among the top esports nations on the planet, but it still has a long way to go before it can rise higher in the rankings. The European nation has been producing esports players for over 20 years, and one of the highest-earning players of all time calls it “home.” Germany’s government is encouraging the growth of the esports industry in terms of infrastructure, but more could be done to elevate the country to truly remarkable levels when it comes to competitive gaming.

Notable Players:

Kuro ‘KuroKy’ Takhasomi: $5,288,000

Leon ‘Nine’ Kirilin: $1,927,000

Adrian ‘FATA’ Trinks: $1,140,000

Jannis ‘JannisZ’ Matwin: $764,000

Canada

Although Canada lags slightly behind Germany in terms of total earnings, six of its players have made over $1 million in esports earnings. That implies that while it surpasses five “higher-tier” nations on this list, Canada still has a way to go before being regarded as the world’s best esports nation. With titles like Fortnite, CSGO, Call of Duty, and Rocket League ranking highly in the Canadian charts, it has fielded some incredible players in “Western” games.

Notable Players:

Artour ‘Arteezy’ Babaev: $2,615,000

Kurtis ‘Aui_2000’ Ling: $2,008,000

Russel ‘Twistzz’ Van Dulken: $1,528,000

Williams ‘Zayt’ Aubin: $1,333,000

Also Read | Top 15 Best Gaming PC Available in the Market – 2024 Edition