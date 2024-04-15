Monday, April 15, 2024
The 10 Best Esports Countries in the World: From Asia to Europe

The 10 Best Esports Countries in the World: From Asia to Europe | KreedOn
Image Source: esports.net
Ikshaku Kashyap
Esports is a massive industry that is only growing larger every day. It’s only begun to grow from a misinterpreted and remarkably specialized idea to a multibillion-dollar global phenomenon. These days, esports can compete with traditional sports for overall value, viewership, and fan base. Thousands of players are vying for a spot on the biggest stages of the sport, but which countries produce the best esports players worldwide? Let us find out.

Top 10 Best Esports Countries in the World

S.No Name of the Country
1 China
2 USA
3 South Korea
4 Denmark
5 Russia
6 Brazil
7 Finland
8 Sweden
9 Germany
10 Canada

China

Esports Countries - China | KreedOn
Image Source: Campaign Asia

China is undoubtedly one of the top esports nations in the world, even though it occasionally conducts business behind closed doors. In fact, China is unquestionably the most dominant country in the field due to the sheer number of highly paid competitors and the quantity of tournament victories Chinese players have achieved. Competitive gaming was once frowned upon by the Chinese government, but in recent years, it has become more and more popular all over the country. Tens of thousands of competitors appear to be encouraged to further their education and develop their careers by the rich and varied esports ecosystem in China. China is the nation that has earned the most prize money worldwide.

Notable Players:

  • Chunyu ‘Ame’ Wang: $3,912,000
  • Ruida ‘Faith_bian’ Zhang: $3,847,000
  • Yiping ‘Y” Zhang: $3,780,000
  • Yao ‘Somnus’ Lu: $3,272,000
