Top 10 Best Cricket Sunglasses | Get a Better View of the Game

As a cricketer or a fan, you must know why it is important to have the best gear while watching or playing your favorite sport. You can add cricket sunglasses to your collection of sports gear that will help you enjoy the game better.

These cricket sunglasses helps the players while fielding as it keep the harsh sun rays away from the eyes, resulting, it makes it easier for players to see the ball and enhances the chances to catch the cricket ball. There are a lot of good cricket sunglasses available in the market and online, because of so many options it’s quite difficult to decide which ones to buy.

The expert’s review from KreedOn for the best cricket sunglasses will help you decide which one to buy. From high-end models to affordable options, we have something for everyone in this list. From traditional black frames to more stylish options, surely you will find a pair that fits your personality.

Top 10 Best Cricket Sunglasses

Vast Day & night driving Sports Unisex Sunglasses

This is one of the most affordable cricket goggles in this list. These cricket glasses have an excellent design with a high build up quality. This would improve your vision, enhance colors and protect you from harsh sun rays during matches.

These Cricket sunglasses have yellow lenses and black frames. Yellow lenses help enhance vision. These cricket sunglasses are available for only Rs 495 only.

Pros Cons Affordable No leather pouch Enhances vision No protection from Sunlight Protects from UV rays

Check Price

Oakley Men’s Rectangular Sunglasses

Oakley sunglasses are one of the most famous cricket glasses in the market. These are Virat Kohli’s sunglasses and Joe Root also loves wearing these cricket goggles.

These sunglasses are quite easy to clean and handle. These Virat Kohli goggles provide you with 100% UV protection. They are available in the market in multiple frame colors.

Oakley sunglasses are very expensive. This Virat Kohli sunglass price is more than Rs 24,000.

Pros Cons Stylish goggles A little expensive Easy to clean Not many cons Multiple colors

Check Price

Fastrack Fast-P437BK1 UV400

Fastrack is one of the most popular brands in the world. It is famous for making stylish accessories like sunglasses, wrist watch, gym bags and a lot more.

If you are someone who loves style, these cricket glasses are just for you. They are perfect for afternoon cricket matches. These cricket sunglasses provide great protection to your eyes from harmful UV rays and are very affordable too. It costs only Rs 1,599.

Pros Cons Affordable glasses Too transparent Stylish Low durability Provide great protection

Check Price

Cycling Goggles 2 Lens: Cricket Glasses

These glasses are great for cricketers and provide supreme protection to your eyes from UV rays. The kit contains two lenses and are highly durable and comfortable.

The price of these cricket sunglasses is 1,488 INR and these cricket sunglasses are anti-fog and anti-glare. It is a great product for people who love cricket and cycling.

Pros Cons High durability Not as great as Oakley or Fastrack Protects your eyes Fitting can be an issue for some Very comfortable

Check Price

Oakley Radar EV Path OO9208: Oakley Cricket Sunglasses

This is the second product from Oakley on this list. It is a bundle of three cricket sunglasses. These are non-polarized sunglasses and have a 2-year warranty. Many big cricketers trust these Oakley sunglasses.

This cricket glasses bundle includes a cleaning kit, mirror, and 1-ounce spray bottle. This is one of the most stylish cricket glasses and is quite expensive. These sunglasses cost over 35,000 INR.

Pros Cons One of the best brands Very expensive Very stylish Not many cons Comes with cleaning kit

Check Price

DSC Passion Polarized Cricket Sunglasses: Cricket Goggles

This is one of Amazon’s bestsellers. DSC is a great sports brand and provides us with affordable cricket products. They are durable and lightweight.

These cricket sunglasses weigh around 650 grams. These glasses improve your visibility on the field and also protect te eyes from UV rays. This is one of the most affordable brands on this list and these cricket goggles cost only 1,460 INR.

Pros Cons Lightweight Too dark lenses Affordable Fitting is an issue Great visibility

Check Price

DSC Glider Polarized Unisex-Adult Cricket Sunglasses

This is the second DSC product on this list. These DSC sunglasses protect your eyes from UV rays and also reduce glare on the ground. The DSC glider cricket sunglasses are comfortable.

This product makes it easier to view objects in bright conditions. It is stylish, adjustable, and lightweight with a total weight of 200 grams. The price of these cricket sunglasses is Rs 1,559.

Pros Cons Stylish goggles Not very comfortable Lightweight Not many cons Great fitting

Check Price

Tenebrose Men Sport Sunglasses

If you are looking for quality cricket glasses and your budget is under Rs 500, this is the best pair for you. These cricket sunglasses are available at Rs 499 on Amazon.

It has a sleek design and is available in multiple colors. These cricket sunglasses weigh only 90 grams and provide you with 100% protection from UV rays.

Pros Cons Multiple colors Fitting is an issue Great design Color fades away after time Affordable

Check Price

Zyaden COMBO of 4 Sports Sunglasses (Combo-630)

This is a combo of 4 cricket sunglasses and is available in the best offers on Amazon. The cricket sunglasses in this combo are comfortable and lightweight.

Each of these stylish sunglasses provides 100% great protection from UV rays. This combo weighs around 500 grams. You will surely enjoy these cricket glasses.

Pros Cons Very comfortable Too dark Lightweight glasses Lens is not 100% accurate Great combo

Check Price

Elegante UV Protected Polarized Sports

These polarized sunglasses are perfect for cycling and fishing too. The total width of these cricket sunglasses is 142 mm. They have a great fitting.

These are some of the most affordable sports glasses for cricket and are available for Rs 499 on Amazon. They weigh around 24 grams and are available in multiple colors. You will enjoy playing cricket with these shades.

Pros Cons Very affordable Fitting can be an issue Great for cycling and fishing too Too loose grip Available in many colors

Check Price

