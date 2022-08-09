Top 10 Best Cricket Betting Apps In India – Play Wise, Bet Safely & Win BIG

- Advertisement -

Betting or cricket betting is illegal in India if the betting sites are operated from India. But Indian users can use the foreign betting sites with full legality and that too using Indian currency. With a lack of laws or acts to keep an eye on betting actions, you can say that betting in India is quite unorganized. Indian users have made the most of this loop and the cricket betting industry and platforms have been flourishing every day. As every cricketing country is now coming up with its own T20 league, the cricket betting industry is bound to follow the uptrend in the next few years. There are a lot of sports betting apps in India where enthusiasts play and win exciting prizes. This article will tell you about the best cricket betting apps in India. But we as a company don’t support/promote betting in any way. Users needs to play wisely and cautiously. Betting can be addictive and lead to huge financial losses.

Top 10 cricket betting apps in India

betway: Best cricket bettings apps in India

Betway has been in the betting industry for quite a while, but cricket betting is still new to them. Despite the newness, users have liked the platform and have already been a talking point for positive reasons in the industry. It is available for both Android and iOS platforms. IPL fans have a special liking for Betway. App has features like ball-by-ball commentary, live in-play graphs, and detailed stats, making for an immensely well-rounded experience. Surely it is one of the best IPL betting apps in India.

It does have an option for INR and supports UPI and other payment transfer methods used in India.

Some features of Betway are as follows:-

Live chat.

Cash-out.

Free live streaming.

Excellent in-play betting function.

Website available in Hindi.

Competitive odds, range of sports betting markets.

bet365: Top cricket bettings apps in India

Everyone must have seen the digital advertising boards of this UK-based betting site during cricket matches outside India. Bet365 has been a major part of the footballing world. Again, just like Betway, bet365 is also new to the cricketing market but has fared well as compared to Betway. You will get a highly comprehensive range of sports betting options, handsome odds, diverse markets, and value-adding betting features.

It has a free live streaming feature which makes it stand out amongst the others.

bet365 Features:-

Free cricket live streaming.

Live sports betting.

Diverse cricket betting markets.

Cash-out.

Dedicated sections for live scores & results

Live audio commentary.

10CRIC: No. 1 cricket bettings apps in India

10CRIC as the name suggests is a dedicated app for betting on cricket. But you can also bet on various sports like football, tennis, and kabaddi. This is one of the best when it comes to IPL betting. This could be on the mobile phone of every IPL fan as even ICC has shown a green flag to the expansion of IPL.

10CRIC Features:-

A compact mobile app doesn’t require many system requirements.

Multiple cricket betting opportunities.

Live betting.

Parimatch

Parimatch is still very new to the Indian industry and hence it has been actively working to expand the market reach through various sponsorships to various TV sports shows. The app provides customer support through chat & WhatsApp and the service is in multiple Indian languages. This multilingual feature lures Indians to download this Indian cricket betting app.

Parimatch Features:

Competitive live betting odds.

150% Welcome Bonus up to ₹12,000.

Great for horse racing betting.

1xBet

1xBet works on almost all the sports played on this earth. Just like any other app, it is new to cricket. It has huge experience for other sports over the long years of the operation makes it highly credible. Even a legendary player like Suresh Raina has endorsed in 1xBet.

1xBet Features:-

Cash-out.

Live betting across sports.

Place bets via the Telegram app.

Accepts Bitcoin & other cryptocurrencies.

Multi LIVE (allows you to bet on multiple live events at a time).

MELbet

MELbet is probably the least mentioned and least known betting site. But that doesn’t mean the app is underperforming. To everyone’s surprise, this is perhaps the most efficient app going around. Along with IPL and cricket betting features, quite strangely it even has hunting and fishing.

MElbet Features:-

Live betting.

Enormous collection of esports.

A decent enough sportsbook.

Cash-out.

Convenient payment methods.

Multi LIVE.

22Bet

This Cyprus-based betting site and mobile app offer all the sports. The emphasis is always on cricket and football. Despite being a Cyprus-based organization, the contents of the app and website are available in Hindi, which is a good feature. The app provides support through telegram, which is an innovative way to help out the customer.

22Bet Features:-

Enormous sports book comprising 50+ options.

Live betting + Cash out.

India-specific banking methods.

Live results & stats.

NEO.bet

NEO.bet is taking baby steps into the betting market. They have already identified the potential of the Indian market and have been trying to have a positive impact on the Indian audience. It will take time to impress the Indians, but once it is accomplished, only the sky’s the limit for them. They haven’t yet given any feature related to UPI payment, but in the future, they will provide it considering the dominance of UPI in India. It is new, but it is worth trying for cricket and IPL betting endeavors.

NEO.bet Features:-

Round-the-clock customer assistance.

In-play betting.

Cash-out.

Esports betting.

Intuitive UI.

Matchbook

Matchbook and NEO.bet are perhaps on the same page when it comes to the Indian market. Matchbook also has huge potential and has been trying hard to get the attention of Indians. But they are still far away from it as it doesn’t accept INR, along with the lack of Indian-centric deposit and withdrawal methods. Despite the drawbacks, when you look at it from a pure cricketing angle, you will advise this app to everyone as it does sit amongst the best sports and cricket betting apps in India.

One unique feature Matchbook has is that it provides cricket betting strategies that can surely help beginners.

Matchbook Features:-

Deep liquidity.

Straightforward, easy UI.

Live chat support.

In-play betting.

Betting previews.

PariPesa

PariPesa most probably fulfills all the needs of Indians and the most important of the needs is the UPI feature. The app supports UPI, NetBanking, PhonePe, and GPay through which it can quickly grab the attention of Indians. The layout of the PariPesa app (and the website) is almost similar to 1xBet and thus this makes PariPesa a very user-friendly application. Interestingly, the app does not support iOS devices. Well, the majority of Indians use Android devices, and perhaps it’s a good way to enter the Indian market.

PariPesa Features:-

Live betting with the Multi LIVE feature.

Cricket live results & stats.

Convenient banking options relevant for Indians.

Value-adding promos, cashback.

Conclusion

Just like the fantasy sports industry, the betting industry in India is now ready to fly high. Yes, online cricket betting has been made legal taking help of some loopholes, nonetheless, it is perfectly safe. It is always recommended to download and bet through credible apps and be cautious. With cricket moving towards a franchise-centered format, cricket betting has huge potential. So learn the tricks during the off-season and win big when the cricket carnival starts.

NOTE – This blog is just for informational purpose & we don’t support/promote betting in any way. Play at your own risk.

