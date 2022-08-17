Top 10 Best Cricket Batting Pads | Buy today for safe & fun cricket matches

- Advertisement -

As a cricket fan, you must be aware of what are important equipments required to play the game of cricket safely. From cricket helmets to batting pads, gloves to elbow guard all can make a big difference in terms of your safety while playing the game. For example, cricket batting pads protect your lower body from injuries, while the gloves protect for delicate fingers. Many common cricket injuries happen during the cricket game especially when cricket balls hit hard on the body of the batsmen.

Not all batting pads are same, so it’s important to do your research before buying one. In this blog post, we’ll look at some of the best cricket batting pads available in the market. This guide will help you find the perfect pads for your needs.

-- Advertisement --

This blog is packed with a lot of information on the best batting pads brands and models, as well as tips on how to choose the right ones for you.

Top 10 Best Cricket Batting Pads

RK KAIME SPORTS Batting Leg Guard for Youth Cricket Pads

The RK Kaime batting leg guard is a good option for young cricketers. These cricket batting pads are durable and easy to use. They are quite affordable as they are available on Amazon for INR 1,528 and provides great value for your money.

-- Advertisement --

These cricket pads are suitable for all age. You will definitely enjoy playing cricket with these pads on.

Pros Cons Durable Not as great as SG or MRF Affordable Not many cons Great for beginners

Check Price

SG Nexus Batting Leg Guard

-- Advertisement --

SG is one of the most trusted sports brands in the world and provides the highest quality sports products in the market. They help protect your legs from injuries and allows you to play safely and more confidently.

These cricket pads weigh around 1400 grams and are easy to use and clean. Both right-handed and left-handed batsmen can use these cricket pads with an ease. The price of these cricket batting pads ranges from 1,160 to 1,790 INR. These cricket batting pads are a great choice for junior cricketers.

This cricket pad must deserves a place in your cricket kit.

-- Advertisement --

Pros Cons Easy to clean A little heavy Provides great protection Low durability Great for juniors

Check Price

SG Campus Batting Leg Guards

These are the second cricket pads on this list from SG. This leg guard is available in various sizes that are suitable for junior, youth, and adult players.

They weigh around 1.6 kg and are perfect for beginners. These pads are water-resistant with perfect grip and fitting.

This cricket leg pad is extremely lightweight which is an added advantage. These batting pads’ price is in the range of 1,700 to 2,000 INR which is a great value for money.

Pros Cons Water-resistant Strips are not suitable Lightweight Not many cons Great value for money

Check Price

Rk Kaime Sports Polyurethane (Pu) Batting Leg Guard

The fourth product on this list is another cricket leg pad from RK Kaime. This is a good brand if you are looking for affordable cricket batting pads as these will be available for around 1,548 INR on Amazon. They are almost as good as SG batting pads. These pads are a great choice for right-handed batsmen

RK Kaime batting pads are comfortable and durable. They provide good quality grip and protect you from hard and quick deliveries.

Pros Cons Affordable Bad quality leather Comfortable Average stitching at grip

Check Price

SG RSD Prolite Youth RH Batting Legguard: SG Batting Pads

SG batting pad is one of the highest quality batting pads in the market. These are the third SG batting pads on this list. These SG pads are made up of high-quality PVC material and weighs around 1.4 kg.

Rahul Dravid has himself designed and used these cricket leg guards. It is available in Youth Size on Amazon and the price is around 2,099 INR.

This cotton cricket leg pad is extremely lightweight and comfortable while running.

Pros Cons Lightweight Inadequate padding High-quality material Straps might not be loved by everyone Great for both adults and youths

Check Price

Wasan Cricket Batting Legguard Pads

These Wasan Cricket leg guard pads comes with a pair gloves as well. These cricket pads and gloves are perfect for beginners in cricket.

This is one of the best cricket pads for junior-level players. These durable cricket leg guards provide good protection and comfort during a high intensity match.

These easy-to-wear cricket pads are ideal for young kids.

Pros Cons Very comfortable Only for young kids Provides great protection Not many cons High durability

Check Price

IWIN Regular Polypropylene Cricket Batting Pad

This cricket leg pad from IWIN is the seventh product on this list. Both right-handed and left-handed batsmen can use these cricket pads with an ease.

It is a great choice if you are looking for high-quality affordable products with attractive designs. This batting pad has an enticing white and orange design. The price od this product is around 749 INR and weighs around 3.6 kg.

Pros Cons Attractive design The fitting might be an issue Affordable Not very durable Great for both right-handed and left-handed batsmen

Check Price

Gmefvr Cricket Batting Pads under 500

The next product on this list is one of the most affordable cricket leg pads and can be available under 500 INR. These cricket leg guards are compact and easy to use. They are available in two sizes for both adults and youth.

These batting pads have better shape than many other cricket pads. It provides good fitting and comfort.

This cricket batting pad helps you play powerful shots without any difficulty. It is a great pick if you are looking for cricket pads under 500.

Pros Cons Affordable leg guards Low durability Very comfortable Not many issues Great fitting

Check Price

Ss Men’s Dragon Dragon Batting Leg Guard: SS Batting Pads

SS is one of the best cricket pad brands in the world. These attractive SS batting pads are highly durable and easy to use. These robust batting pads are water-resistant and give high comfort while playing. The price is around 2,899 INR, a bit expensive, but provides great value for its money.

Pros Cons High durability Expensive product Great value for money No cons Sturdy and comfortable

Check Price

MRF Cricket BAT Star: MRF Batting Pads

The last product on this list is one of the best in the list. MRF is the first name that comes to your mind when you think of cricket’s gears or equipment. Many great cricket legends have used this famous brand.Probably, Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar are the first names that come to your mind. These are highest quality cricket batting pads that weigh around 1.2 kg.

These MRF batting pads are strong, sturdy, and durable. It is also the most expensive cricket pad on this list as the price is around 7,631. They are a perfect choice if you have a high budget

Pros Cons Strong and sturdy Not many cons Highly durable Used by Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar

Check Price

For more authentic product reviews, follow KreedOn networks today & get the latest & best sports product reviews.

Stay connected, Stay Updated. KreedOn: The voice of Indian Sports