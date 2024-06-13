Friday, June 14, 2024
Top 10 Best Bowling Figures in T20 World Cup History [Updated]

Image Source: cricfiles.com
Though T20 World Cup is known for its high-scoring matches, it is not inferior in the case of bowlers also. There are bowlers who equally performed and contributed to their team’s victories and more importantly some bowlers’ performances are still remembered. Now, let us look at the top 10 best bowling figures in the T20 World Cup History.

Top 10 Best Bowling Figures in T20 World Cup

Rank Player Opposition Year Bowling Figures
1 Ajanta Mendis (SL) Zimbabwe 2012 6/8 in 4 overs
2 Rangana Herath (SL) New Zealand 2014 5/3 in 3.3 overs
3 Umar Gul (PAK) New Zealand 2009 5/6 in 3 overs
4 Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG) Uganda 2024 5/9 in 4 overs
5 Sam Curran (ENG) Afghanistan 2022 5/10 in 3.4 overs
6 Ahsan Malik (NED) South Africa 2014 5/19 in 4 overs
7 Adam Zampa (AUS) Bangladesh 2021 5/19 in 4 overs
8 Mujeeb Ur Rahman (AFG) Scotland 2021 5/20 in 4 overs
9 Mustafizur Rahman (BAN) New Zealand 2016 5/22 in 4 overs
10 James Faulkner (AUS) Pakistan 2016 5/27 in 4 overs

Ajantha Mendis – 6/8 vs Zimbabwe (2012)

Ajantha Mendis celebrates the wicket of Hamilton Masakadza, Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe, Group C, World T20 2012 | KreedOn
Image Source: AFP

The spell of Ajantha Mendis against Zimbabwe in the 2012 T20 World Cup is pretty much indelibly etched in the annals of cricketing history. His unorthodox, enigmatic action and deliveries full of deceit left most of the Zimbabwean batsmen in absolute awe. He went through the batting line-up to pick an incredible 6 wickets for just 8 runs in his 4 overs. In fact, that spell was the most economical spell in the history of T20 World Cup encounters and led to a commanding win for Sri Lanka.

Rangana Herath – 5/3 vs New Zealand (2014)

Rangana Herath had figures of 5 for 3 - Best Bowling Figures in T20 World Cup | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images

On the other hand, the not-so-flamboyant spell by Rangana Herath was pure class. His spell against New Zealand in the 2014 T20 World Cup depicted the art of controlled spin bowling. The left-arm spinner performed to perfection, bowling with immense accuracy and guile and using the conditions to perfection. His five victims that fell ran from just three runs from his four overs, choking New Zealand and taking Sri Lanka to a pretty crucial victory.

Umar Gul – 5/6 vs New Zealand (2009)

Umar Gul celebrates a wicket, New Zealand v Pakistan - Best Bowling Figures in T20 World Cup | KreedOn
Image Source: AFP

In the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup, Umar Gul announced himself on the world stage with a fiery bowling spell against New Zealand. His raw pace and swing bowling proved too much to handle for the Kiwi batsmen. Gul picked up 5 wickets for a mere 6 runs in his 4 overs, dismantling the New Zealand batting order and paving the way for a dominant Pakistani victory.

Fazalhaq Farooqi – 5/9 vs Uganda, 2024

Fazalhaq Farooqi goes up in an appeal, Afghanistan vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 - Best Bowling Figures | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images

Farooqi, known for his pace and swing bowling, unleashed a devastating spell against Uganda. He claimed a staggering 5 wickets for a mere 9 runs in his 4 overs. This phenomenal performance in T20 World Cup 2024 would not only secure a comfortable victory for Afghanistan but also saw him climb the ranks of the best bowling figures history of the tournament.

Sam Curran – 5/10 vs Afghanistan, 2022

Sam Curran shows off the ball after getting his fifth wicket, Afghanistan vs England, Men's T20 World Cup - Best Bowling Figures | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images

Sam Curran’s 5/10 is the best bowling figures by an Englishman in the shortest format of the game. His breathtaking performance helped England win their Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 against Afghanistan by five wickets at Perth Cricket Stadium.

Adam Zampa – 5/19 vs Bangladesh, 2021

Adam Zampa struck with his first ball, Australia vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images

Adam Zampa’s name is etched in T20 World Cup history for his exceptional bowling performance against Bangladesh in the 2021 edition. He ripped through the Bangladeshi batting lineup, claiming a career-best haul of 5 wickets for just 19 runs in his 4 overs. This spell not only secured a crucial victory for Australia but also showcased Zampa’s mastery of spin bowling. His deceptive googlies and sharp control proved too much to handle for the Bangladeshi batsmen, restricting them to a manageable total. Zampa’s performance not only cemented his place as a vital cog in the Australian bowling attack but also propelled him into the top ranks of T20 World Cup bowling figures.

Ahsan Malik – 5/19 vs South Africa, 2014

Ahsan Malik celebrates Hashim Amla's wicket, Netherlands v South Africa, World T20, Group 1, Chittagong, March 27, 2014 | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images

The best bowling figures by a player from an associate nation in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is held by Netherlands pacer Ahsan Malik’s 5/19 against South Africa at Chattogram in 2014. Neatherlands opting to bowl first, Malik bowled exceptionally well, and his well-timed wickets restricted South Africa to 145. But even with Malik’s outstanding performance, Netherlands lost by just six runs thereby preventing Neatherlands from ending up with a historic victory.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman – 5/20 vs Scotland, 2021

Mujeeb Ur Rahman | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images

In the Super 12 match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, Afghanistan’s spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman achieved his career-best bowling figures of 5/20 in T20I cricket against Scotland. With the aid of Mujeeb’s spell, Afghanistan restricted Scotland to 60 only, thereby defeating them by a massive 130 runs, their lowest T20I score ever.

Mustafizur Rahman 5/22 vs New Zealand, 2016

Mustafizur Rahman bowls, Bangladesh v New Zealand - Best Bowling Figures in T20 World Cup | KreedOn
Image Source: AFP

At the T20 World Cup 2016, Mustafizur’s fury was unleashed on New Zealand in a Super 10 match. At the Eden Garden pitch, where slower bowlers were helped, Rahman’s deft pace changes made it difficult for the Kiwi batters to score. Mustafizur’s 5/22 is the best match stat at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, despite Bangladesh’s defeat.

James Faulkner 5/27 vs Pakistan, 2016

James Faulkner celebrates the wicket of Sharjeel Khan with his team-mates, Australia v Pakistan - Best Bowling Figures in T20 World Cup | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images

In the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, James Faulkner‘s 5/27 is the best bowling figures by an Australian. In Mohali, India, in 2016, the left-arm pacer accomplished the feat against Pakistan. He also achieved his best match figures in international cricket during this process. Furthermore, Australia won the match by 21 runs thanks to his efforts.

