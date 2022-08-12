Top 10 Best Betting Apps in India | The future of igaming

- Advertisement -

The sports betting industry is one of the most promising industries when it comes to growth potential. With sports betting anyone can earn money with proper knowledge of sports and it could be a secondary source of income. Nowadays, online sports betting has been practiced in India and that’s why there is a sudden upsurge in the number of betting platforms on the internet. Cricket is a mandatory sport if you want to be successful as a betting platform in India. Along with cricket, the platform allows you to place your bet on other popular sports like football, hockey, and some rare sports like fishing as well. Let’s have a look at the best betting apps in India.

This article will tell you about the best betting apps in India. But we as a company don’t support/promote betting in any way. Users needs to play wisely and cautiously. Betting can be addictive and lead to huge financial losses.

Best betting apps in India

Best betting app in India 10CRIC Fun88 Parimatch Bet365 Betway Bons ComeOn! 1xBet MELbet NEO.bet

10CRIC: Best Betting apps in India

-- Advertisement --

10CRIC is right at the top when it comes to specialized betting apps for cricket. It was established in 2013 and is operated by the Chancier B.V. It operates legally using the Curacao e-Gaming License. The app allows you to bet on various international and domestic tournaments going around the globe. The major emphasis is on all the franchisee T20 leagues and also the ICC events and Test matches. The app also permits you to place your bet on 50 different sports. The app runs smoothly on both Android and iOS devices.

10 CRIC features:-

Complete betting coverage.

Supports multiple sports.

Market Competitive odds.

Responsive interface.

Easy to use.

Available for both Android and iOS devices.

Limited Indian withdrawal options.

Fun88: India’s Best Betting apps

-- Advertisement --

Fun88 is very new to the market as it started functioning in August 2020. It was a very brave decision by the management to launch a new endeavor when everything was bleak and gloomy due to the pandemic. But it seems, their risk has paid off and paid off brilliantly as it is one of the top betting apps in India.

From cricket to kabaddi, hockey, tennis, football, e-sports, basketball, and more, the site allows for a variety of betting options. The app often makes users happy by announcing different bonus deals, seasonal promotional offers, casino gaming, etc.

-- Advertisement --

Amazingly, the app offers over 10,000 matches on different sports every month. That definitely is a mind-boggling number.

Fun88 Features:-

-- Advertisement --

Live betting is available.

Live streaming of matches.

Various cricket tournaments are available.

Early cash-out.

Faster registration process.

Indian banking options are available for transactions.

Limited withdrawal options.

Parimatch: Best Betting apps in India

Parimatch is one of the oldest players in the sports betting industry. To be precise Parimatch was established in 1994. It is fascinating to see this betting platform has witnessed all the technological changes that have happened since the early 1990s and they have evolved with each change to make themselves sustainable.

It is accessible in 5 different Indian languages for a more customized betting experience. Parimatch is an associate sponsor of the Indian football club Kerala Blasters FC and also has a deal with another Indian football club, NorthEast United FC.

Though the company is a veteran, it is still new to India. They are trying their best by sponsoring various sports shows and sports teams.

Parimatch Features:-

Easy navigation.

Accessible in five different languages.

Odds featured in decimal, American, fractional, and Hong Kong.

Supports various Indian payment methods.

Sports, esports, virtual sports, and more are available on the app.

Pre-match and live betting markets.

READ | Top 25 Best Fitness Apps To Track Your Daily Workout

Bet365

Bet365 is a platform that has its origin in Britain. This British-origin platform is a very experienced player in this sports betting industry. Despite being an old and experienced player, it is still new to cricket betting and that’s why Bet365 has been working extremely hard to elevate its cricket betting performance.

Bet365 has made the Indian payment methods available on the app and the site. So it is a go-to platform for all Indians. Importantly. It has a free live streaming feature which makes it stand out amongst the others.

Bet365 Features:-

Free cricket live streaming.

Live sports betting.

Diverse cricket betting markets.

Cash-out.

Dedicated sections for live scores & results.

Live audio commentary.

Betway

Betway is one of the best sports betting platforms in India. This is one of the very first platforms that have started exploring the Indian sports betting market. One can surely say, Betway has played a major role in making legalized sports betting popular in India. Betway has been one of the top sponsors of English Premier League side West Ham United. You will see the Betway logo glimmering on the front of the West Ham United jersey.

Despite Esports being a popular sport, very few betting platforms have dared to venture into this industry. Betway is one of those few and it is doing fairly well in it.

Betway Features:-

Live chat.

Cash-out.

Free live streaming.

Excellent in-play betting function.

The website is available in Hindi.

Competitive odds, range of sports betting markets.

Bons

Bons is a new sports betting platform in India. Just like Fun88, it was also established amid a pandemic in 2020. Well, the situation was bleak, but the people behind this platform have worked hard and now they are reaping the rewards.

The platform also features regular sports bonuses, live betting, loyalty program benefits, easy deposits, withdrawals, etc., for convenient betting. One of the very few shortcomings of this app is that it is not available on iOS devices. But this is bearable considering less than 5% of people use iOS.

Bons Features:-

Includes a wide range of sports betting options.

Easy navigation and intuitive interface.

Exclusive promotions and bonus offers.

Crypto-friendly app.

Accessible in different Indian languages.

Supports both FIAT and cryptocurrencies.

24/7 customer support.

Works well with slow internet.

Not as many Indian payment options.

ComeOn!

ComeOn is another betting app in India that has got good traction in the Indian market. This betting site is now London based but has its roots in Stockholm, Sweden. ComeOn was launched in 2010. Over 12 years, they have diversified its offerings. It offers casino games like slots, blackjack, and roulette as well as sports betting and live dealer games.

The betting site is an expert when it comes to casinos and e-sports. ComeOn has been controlled by Malta Gaming Authority which makes it very safe, legal, and credible. Users can use the ComeOn website and app on Android as well as iOS devices.

ComeOn! features:-

Deposits via UPI and Net Banking.

Casino sportsbook & live betting.

Many cricket betting options.

Depositing in INR is available.

No live streaming option.

Limited access to live chat.

No Withdrawals via Net Banking.

1xBet

1xBet offers you all kinds of sports for betting, right from the world’s most popular sport to the least played and even least known sport. They have a strong database and a passionate team. India’s prolific left-handed batter, who is known as one of the best in white-ball formats, has also been promoting 1xBet as a brand ambassador. They are one of the most experienced in the field of sports betting.

1xBet Features:-

Cash-out.

Live betting across sports.

Place bets via the Telegram app.

Accepts Bitcoin & other cryptocurrencies.

Multi LIVE (allows you to bet on multiple live events at a time).

MELbet

MELbet is very proficient when it comes to MELbet. But it is quite strange and surprising that very few people know about the MELbet. More surprisingly, despite having a lesser reach, it performs fairly, which means all the users of MELbet are loyal to this betting site and app. The surprises won’t stop there, if you are a fishing fanatic or hunting enthusiast, you can still bet on these sports on MELbet.

MElbet Features:-

Live betting.

Enormous collection of esports.

A decent enough sportsbook.

Cash-out.

Convenient payment methods.

Multi LIVE.

NEO.bet

NEO.bet is a newbie to the Indian market. But has been a veteran when it comes to the European market. NEO.bet is one of the 1st bookmakers with a German license. Indians are yet not very much aware of this betting platform but have been taking the right steps in the right direction to reach the diverse Indian market.

Well, the first step they have to take is the feature of UPI payment. It could be a fact that users are considering the app but due to the lack of UPI options, they might be rethinking their actions.

NEO.bet Features:-

Round-the-clock customer assistance.

In-play betting.

Cash-out.

Esports betting.

Intuitive UI.

Conclusion

Digitization has brought a revolution in the sporting industry and it has been used by sports betting platforms smartly and efficiently. The legalization of online sports betting and gambling platforms has obviously boosted the industry like never before. Yes, it is legalized, but there are no specific laws about digital sports betting, so it is always recommended to be very cautious and vigilant. So be alert and enjoy the betting.

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport