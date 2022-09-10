Top 10 Best Basketball Academy In India | Join These Academies & Upgrade Your Basketball Skills Today

- Advertisement -

For every major sport in the world, Americans have an alternative for it. For example, Football has its American version and on the other hand, Baseball and Cricket have a resemblance, yet they are two different sports. Another thing that Americans love is Motorsports. Among all these American sports, Basketball is the sport which has a worldwide fan following. The Sport is quite easy to understand, and it does have a lot of glamor to it. The average height of Indians is less when compared to European countries and America, but still, Basketball is watched and played quite regularly in India as well. Year on year Basketball has become a popular sport in India. To promote the sport in India, the Indian govt. and many other pvt. organisations are putting a lot of efforts. Several Basket ball academies have been set up in recent past. Here, In this blog we will look at top 10 best basketball academies in India.

Top 10 Basketball Academy in India

Rank Basketball Academy 1. NBA Academy India 2. Sankalp Basketball Academy 3. B7 Sports Basketball Academy 4. Gopalan Sports Center 5. Dribble Academy 6. IB Sports Academy 7. The Sports School 8. Khelkood Basketball Academy 9. Dream Basketball Academy 10. Pick Skills Basketball

Pick Skills Basketball

Pick Skills Basketball is a Basketball academy in Dwarka, New Delhi. They also have another branch in West Delhi. It is one of the reputed academies of basketball in India. Bhupender Singh is the founder and head coach of the academy. The man has more than 10 years of experience in basketball coaching. He holds a Diploma in Basketball (NIS) and a degree in Physical Education.

In this academy, a player will work on the following aspects of the game

Basketball Training.

Fitness training.

Position Specific Development.

Nutrition & Diet Charts.

Focus on Health.

Dream Basketball Academy

-- Advertisement --

Almost everyone is aware of sports apps like Dream11, and Fancode. These apps come under a sports technology company Dream Sports. This Dream Basketball Academy is an initiative from dream sports only.

The location of the academy is in Delhi NCR. The coaching classes are for everyone and all age groups. You will find boys and girls training in the academy and also children who want to be the next basketball star.

Khelkood Basketball Academy

-- Advertisement --

Khelkood Basketball Academy is a Basketball Academy located in Gurgaon Sector 10. There are a total of 4 basketball academies in Gurgaon. Bhupesh Kumar, an ex-serviceman from CRPF Headquarters, is one of the coaches of this coaching center.

In 2015, Satnam Singh Bhamaram, a student of this academy, became the first Indian to be a part of the National Basketball Association (NBA), the top professional basketball league in the world.

-- Advertisement --

Also Read | All you need to know about Basketball Flooring

The Sports School



The Sports School is India’s First Integrated School for Sports and Academics. It is based in Bangalore, Karnataka. In this school, students can pursue their favorite sports as a career while not neglecting their studies or academics. The coaching for the sports like Badminton, Basketball, Cricket, Football, Golf & Tennis is given here.

This is the best school if you want to focus on a career in sports. The school has a tailor-made schedule for athletes where they find an optimum solution between studies and sports.

-- Advertisement --

The 30-acre campus of The Sports School has the following features:

12 International Standard Wooden Indoor Synthetic Badminton Courts

7 Floodlight Assisted International Standard Acrylic Cushioned Tennis Courts with Center Court.

108m x 68m FIFA Quality Pro Certified Artificial Turf Football Field.

65m International Standard Cricket Ground with Indoor and Outdoor Nets.

2 Floodlight Assisted International Standard Basketball Courts with a Half-Court.

IB Sports Academy

IB Sports Academy is an academy fully dedicated to Basketball training. Ishwar Bhati is the coach and founder of the academy. The academy has been in operation since 2010.

Coach Ishwar Bhati is a well-known and respected figure in the world of Indian Basketball. Ishwar has recently won the most coveted Best Coach (Basketball) award by the National Federation of Physical Education Teachers. He also works as a National Team Coach.

Your child or even you would be in safe hands and will learn and master basketball in a very short time in this academy.

Also Read | Top 12 Best Basketball Shoes to Uplift Your Game

Dribble Academy

The academy was founded in 2016 and Pradyot Voleti is the founder of Dribble Academy. He did train Basketball in Florida and came to India with a dream to make basketball famous in India. In 2016, the academy started with 4 students. Fast-forward to 2022, the academy has more than 2500 children, with 7 programs across 3 states. The academy is located in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Many students from this training center have played at the highest level and many have gone to play in different competitions in the United States.

Gopalan Sports Center

Gopalan Sports Center is a home for almost every sport that gets played on Indian Soil. One of their major sports is Basketball. Along with the overall basketball training, tactical and technical aspects, the academy also provides a 12-Week Off-Season Basketball Strength Training Program.

This program is all about building and increasing stamina, strength, and endurance of the body as per the demand of Basketball. This Bangalore-based academy is a great place to start the basketball journey.

B7 Sports Basketball Academy

B7 Sports Basketball Academy is a dedicated Basketball academy in Bangalore, Karnataka. It was established in 2009. This academy provides regular basketball coaching and training along with summer camps. These summer camps are really good as they ignite the interest in Basketball in the children’s minds and ultimately, they end up enrolling in regular training.

Also Read | What happens when gaming meets finance? Know What are Sports NFTs & their connection with gaming

Sankalp Basketball Academy

Sankalp Basketball Academy comes under Sankalp Sharirik Shikshan Sanstha which was founded by a qualified basketball coach, Azad Singh. This academy is located in Gurgaon.

The dedicated coaches have always earned the trust of the parents and have made Sankalp Basketball Academy a must choice when it comes to sending their kids for basketball coaching classes.

NBA Academy India

NBA Academy in India ranks first in this list of best basketball academies in India. The name NBA is enough to tell about the coaching quality provided in this academy. It is an official branch of the NBA working in India. This elite basketball academy is at Jaypee Greens Integrated Sports Complex in Delhi National Capital Region (NCR).

Scott Flemming is a Technical Director of this academy who has also served as a head coach of India’s senior men’s Basketball side. While Ronald Kass is a Player Development Coach. Ronald had worked as a scout for the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks and Tulsa Shock, overseeing all west coast scouting efforts.

Taking into account the official NBA status plus the personnel at the academy, NBA Academy India is the best academy for Basketball in India.

Conclusion

If you have noticed, most of these academies are in the northern part of India. This tells an obvious fact that Basketball is yet to spread all around India. So now it’s the responsibility of all the sports lovers and sports fanatics, to watch, support, and spread Basketball as much as possible. With constant efforts and the right mindset, who knows, Basketball could become one of the most followed sports in India.

Read More | 10 Famous Basketball Players in India

Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport