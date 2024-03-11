The Top 10 Beautiful Women Wrestlers of WWE in 2024: Dive into Glamour

The world of professional wrestling boasts a diverse roster of talented athletes, and the women of WWE are no exception. While physical beauty can be a factor in their appeal, it’s their unwavering dedication, captivating in-ring skills, and undeniable charisma that truly make them stars. Here, we celebrate the top 10 beautiful women wrestlers in WWE in 2024, acknowledging not just their aesthetics but their overall impact on the industry.

Alexa Bliss, “The Goddess,” continues to evolve, showcasing a captivating blend of athleticism and psychological warfare. Her character has undergone fascinating transformations, from the bubbly and enthusiastic to the dark and manipulative. Bliss’ ability to seamlessly navigate these changes is a testament to her acting skills. Her in-ring work combines agility with innovative maneuvers, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

Also Read | Top 13 Indian Wrestlers in WWE Who Made it BIG!

Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan, a former member of “The Riott Squad,” has carved her own path. She has overcome challenges and setbacks, showcasing her resilience and determination. Morgan’s energetic personality and genuine connection with the fans make her a favorite. Her in-ring skills are constantly improving, with a growing arsenal of impressive maneuvers. Morgan’s journey is an inspiration, and her potential to become a top contender in the women’s division is undeniable.

Charlotte Flair

The Queen rarely needs any introduction. Daughter of the “The Nature Boy,” Ric Flair, Charlotte has proven that she has what it takes to make it big in the industry. She is one who simply exudes charisma, elegance and flair, no pun intended. Her skill set, technical elegance, superior mike skills all add to her already established portfolio.

Aliyah

Aliyah, whose real name is Nhooph Al-Areebi, carved a path for herself in the world of professional wrestling. Joining WWE in 2015, she honed her skills in NXT before making her main roster debut in 2022. Her passion for wrestling ignited after watching Beth Phoenix and Mickie James compete. Alongside Raquel Rodriguez, Aliyah formed a formidable tag team, capturing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship in 2022. A true beauty with undeniable talent, Aliyah was indeed a remarkable addition the roster.

CJ Perry “Lana”

CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana in WWE, has carved a unique path in the world of professional wrestling. Debuting along with Rusev, she captivated audiences with her charisma and on-screen presence, often managing prominent wrestlers. While her in-ring career is still blossoming, Perry continues to captivate audiences with her undeniable talent and determination.

Also Read | 12 Best Bodies in WWE History: Revealing the Ultimate Physiques in the Ring

Mandy Rose

Mandy Rose, captivated WWE audiences with her undeniable charisma and athleticism. Rose teamed with Sonya Deville and Paige in Absolution, showcasing her villainous side. Later, she formed the popular tag team Fire & Desire with Deville, captivating fans with their entertaining dynamic. Furthermore, she captured the NXT Women’s Championship, and her reign lasted an impressive 400 days.

Zelina Vega

Zelina Vega, a captivating presence in WWE, brings a fiery spirit and strategic brilliance to the ring. Her agility and innovative moves, showcase her technical prowess. Vega’s resilience and talent were rewarded in 2021 when she emerged victorious in the Queen’s Crown tournament. This win solidified her position as a force to be reckoned with in the ring. Needless to say, her talent deserves recognition, and a potential move to the main roster is highly anticipated.

Carmella

Carmella has managed to carve a unique path in WWE. Known for her flamboyant entrance with a live entourage and signature “Mella Money,” she’s a charismatic performer who captured the hearts of the WWE Universe.

Her career highlight came in 2017 when she won the first-ever Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match, cleverly cashing in later to become SmackDown Women’s Champion. Carmella’s in-ring skills are undeniable, with a well-rounded arsenal of moves and a knack for storytelling.

Katana Chance

Katana Chance is a name to remember in the ever-evolving world of NXT, WWE’s developmental brand. Her agility and high-flying maneuvers hinted at a background in the lucha libre circuit or a similar high-flying style. Her in-ring demeanor suggests a determined spirit, and future promos could reveal a captivating personality.

Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch, known by her iconic nickname “The Man,” is a force to be reckoned with in WWE. She has captivated audiences with her fiery spirit, in-ring prowess, and undeniable charisma. Her captivating “The Man” persona resonated with fans, defying traditional gender roles and demanding equal opportunity. Lynch’s influence extends beyond the squared circle. She is a role model for young girls, an advocate for women’s empowerment, and a captivating personality with a loyal fanbase.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)