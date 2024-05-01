“Too many mistakes by their captain”- Irfan Pathan Calls Out Hardik Pandya | #IPL2024

- Advertisement -

In IPL 2024 season, Mumbai Indians struggle continues as 5-time champions suffered another defeat in their recent encounter against Lucknow Super Giants. The two teams faced each other in the 48th IPL game at Ekana Stadium on April 30th. Following the match, focus shifted to MI captain Hardik Pandya, with Irfan Pathan taking to X (formally Twitter) to comment on Pandya’s performance as a skipper.

Scoring just 144 runs in the initial innings, Mumbai Indians beaten by LSG by four wickets, further complicating their path to the playoffs. With 10 matches played so far, MI has only secured three victories while losing the other seven games.

After the game, attention was drawn towards MI captain Hardik Pandya. The all-rounder faced a dismissal without scoring a run in the first innings and managed to take two wickets in four overs while bowling during the defense. Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, scrutinizing Pandya’s on-field choices, expressed his opinion on X (formerly known as Twitter), suggesting that Pandya had made several mistakes. Pathan tweeted,

“The team mumbai Indians that qualified last year didn’t had Jasprit Bumrah but this season they had his services. Still they are in this situation. Purely because the team wasn’t managed well on the ground. Too many mistakes by their captain Hardik Pandya. It’s the truth,”

Lucknow Super Giants, the team led by KL Rahul delivered a splendid performance against Mumbai Indians. With commendable efforts from the bowlers, they succeeded in restricting the five-time champions to a below-par total of 144 runs.

While chasing, Marcus Stoinis maintained his stunning form by scoring 62 runs off 45 deliveries, supported by KL Rahul who contributed 28 runs as the hosts secured victory by four wickets in 19.2 overs.