Tokyo is all set for the Paralympics 2020 – Meet The Indian Participants

Tokyo: The Tokyo Olympics came to an extravagant end. But The Olympics movement continues for another month, with the Paralympics. The Indian Para athletes will start competing on the global stage from August 28th. India is sending its largest contingent ever with 54 para-athletes.

What is Paralympics 2020

The Paralympic Games is a major international sports competition for differently-abled athletes. It starts right after the Summer Olympics.

Paralympic athletes compete in six different groups, amputee, cerebral palsy, visual impairment, spinal cord injuries, intellectual disability, and “les autres” (athletes who do not fit into one of the other categories, including dwarfism) and then further divided into various segments.

The Tokyo Paralympics will comprise 593 events across 22 sports to be hosted across 21 venues. It is scheduled to commence from August 24th and end on September 5th.

India at Paralympics

India will be sending its largest contingent ever with 54 para-athletes to compete in nine sporting disciplines.

2016 Rio gold medalist in the men’s high jump Mariyappan Thangavelu will be India’s flag bearer and leader of the contingent. Rio 2016 ended up being India’s best-ever performance at a Summer Paralympics with a total of four medals – two golds, one silver, and one bronze.

Other parathletes to represent India include:

Sharad Kumar and Varun Singh Bhatti (all high jump T-63)

Amit Kumar and Dharambir (club throw F-51)

Nishad Kumar and Ram Pal (high jump T-47)

Sonam Rana (shot put F-57)

Navdeep (javelin F-41)

Praveen Kumar (high jump T-64)

Yogesh Kathuniya (discus throw F-56)

Vinod Kumar (discus throw F-56)

Ranjeet Bhati (javelin F-57)

Arvind (shot put F-35)

Tek Chand (javelin F-54)

Ekta Bryan and Kashish Lakra (both club throw F-51)

Bhagyashri Jadhav (shot put F-34)

Simran (100m T-13) represents the women’s team.

