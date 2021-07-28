India at Tokyo Olympics 2020 | PV Sindhu marches onto Round of 16 

Tokyo Olympics 2020: A bright start to Day 5 for India, Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu continued her winning run. And marched onto the next round in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Sindhu defeated Cheung Ngan Yi of Hong Kong 21-9 21-16 in the second game of group stage play in women’s singles.

As expected, with the result Sindhu is through to the Round of 16 with complete poise and ease. Sindhu dominated the game. For a moment Cheung was trying to make a comeback but Sindhu’s pace, deception, reach, and technique was too good to handle for the opponent.

Her dominant form continued after she had beaten Ksena Polikarpova of Israel in the previous game in Group J event 21-7 21-10.

The 27-year-old shuttler is the current BWF world champion. Sindhu is used to playing at the biggest stage of all.

Sindhu previously made history in the Rio 2016 Olympics by winning a silver medal in the same event. She nearly lost out on the gold to powerhouse Carolina Marin of Spain in the final.

Evidently, Marin is out of the current edition of the games due to an injury. Sindhu is one of the favorites to clinch the gold this time around.

“I empathize with Carolina for missing the games but her absence does not mean an easier draw for me in the games,” Sindhu said in an interview via sports today.

Sindhu is one of India’s strongest hope for yet another medal in the quadrennial event. Sindhu will be facing Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark in the Round of 16 next at the Musashino Forest Plaza Court.

