Tokyo Olympics 2021 Schedule | Date | Timings IST | Where to watch

-- Advertisement --

Tokyo Olympics 2021 Schedule: After a year of delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, finally, the Tokyo Olympic Games are about to start. The mega event is scheduled from late July to early August. This is the 2nd time Tokyo city is hosting the Olympic games. Previously, in 1964 the Games also were held in Tokyo. It’s the 1st Asian country to host the Olympics. KreedOn brings you the complete Tokyo Olympics 2021 schedule, timings, dates, and where to watch.

Where to watch the Tokyo Olympic 2021?

The Tokyo Olympics Games will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network in India. The event will begin at 9 a.m. Japan time (5:30 a.m. IST).

S.N Country Broadcast Network (Tokyo Olympics 2021) 1 India Sony Network 2 Japan The Japan Consortium 3 USA NBC Universal, NBCOlympics.com, NBCSports 4 UK BBC, Eurosport 5 China CCTV 6 Australia Seven Network 7 Germany ARD-ZDF 8 Brazil Grupo Globo & Bandsports 9 Spain RTVE 10 Italy RAI 11 France Eurosport 12 South Africa SABC

Tokyo Olympics 2021 Date

-- Advertisement --

The Tokyo Olympics 2021 will begin from 23rd July 2021 to 8 August 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Tokyo Olympics 2021 Schedule | Date | Event

Sport Event Dates Aquatics Swimming July 24 (Saturday) – August 1 (Sunday) Diving July 25 (Sunday) – July 28 (Wednesday), July 30 (Friday) – August 7 (Saturday) Artistic Swimming August 2 (Monday) – August 4 (Wednesday), August 6 (Friday) – August 7 (Saturday) Water Polo July 24 (Saturday) – August 8 (Sunday) Marathon Swimming August 4 (Wednesday) – August 5 (Thursday) Archery July 23 (Friday) – July 30 (Friday) Athletics Track & Field / Marathon July 30 (Friday) – August 8 (Sunday) Race Walk July 30 (Friday), August 6 (Friday) – August 7 (Saturday) Badminton July 23 (Friday) – August 2 (Monday) Baseball/Softball Baseball July 28 (Wednesday) – August 5 (Thursday), August 7 (Saturday) Softball July 21 (Wednesday) – July 22 (Tuesday), July 24 (Saturday) – July 27 (Tuesday) Basketball 3×3 Basketball July 24 (Saturday) – July 28 (Wednesday) Basketball July 25 (Sunday) – August 8 (Sunday) Boxing July 23 (Friday) – August 1 (Sunday), August 3 (Tuesday) – August 8 (Sunday) Canoe Slalom July 25 (Sunday) – July 30 (Friday) Sprint August 2 (Monday) – August 7 (Saturday) Cycling BMX Freestyle July 31 (Saturday) – August 1 (Sunday) BMX Racing July 29 (Thursday) – July 30 (Friday) Mountain Bike July 26 (Monday) – July 29 (Tuesday) Road July 26 (Saturday) – July 25 (Sunday), July 28 (Wednesday) Track August 2 (Monday) – August 8 (Sunday) Equestrian Dressage July 24 (Saturday) – July 25 (Sunday), July 27 (Tuesday) – July 28 (Wednesday) Eventing July 30 (Friday) – August 2 (Monday) Jumping August 3 (Tuesday) August 6 (Wednesday), August 7 (Friday) – August 7 (Saturday) Fencing July 24 (Saturday) – August 1 (Sunday) Football July 21 (Wednesday) – July 22 (Thursday), July 24 (Saturday) – July 25 (Sunday), July 27 (Tuesday) – July 28 (Wednesday), July 30 (Friday) – July 31 (Saturday), August 2 (Monday) – August 3 (Tuesday), August 5 (Thursday) – August 7 (Saturday) Golf July 29 (Thursday) – August 1 (Sunday), August 4 (Wednesday) – August 7 (Saturday) Gymnastics Artistic July 24 (Saturday) – July 29 (Thursday), August 1 (Sunday) – August 3 (Tuesday) Rhythmic August 6 (Friday) – August 8 (Sunday) Trampoline July 30 (Friday) – July 31 (Saturday) Handball July 24 (Saturday) – August 8 (Sunday) Hockey July 24 (Saturday) – August 6 (Friday) Judo July 24 (Saturday) – July 31 (Saturday) Karate Kata, Kumite August 5 (Thursday)- August 7 (Saturday) Modern Pentathlon August 5 (Thursday) – August 7 (Saturday) Rowing July 23 (Friday) – July 30 (Friday) Rugby July 26 (Monday) – July 31 (Saturday) Sailing July 25 (Sunday) – August 4 (Wednesday) Shooting Rifle and Pistol July 24 (Saturday) – July 25 (Sunday), July 27 (Tuesday), July 29 (Thursday) – August 2 (Monday) Shotgun July 25 (Sunday) – July 26 (Monday), July 28 (Wednesday) – July 29 (Thursday), July 31 (Saturday) Skateboarding Park August 4 (Wednesday) – August 5 (Thursday) Street July 25 (Sunday) – July 26 (Monday) Sport Climbing August 3 (Tuesday) – August 6 (Friday) Surfing July 25 (Sunday) – August 1 (Sunday) Table Tennis July 24 (Saturday) – July 30 (Friday), August 1 (Sunday) – August 6 (Friday) Taekwondo July 24 (Saturday) – July 27 (Tuesday) Tennis July 24 (Saturday) – August 1 (Sunday) Triathlon July 26 (Monday) – July 27 (Tuesday), July 31 (Saturday) Volleyball Beach Volleyball July 24 (Saturday) – August 7 (Saturday) Volleyball July 24 (Saturday) – August 8 (Sunday)

READ | India in Tokyo Olympics

Archery: Tokyo Olympics 2021 Schedule

S.N Day & Date Time (IST) Event 1 Friday, July 23 5:30 a.m Archery Mixed Team Prelims 1/8 10:15 a.m Archery Mixed Team Prelims 1/8 2 Saturday, July 24 5:30 a.m Women’s Team Prelims 9:45 a.m Women’s Team Quarters, Semis, Final 3 Sunday, July 25 5:30 a.m Men’s Team Prelims 9:45 a.m Men’s Team Quarters, Semis, Final 4 Monday, July 26 5:30 a.m Men’s/Women’s Individual Prelims 1/32-1/16 5 Tuesday, July 27 12 p.m Men’s/Women’s Individual Prelims 1/32-1/16 5:30 a.m Men’s/Women’s Individual Prelims 1/32-1/16 6 Wednesday, July 28 12: p.m Men’s/Women’s Individual Prelims 1/32-1/16 5:30 a.m Men’s/Women’s Individual Prelims 1/32-1/16 7 Thursday, July 29 12 p.m Men’s/Women’s Individual Prelims 1/32-1/16 5:30 a.m Women’s Individual Prelims Individual Prelims 1/8 10:45 a.m Women’s Quarters, Semis, Finals 8 Friday, July 30 5:30 a.m Men’s Individual Prelims 1/8 10:45 a.m Men’s Ind Quarters, Semis, Finals

Indian Archery team at Tokyo Olympics 2021

Name Event Tarundeep Rai Men’s Recurve Atanu Das Men’s Recurve Pravin Jadhav Men’s Recurve Deepika Kumari Women’s Recurve

Badminton: Tokyo Olympics 2021 Schedule

S.N Day & Date Time Event 1 Friday, July 23 5:00 a.m Session 1 Group Play Court 1 5:00 a.m Session 1 Group Play Court 2 5:00 a.m Session 1 Group Play Court 3 2 Saturday, July 24 2:00 p.m Session 2 Group Play Court 1 2:00 p.m Session 2 Group Play Court 2 2:00 p.m Session 2 Group Play Court 3 6:00 a.m Session 3 Group Play Court 1 6:00 a.m Session 3 Group Play Court 2 6:00 a.m Session 3 Group Play Court 3 3 Sunday, July 25 2:00 p.m Session 4 Group Play Court 1 2:00 p.m Session 4 Group Play Court 2 2:00 p.m Session 4 Group Play Court 3 6:00 a.m Session 5 Group Play Court 1 6:00 a.m Session 5 Group Play Court 2 6:00 a.m Session 5 Group Play Court 3 4 Monday, July 26 2:00 p.m Session 6 Group Play Court 1 2:00 p.m Session 6 Group Play Court 2 2:00 p.m Session 6 Group Play Court 3 6:00 a.m Session 7 Group Play Court 1 6:00 a.m Session 7 Group Play Court 2 6:00 a.m Session 7 Group Play Court 3 5 Tuesday, July 27 2:00 p.m Session 8 Group Play Court 1 2:00 p.m Session 8 Group Play Court 2 2:00 p.m Session 8 Group Play Court 3 5:00 a.m Mx Doubles QF, W Singles Group 5:00 a.m Mx Doubles QF, W Singles Group 5:00 a.m Mx Doubles QF, W Singles Group 6 Wednesday, July 28 2:00 p.m Men’s Singles Group Play 2:00 p.m Men’s Singles Group Play 2:00 p.m Men’s Singles Group Play 5:00 a.m Mx Doubles SF, M Dbls QF, more 5:00 a.m Mx Doubles SF, M Dbls QF, more 5:00 a.m Mx Doubles SF, M Dbls QF, more 7 Thursday, July 29 1:00 p.m W Doubles QFs, M Singles Rof16 1:00 p.m W Doubles QFs, M Singles Rof16 1:00 p.m W Doubles QFs, M Singles Rof16 5:00 a.m Mixed Doubles Bronze Match, & more 11:30 a.m Mixed Doubles Gold Match, more 8 Friday, July 30 5:00 a.m W Doubles SFs & M Singles QFs 9 Saturday, July 31 2:00 p.m M Doubles Finals, W Singles SF 9:00 a.m Men’s Singles Semifinals 10 Sunday, August 1 4:30 p.m W Singles Gold/Bronze Matches 9:00 a.m W Doubles Gold/Bronze Matches 11 Monday, August 2 4:00 p.m M Singles Gold/Bronze Matches

Indian Badminton team at Tokyo Olympics 2021

Boxing: Tokyo Olympics 2021 Schedule

S.N Day & Date Time (IST) Event 1 Friday, July 23 7:00 a.m Various Rounds (4 Classes) M Heavy, W Feather, more 2 Saturday, July 24 1:00 p.m Various Rounds (4 Classes) M Heavy, W Feather, more 7: a.m Various Rounds (4 Classes) M Super Heavy, W Fly, more 3 Sunday, July 25 1:00 p.m Various Rounds (4 Classes) M Super Heavy, W Fly, more 7:00 a.m Various Rounds (3 Classes) M Welter, W Feather, more 4 Monday, July 26 1:00 p.m Various Rounds (3 Classes) M Welter, W Feather, more 7:00 a.m Various Rounds (3 Classes) M Light Heavy, W Welter, more 5 Tuesday, July 27 1:00 p.m Various Rounds (3 Classes) M Light Heavy, W Welter, more 7:00 a.m Various Rounds (4 Classes) W Feather, M Fly, more 6 Wednesday, July 28 1:00 p.m Various Rounds (4 Classes) W Feather, M Fly, more 7:00 a.m Round of 16 (3 Classes) M Middle, W Fly, more 7 Thursday, July 29 1;00 p.m Round of 16 (3 Classes) M Middle, W Fly, more 7:00 a.m Various Rounds (5 Classes) M Heavy, W Welter, more 8 Friday, July 30 1:00 p.m Various Rounds (5 Classes) M Heavy, W Welter, more 7:00 a.m Various Rounds (4 Classes) W Feather, M Fly, more 9 Saturday, July 31 1:00 p.m Various Rounds (4 Classes) W Feather, M Fly, more 7:00 a.m Various Rounds (6 Classes) M Welter, W Fly, more 10 Sunday, August 1 1:00 a.m Various Rounds (6 Classes) M Welter, W Fly, more 11 Monday, August 2 7:00 a.m Various Rounds (6 Classes) W Feather (Final), M Heavy, more 12 Tuesday, August 3 1:00 p.m Various Rounds (6 Classes) M Welter (Final), W Light, more 10:00 a.m Medal Rounds (4 Classes) M Light Heavy (Final), W Fly, mo 13 Wednesday, August 4 10:00 a.m Medal Rounds (4 Classes) M Feather (Final), W Light, more 14 Thursday, August 5 10:00 a.m Medal Rounds (3 Classes) M Heavy (Final), W Middle, more 15 Friday, August 6 10:00 a.m Gold Medal Bouts (4 Classes) M Fly/Middle, W Fly/Welter 16 Saturday, August 7 10:00 a.m Gold Medal Bouts (4 Classes) M Light/SH, W Light/Middle

Indian Boxing team at Tokyo Olympics 2021

Name Event Vikas Krishan Men’s, 69kg Lovlina Borgohain Women’s, 69kg Ashish Kumar Men’s, 75kg Pooja Rani Women’s, 75kg Satish Kumar Men’s, 91kg Mary Kom Women’s, 51kg Amit Pangha Men’s, 52kg Manish Kaushik Men’s, 63kg Simranjit Kaur Women’s, 60kg)

[For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport]