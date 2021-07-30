India At Tokto Olympics 2020 | PV Sindhu & Lovlina Borgohain shine in the Quarter finals

-- Advertisement --

Tokyo Olympics: Star shuttler PV Sindhu and Debutant boxer Lovlina Borgohain stormed to the semis with their dominant performances.

PV Sindhu

2016 Rio silver medalist Pv Sindhu maintained her good run and form in the women’s singles quarterfinals. Sindu beat Akane Yamaguchi of host nation Japan in straight sets on Friday.

Reigning world champion Sindhu was too good for Yamaguchi in the first set, taking the set 21-13. In the second set, Yamaguchi gave Sindhu a tough time. But Sindhu kept her calm and composure to come back and win the set 22-20.

Sindhu will face Tai Tzu-ying of Chinese Taipei in the semifinals tomorrow at Musashino Forest Plaza. She kept alive India’s hopes of winning a first-ever Olympic Gold in Badminton.

Sindhu is one of the favorites to win the Gold this time. As her main rival and 2016 Rio gold medalist Carolina Marin of Spain being injured.

If Sindhu goes onto win, she will either face Chinese shuttlers Y.F. Chen and B.J. He in the final on August 1st.

Lovlina Borgohain

Debutant Boxer Lovlina Borgohain dominated in the women’s welterweight quarterfinals. She assured India of a 2nd medal in the ongoing Games after Mirabai Chanu‘s silver in weightlifting.

Lovlina got the better of former world champion Nien Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei and won the bout 4-1 by split decision. She cruised her way into the semifinals. And assured India of their first Boxing medal at the ongoing Olympics.

All semifinalists in Boxing are assured of a medal. The 23-year-old boxer will face reigning world champion Busenaz Sürmeneli of Turkey in the semifinals on 4th August.

The last 6 out of 10 medals for India in the Olympic Games have been won by female athletes.

Both Sindhu and Borgohain have already made India proud with their winning run and dominating performances.

