Tokyo Olympics 2020 | Day 14 Highlights: Golfer Aditi in medal contention, Bajrang to fight for Bronze

Tokyo Olympics: Day 14 turned out to be a roller coaster for India. Indian Golfer Aditi Ashok finished second in Round 3 and established herself in medal contention. Bajrang Punia had to settle for the Bronze medal match. The women’s hockey team fought hard and registered their best-ever finish in the Olympics.

Youngster Aditi Ashok is on a roll in women’s individual Golf. Aditi finished Round 3 of stroke play in 2nd place with a total of 12-under 201. The result has kept Aditi in medal contention coming into the final round tomorrow at Kasumigaseki Country Club, Saitama. Aditi has her mother, Maheshwari, as her caddie and trails only world no 1 Nelly Korda of USA.

This is Aditi’s second Olympic appearance. She finished tied 41st in Rio 2016. If Aditi manages to finish in podium places tomorrow, it will be India’s best-ever finish and 1st ever medal in Golf.

Meanwhile, Diksha Dagar is tied 51st.

Star wrestler Bajrang Punia started out strong in the men’s 65kg freestyle. Punia defeated E. Akmataliev of Kyrgyzstan in the opening bout and stormed to the semi-final after beating M. Ghiasi of Iran 2-1 by fall in the quarterfinal. In the semi-final, Punia was outmaneuvered by Haji Aliyev of Uzbekistan 12-5. Punia still has an opportunity to bag a medal. His Bronze medal match is scheduled for tomorrow.

On the other hand, Seema Bisla narrowly lost to Sarra Hamdi of Tunisia 3-1, in the 1st round of women’s 50kg freestyle.

The women’s team fought hard against Britain in the Bronze medal match at the Oi hockey stadium. But fell short in the end, and lost 4-3 and a maiden medal opportunity in an intense match. Regardless of the result, This is the best finish ever (4th) for the women’s team in the Olympics.

Yesterday, The men’s team clinched a historic Bronze for India after 41 years off the Olympic podium. The future looks bright for both Men’s and women’s teams.

