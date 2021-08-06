Friday, August 6, 2021
HomeNewsTokyo Olympics 2020 | Day 14 Highlights: Golfer Aditi in medal contention,...

Tokyo Olympics 2020 | Day 14 Highlights: Golfer Aditi in medal contention, Bajrang to fight for Bronze

-- Advertisement --
By Santosh Narayan
Updated:
Image Source; The Economic Times

Table of Contents

-- Advertisement --

Tokyo Olympics: Day 14 turned out to be a roller coaster for India. Indian Golfer Aditi Ashok finished second in Round 3 and established herself in medal contention. Bajrang Punia had to settle for the Bronze medal match. The women’s hockey team fought hard and registered their best-ever finish in the Olympics.

Golf

Aditi Ashok KreedOn
Image Source: Economic times

Youngster Aditi Ashok is on a roll in women’s individual Golf. Aditi finished Round 3 of stroke play in 2nd place with a total of 12-under 201. The result has kept Aditi in medal contention coming into the final round tomorrow at Kasumigaseki Country Club, Saitama. Aditi has her mother, Maheshwari, as her caddie and trails only world no 1 Nelly Korda of USA.

-- Advertisement --

This is Aditi’s second Olympic appearance. She finished tied 41st in Rio 2016. If Aditi manages to finish in podium places tomorrow, it will be India’s best-ever finish and 1st ever medal in Golf.

Meanwhile, Diksha Dagar is tied 51st.

Wrestling

Wrestler Bajrang Punia Loses In Semifinals, To Fight For Bronze | Olympics News
Image Source: Sports.Ndtv

Star wrestler Bajrang Punia started out strong in the men’s 65kg freestyle. Punia defeated E. Akmataliev of Kyrgyzstan in the opening bout and stormed to the semi-final after beating M. Ghiasi of Iran 2-1 by fall in the quarterfinal. In the semi-final, Punia was outmaneuvered by Haji Aliyev of Uzbekistan 12-5. Punia still has an opportunity to bag a medal. His Bronze medal match is scheduled for tomorrow.

On the other hand, Seema Bisla narrowly lost to Sarra Hamdi of Tunisia 3-1, in the 1st round of women’s 50kg freestyle.

Hockey

Image Source: Sports.Ndtv.com

The women’s team fought hard against Britain in the Bronze medal match at the Oi hockey stadium. But fell short in the end, and lost 4-3 and a maiden medal opportunity in an intense match. Regardless of the result, This is the best finish ever (4th) for the women’s team in the Olympics. 

Yesterday, The men’s team clinched a historic Bronze for India after 41 years off the Olympic podium. The future looks bright for both Men’s and women’s teams.

[For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport]

-- Advertisement --
Santosh Narayan
Previous articleKhel Ratna Award renamed after Hockey Legend Major Dhyan Chand

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 77679 49322
Email Us: contact@kreedon.com


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
indian contingent kreedon

Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik to lead the Women Wrestling Squad...

Asian Games 2018
gold coast games report kreedon

Day 9 – Gold Coast Games Report – Shooters, Wrestlers, Paddlers...

Athletes
Bajrang Punia KreedOn

Bajrang Punia Ranked No. 1 by UWW in the 65 kg...

News
Bajrang Punia KreedOn

It’s a Silver for Bajrang Punia; 1st Indian with 2 World...

Bajrang Punia