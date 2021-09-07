Memes that dominated India’s thumping win over England in the 4th Test

-- Advertisement --

Memes have set their roots deep into our society. They go hand in hand with the current happenings of any field in no matter of time. Memes can take a hilarious turn at times. Sports isn’t an exception to this. When memes and sports collide, it’s always fun. India is currently on a Test tour of England. Yesterday India took the lead of the series on Day 4. And to no one’s surprise, Twitter started buzzing with hilarious takes on the match. Even Legendary cricketer Virender Sehwag could not hold back on the fun.

Here are some of the funny memes that were circulating on Twitter after India’s convincing win over England

Hum Jeet Gaye

This was all of us when Umesh Yadav took that all-important last wicket to win the match. An iconic scene from the movie Lagaan has been used to showcase the merriment of fans after India’s victory.

Aap Log Rona Band Kijiye

Team India to all those who thought India is winning on Turning tracks in India and were quick to write off the team.

Respect!! #INDvENG team india pic.twitter.com/UNn1PzPJd1 — Virender Sehwag (@VirenderSehwagl) September 6, 2021

Legendary Batsman Virender Sehwag did not hold back on the Critics and mocked England’s team & fans with a hilarious GIF of the PM.

After the Indian Women Hockey team’s brilliant performance at the Tokyo Olympics, PM Modi spoke to the Indian Women Hockey Team players and consoled them to not cry after the defeat. The moment of appreciation has been used by memers to describe the situation.

Just For Fun Meme

This tweet represents accurately how every player played their part. With Rohit Sharma taking center stage by scoring a match-winning century.

Should We Bow?

Shardul Thakur was on a roll. Even man of the match Rohit Sharma said Thakur was deserving of it as well. And this tweet is an appreciation for his performance.

Virat & Shardul

This hilarious tweet shows why Shardul Thakur is the “Lord” after all. This man is above 007.

#Mirzapur

This meme extract from Mirzapur shows exactly how India dominated England throughout the 4th Test.

Bahubali & Katappa

Lord Shardul is back in this hilarious meme. Displaying a scene from one of the most successful Bollywood Movie “Bahubali”.

Shardul Thakur put up a brilliant display with the bat and ball at Oval.

#Mirzapur 2.0

After R. Ashwin’s lone picture from the stands went viral. RVCJ media aptly recognized his exclusion from the squad through this tweet. And let’s be honest we all have been through this situation.

I Miss You All

Team India was playing without Head coach Ravi Shastri’s presence as he is tested positive with Covid. And this meme aptly shows Ravi Shastri missing out on all the glory and fun.

